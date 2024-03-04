DevOps has transformed every stage of the application lifecycle. With standardized tools and processes, you can simplify and accelerate software innovation delivered through a consistent and more productive developer experience. IBM Z® can participate fully in these methodologies with DevOps for IBM Z.
Today, clients are embracing these technologies to:
Register for a facilitated session to enhance your enterprise software delivery practices, gain proven strategies and insights, and receive a customized roadmap for ongoing improvement.
Quickly analyze IBM z/OS applications to discover data and application dependencies, identify cryptographic exposures and understand the impact of changes.
Use one tool to help adopt faster release cycles by enabling your teams to efficiently manage plans, tasks and project status.
Bring your own IDE to develop, debug and build apps with IDs and problem-determination tools.
Get on-demand access to z/OS in minutes to speed the development and testing of cloud-native applications.
Tailored for z/OS developers and testers, it enhances testing with automated unit/early integration tests, seamless build system integration and on-demand test environments.
A scripted deployment tool that drives z/OS application deployment using Python® and Ansible® that can easily be integrated into a CI/CD pipeline.
Deliver audited, continuous delivery and continuous deployment (CI/CD) process with robust visibility, traceability and auditing capabilities and modern tools.
Enable development and operations automation and unified workflow on z/OS and z/OS software.
Swedbank empowers its developers to code, test and enhance applications more effectively through persistent mainframe modernization and retooling.
Westfield Insurance manages their hybrid transformation efforts using cloud and on-premise DevOps to focus on testing and modernizing the developer experience to become more agile.
BNP Paribas set out to overhaul the software development environment for its enterprise systems to enhance agility and boost efficiency.
A major European financial services needed to preserve the integrity of its existing systems while moving toward a more modern, digital portfolio.
Danske Bank shortened their development cycle to bring IT closer to the business.
Read about how modernizing your mainframe application environments will provide greater business results.
This IBM Redpaper discusses strategies and architectural solutions that can accelerate your mainframe application modernization by leveraging hybrid cloud environments. Specifically, view chapter 5 for information on Modernizing Enterprise DevOps.
Learn about Wazi Deploy which adds an open source-based, scripted application deployment option to the IBM® Developer for z/OS® Enterprise Edition extensive development toolset.
Listen in on discussions with Z DevOps experts on how IBM is embracing open source technologies, making the mainframe more accessible and designing new and better ways of developing and operating for the cloud-native and veteran community.
Explore a value-added early adoption program designed to partner with clients during distinct stages that we believe are necessary for any DevOps transformation.
Join the DevSecOps community to stay abreast of the latest Z trends and topics.