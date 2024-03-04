Home Z DevOps DevOps for IBM Z
Transform mission-critical applications for hybrid cloud environments with stability, security and agility
DevOps for IBM Z hybrid cloud
Flat illustration of a city skyline showing how DevOps adoption improves delivery of services across hybrid cloud

DevOps has transformed every stage of the application lifecycle. With standardized tools and processes, you can simplify and accelerate software innovation delivered through a consistent and more productive developer experience. IBM Z® can participate fully in these methodologies with DevOps for IBM Z. 

Today, clients are embracing these technologies to:

  • Rapidly innovate for new services and accelerate application modernization.
  • Deliver consistently through an automated and integrated secure CI/CD pipeline across the enterprise.
  • Include IBM Z in their hybrid cloud strategy to optimize workload deployment based on business needs.
Value stream assessment

Register for a facilitated session to enhance your enterprise software delivery practices, gain proven strategies and insights, and receive a customized roadmap for ongoing improvement.
What is DevOps?
DevOps and mainframe modernization What is DevOps? How does DevOps' culture and practices fit into the mainframe world? Rosalind Radcliffe explains why DevOps and the mainframe go together, and how taking advantage of DevOps' automation and modern ways of working can streamline your mainframe process.

Solutions

Minimize risk by discovering application and data dependencies. Use tools to collaborate more effectively during the development lifecycle. Discover and plan for z/OS® hybrid applications A blueprint for change

Quickly analyze IBM z/OS applications to discover data and application dependencies, identify cryptographic exposures and understand the impact of changes.

 Explore Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence Manage workflows

Use one tool to help adopt faster release cycles by enabling your teams to efficiently manage plans, tasks and project status.

 Explore Engineering Workflow Management
Develop, incrementally and continuously integrate code and test it in parallel. Developer experience for hybrid cloud with IBM Z Deliver at speed

Bring your own IDE to develop, debug and build apps with IDs and problem-determination tools. 

 Explore Application Delivery Foundation for z/OS Drive to market faster

Get on-demand access to z/OS in minutes to speed the development and testing of cloud-native applications.

 Explore Wazi as a Service
Detect defects early in the delivery lifecycle through automation and best practices for testing. Automating and shift-left testing z/OS hybrid applications Test automation

Tailored for z/OS developers and testers, it enhances testing with automated unit/early integration tests,  seamless build system integration and on-demand test environments.

 Explore IBM Test Accelerator for Z
Deliver audited, controlled deployments with modern tools. Continuous delivery and deployment Automate applications

A scripted deployment tool that drives z/OS application deployment using Python® and Ansible® that can easily be integrated into a CI/CD pipeline.

 Explore Wazi Deploy Application release

Deliver audited, continuous delivery and continuous deployment (CI/CD) process with robust visibility, traceability and auditing capabilities and modern tools.

 Explore DevOps Deploy Provision to multicloud

Enable development and operations automation and unified workflow on z/OS and z/OS software.

 Explore Red Hat Ansible Certified Content

Case studies

Empower developers

Swedbank empowers its developers to code, test and enhance applications more effectively through persistent mainframe modernization and retooling.

 Increase automation

Westfield Insurance manages their hybrid transformation efforts using cloud and on-premise DevOps to focus on testing and modernizing the developer experience to become more agile.

 Boost autonomy in software development

BNP Paribas set out to overhaul the software development environment for its enterprise systems to enhance agility and boost efficiency.

Modernization made easy

A major European financial services needed to preserve the integrity of its existing systems while moving toward a more modern, digital portfolio.

Service innovation

Danske Bank shortened their development cycle to bring IT closer to the business.
Resources DevOps is a crucial part of modernizing

Read about how modernizing your mainframe application environments will provide greater business results.

 Modernizing Enterprise DevOps

This IBM Redpaper discusses strategies and architectural solutions that can accelerate your mainframe application modernization by leveraging hybrid cloud environments. Specifically, view chapter 5 for information on Modernizing Enterprise DevOps.

 Modernize your Z DevOps with new automation and enhanced language features

Learn about Wazi Deploy which adds an open source-based, scripted application deployment option to the IBM® Developer for z/OS® Enterprise Edition extensive development toolset.

Z DevOps Talks podcast on Spotify

Listen in on discussions with Z DevOps experts on how IBM is embracing open source technologies, making the mainframe more accessible and designing new and better ways of developing and operating for the cloud-native and veteran community.

 DevOps Acceleration Program

Explore a value-added early adoption program designed to partner with clients during distinct stages that we believe are necessary for any DevOps transformation.

 IBM DevSecOps community

Join the DevSecOps community to stay abreast of the latest Z trends and topics.
Take the next step

Explore how to start your DevOps transformation journey. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.

 Accelerate your DevOps journey
