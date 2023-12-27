Modernize mainframe applications with state-of-the-art DevOps practices and modern development tools including generative AI.
Organizations face the challenge of addressing existing technical debt, which hinders innovation and agility. Modernizing mainframe-based applications has become a top priority to remain competitive and responsive to stakeholder needs.
To navigate this challenge, you can use a hybrid cloud approach that combines the mainframe's strengths with the public cloud's capabilities. This approach has demonstrated several benefits compared to migrating solely to the public cloud.
The benefits of modernizing applications on the mainframe include:
Discover successful modernization strategies that require the right balance of people, processes, technology, and partnerships.
The IBM mainframe at 60: What I&O leaders must grasp to optimize their investments effectively.
Understand, refactor and transform applications using an AI-assisted cloud-native experience. With watsonx Code Assistant™ on Z, you can accelerate mainframe application modernization with generative AI.
Use open APIs and event-driven architecture to integrate hybrid applications. With IBM® z/OS® Connect, you can connect mainframe programs with cloud and other applications in seconds from native mainframe code without modifications.
Optimize and secure data access and information sharing across the enterprise. With IBM Z® Digital Integration Hub, you can enable fast, real-time information flow between your systems of record and hybrid cloud applications.
Use enterprise DevOps with an integrated CI/CD pipeline and complete application observability. The IBM Z DevOps portfolio of products helps accelerate the delivery of your hybrid cloud solutions with higher quality while minimizing risk.
Achieve AI-driven insight at scale to help make decisions in real time. The IBM Z AI portfolio of products helps uncover insights and gain trusted, actionable results quickly without requiring data movement.
Standardized (AI-assisted) enterprise capabilities to automate and manage the application and IT life cycle. With Red Hat® Ansible® Certified Content for IBM Z, connect IBM Z to your more comprehensive enterprise automation strategy through the Ansible Automation Platform.
Run current versions of IBM Z software and hardware to optimize the efficiency of running mainframe applications. Use flexible, cloud-like consumption-based pricing for IBM Z software and hardware to simplify and better predict pricing.
M&T Bank leveraged Z DIH to enable real-time information flow between their core banking systems and hybrid cloud applications.
Royal Bank of Canada worked with IBM to build applications that allow developers to release code faster and easily access data stored on-premises with offerings from the IBM Z DevOps portfolio.
Atruvia AG used a series of IBM Z offerings to efficiently and with low-risk, modernize their core banking applications to support their network of more than 30,000 ATMs and self-service terminals across Germany.
BBVA Francés bank worked with IBM to deliver more responsive retail banking services for its customers by realizing the full potential of their IBM Z platform to enhance the performance of its core software stack.
To improve quality and efficiency, BNP Paribas overhauled the software development environment for its core systems, transforming its IBM Z platform, saving money and boosting quality.
A generative AI-assisted product built to accelerate mainframe application modernization at lower cost and with less risk than today’s alternatives.
A suite of tools that includes a choice of integrated development environments, tools to ease problem analysis, unit testing assistance, intelligent build functionality, automated deployment and more.
Get real-time information flow at scale, protect production environments from unpredictable inquiry traffic with adaptability and offer flexible interactions with API and event-based architectures.
Software used to design and run OpenAPI conformant APIs to interact with z/OS applications and data.
An enterprise machine learning solution that provides a web user interface, various APIs and a web administration dashboard with a powerful suite of easy-to-use tools for model development and deployment, user management and system administration.
Connect IBM Z systems to your wider enterprise automation strategy through the Ansible Automation Platform ecosystem.
The IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center is a platform that provides access to resources by job role, IBM expertise, ecosystem partners and skills to help you get started on your modernization journey.
Get an overview of the IBM strategy to help you modernize applications faster at lower cost and less risk by using IBM Z systems and public cloud solutions together in your modernization journey.
Get an overview of the IBM strategy to help you modernize your batch applications faster, at lower cost and less risk by using IBM Z and public cloud solutions together in your modernization journey.
Discover strategies and architectural solutions that can accelerate your mainframe application modernization by leveraging hybrid cloud environments.
This is part one in a five-part blog series on mainframe modernization. Looking at mainframe modernization in industries like insurance, automotive and retail.
IBM Z software trials include pre-configured environments and guided scenarios that demonstrate the real-world value and usage of z/OS applications. Browse through trial categories such as cloud, DevOps, APIs, machine learning and AI.
Access over 700 hours of self-paced IBM Z learning content. Experience hands-on content and labs and earn industry-recognized badges and credit certifications to build in-demand skills.
Accelerate digital transformation by modernizing your mainframe applications and running workloads successfully across new environments with IBM Consulting® services.
Modernizing mainframe-based applications is critical to successful hybrid cloud strategies, holistic digital transformation and innovation realization. Read the results from an IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) survey.
Integrate IBM Z seamlessly into your hybrid cloud to get the agility and flexibility of cloud—with AI-driven insights, security, resiliency, and scale of IBM Z systems.
Use machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights and gain trusted, actionable results quickly without requiring data movement.
Use DevOps capabilities and best practices to accelerate delivery of your hybrid cloud solutions with higher quality, while minimizing risk.