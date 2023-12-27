Home Mainframe Application Modernization Mainframe application modernization solutions
Leverage generative AI for accelerated and simplified modernization
Application modernization guide
Illustration of a person looking at a set of data

Modernize mainframe applications with state-of-the-art DevOps practices and modern development tools including generative AI.

Organizations face the challenge of addressing existing technical debt, which hinders innovation and agility. Modernizing mainframe-based applications has become a top priority to remain competitive and responsive to stakeholder needs.

To navigate this challenge, you can use a hybrid cloud approach that combines the mainframe's strengths with the public cloud's capabilities. This approach has demonstrated several benefits compared to migrating solely to the public cloud.

The benefits of modernizing applications on the mainframe include: 

  • Decrease technical debt by replacing outdated components, enhancing code quality and streamlining the overall architecture. This simplifies maintenance and facilitates future application enhancements.
  • Increase business agility by empowering organizations to adapt to evolving business needs swiftly, optimize development cycles and foster seamless integration and data sharing across hybrid cloud environments.
  • Increase developer productivity by providing access to the correct set of technologies and the latest tools to unleash their creativity and construct exceptional applications. Generative AI emerges as a pivotal resource in this endeavor.
Modernize your mainframe application environments

Discover successful modernization strategies that require the right balance of people, processes, technology, and partnerships.
Gartner® report

The IBM mainframe at 60: What I&O leaders must grasp to optimize their investments effectively.
71% of executives say mainframe-based applications are central to their business strategy. Read the IBV report
Entry points
Enhance and extend applications

Understand, refactor and transform applications using an AI-assisted cloud-native experience. With watsonx Code Assistant™ on Z, you can accelerate mainframe application modernization with generative AI.

 Enhance with generative AI
Integrate across hybrid cloud

Use open APIs and event-driven architecture  to integrate hybrid applications. With IBM® z/OS® Connect, you can connect mainframe programs with cloud and other applications in seconds from native mainframe code without modifications. 

 Bring APIs to your mainframe
Maximize information sharing and data access

Optimize and secure data access and information sharing across the enterprise. With IBM Z® Digital Integration Hub, you can enable fast, real-time information flow between your systems of record and hybrid cloud applications.

 Explore real-time information sharing
Adopt enterprise DevOps and observability

Use enterprise DevOps with an integrated CI/CD pipeline and complete application observability. The IBM Z DevOps portfolio of products helps accelerate the delivery of your hybrid cloud solutions with higher quality while minimizing risk.

 Explore DevOps products for IBM Z
Make AI-driven decisions at scale

Achieve AI-driven insight at scale to help make decisions in real time. The IBM Z AI portfolio of products helps uncover insights and gain trusted, actionable results quickly without requiring data movement.

 Use AI products for IBM Z
Automate and standardize IT

Standardized (AI-assisted) enterprise capabilities to automate and manage the application and IT life cycle. With Red Hat® Ansible® Certified Content for IBM Z, connect IBM Z to your more comprehensive enterprise automation strategy through the Ansible Automation Platform. 

 Explore Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z
Optimize existing applications

Run current versions of IBM Z software and hardware to optimize the efficiency of running mainframe applications. Use flexible, cloud-like consumption-based pricing for IBM Z software and hardware to simplify and better predict pricing.

 Explore Tailor Fit Pricing Learn about the cost benefits

Case studies

Achieve market agility with Z Digital Integration Hub

M&T Bank leveraged Z DIH to enable real-time information flow between their core banking systems and hybrid cloud applications.

Improve developer experience with Z DevOps

Royal Bank of Canada worked with IBM to build applications that allow developers to release code faster and easily access data stored on-premises with offerings from the IBM Z DevOps portfolio.

 Manage massive volume of transactions

Atruvia AG used a series of IBM Z offerings to efficiently and with low-risk, modernize their core banking applications to support their network of more than 30,000 ATMs and self-service terminals across Germany.

 Improve performance of critical applications

BBVA Francés bank worked with IBM to deliver more responsive retail banking services for its customers by realizing the full potential of their IBM Z platform to enhance the performance of its core software stack.

 Enable rapid development

To improve quality and efficiency, BNP Paribas overhauled the software development environment for its core systems, transforming its IBM Z platform, saving money and boosting quality.
Products
Generative AI IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z

A generative AI-assisted product built to accelerate mainframe application modernization at lower cost and with less risk than today’s alternatives.

 IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z
Enhance development productivity IBM Application Delivery Foundation for z/OS®

A suite of tools that includes a choice of integrated development environments, tools to ease problem analysis, unit testing assistance, intelligent build functionality, automated deployment and more.

 IBM Application Delivery Foundation for z/OS
Real-time information IBM Z Digital Integration Hub

Get real-time information flow at scale, protect production environments from unpredictable inquiry traffic with adaptability and offer flexible interactions with API and event-based architectures.

 IBM Z Digital Integration Hub
API interaction IBM z/OS Connect

Software used to design and run OpenAPI conformant APIs to interact with z/OS applications and data.

 IBM z/OS Connect
Machine learning Machine learning for IBM z/OS

An enterprise machine learning solution that provides a web user interface, various APIs and a web administration dashboard with a powerful suite of easy-to-use tools for model development and deployment, user management and system administration.

 Machine Learning for IBM z/OS
Development and operations automation Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z

Connect IBM Z systems to your wider enterprise automation strategy through the Ansible Automation Platform ecosystem. 

 Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z
Modernization center
Modernize your business with help from IBM

The IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center is a platform that provides access to resources by job role, IBM expertise, ecosystem partners and skills to help you get started on your modernization journey.  

 Go to the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center
Resources Accelerate mainframe application modernization with hybrid cloud

Get an overview of the IBM strategy to help you modernize applications faster at lower cost and less risk by using IBM Z systems and public cloud solutions together in your modernization journey.

 Mainframe batch modernization and transformation

Get an overview of the IBM strategy to help you modernize your batch applications faster, at lower cost and less risk by using IBM Z and public cloud solutions together in your modernization journey.

 Mainframe application modernization patterns for hybrid cloud

Discover strategies and architectural solutions that can accelerate your mainframe application modernization by leveraging hybrid cloud environments.

 Mainframe application modernization beyond banking

This is part one in a five-part blog series on mainframe modernization. Looking at mainframe modernization in industries like insurance, automotive and retail.

Software at no charge and with no installation

IBM Z software trials include pre-configured environments and guided scenarios that demonstrate the real-world value and usage of z/OS applications. Browse through trial categories such as cloud, DevOps, APIs, machine learning and AI.

 IBM Z Mainframe Skills Depot

Access over 700 hours of self-paced IBM Z learning content. Experience hands-on content and labs and earn industry-recognized badges and credit certifications to build in-demand skills.
Consulting services

Accelerate digital transformation by modernizing your mainframe applications and running workloads successfully across new environments with IBM Consulting® services.

 Application modernization on the mainframe

Modernizing mainframe-based applications is critical to successful hybrid cloud strategies, holistic digital transformation and innovation realization. Read the results from an IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) survey.

 Read the IBV report
Explore IBM Consulting
Related capabilities Hybrid cloud with IBM Z

Integrate IBM Z seamlessly into your hybrid cloud to get the agility and flexibility of cloud—with AI-driven insights, security, resiliency, and scale of IBM Z systems.

 AI on IBM Z

Use machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights and gain trusted, actionable results quickly without requiring data movement.

DevOps for IBM Z

Use DevOps capabilities and best practices to accelerate delivery of your hybrid cloud solutions with higher quality, while minimizing risk.
Take the next step

Ready to modernize your mainframe application and unlock its full potential? Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.

 Explore the modernization center