IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Z is a generative AI-assisted product built to accelerate the mainframe application lifecycle and streamline modernization at lower cost and with less risk than today’s alternatives.

watsonx Code Assistant for Z supports the end-to-end application developer lifecycle with capabilities for application discovery and analysis, code explanation, automated code refactoring, code optimization advice, COBOL to Java transformation, and validation. Developers can automatically refactor selected elements of an application, optimize code to increase performance, and continue modernizing in COBOL. Or, they can transform code to Java with generative AI leveraging a highly tuned state-of-the-art large language model.

watsonx Code Assistant for Z provides the flexibility to deploy its genAI based capabilities either on-premises or as-a-service.