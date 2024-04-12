IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Z is a generative AI-assisted product built to accelerate the mainframe application lifecycle and streamline modernization at lower cost and with less risk than today’s alternatives.
watsonx Code Assistant for Z supports the end-to-end application developer lifecycle with capabilities for application discovery and analysis, code explanation, automated code refactoring, code optimization advice, COBOL to Java transformation, and validation. Developers can automatically refactor selected elements of an application, optimize code to increase performance, and continue modernizing in COBOL. Or, they can transform code to Java with generative AI leveraging a highly tuned state-of-the-art large language model.
watsonx Code Assistant for Z provides the flexibility to deploy its genAI based capabilities either on-premises or as-a-service.
Ensuring optimal performance of mainframe applications is crucial. Join us to see how you can quickly identify and automatically solve the most impactful performance issues in your COBOL applications.
See IDC's analysis on why application modernization and IT Automation are among the top use cases for GenAI in the software development lifecycle
Accelerate code development and increase developer productivity throughout the application lifecycle.
Lower the total cost and complexity of mainframe application modernization initiatives.
Reduce time to value for application modernization by using automation and AI recommendations.
Provide developers tools to expand their skills and support modernization initiatives.
Maintain mainframe qualities of service and support fit-for-purpose deployment.
Gain access to an out-of-the-box, IBM-trained large language model tuned for COBOL to Java translation.
Westfield sought to integrate generative AI capabilities to support application development and onboarding of new talent.: 80% time reduction for a developer to understand the application and 30% time reduction for a developer to be able to explain and potentially document code
*IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z includes an on-prem and as a service component. When the components are purchased together, watsonx Code Assistant for Z includes the referenced generative AI capabilities