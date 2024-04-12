Home Z software Z developer tools Code Assistant for Z watsonx Code Assistant for Z
Accelerate the mainframe application lifecycle with generative AI and automation
GenAI assisted application lifecycle to enable enterprise agility

IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Z is a generative AI-assisted product built to accelerate the mainframe application lifecycle and streamline modernization at lower cost and with less risk than today’s alternatives.

watsonx Code Assistant for Z supports the end-to-end application developer lifecycle with capabilities for application discovery and analysis, code explanation, automated code refactoring, code optimization advice, COBOL to Java transformation, and validation. Developers can automatically refactor selected elements of an application, optimize code to increase performance, and continue modernizing in COBOL. Or, they can transform code to Java with generative AI leveraging a highly tuned state-of-the-art large language model.

watsonx Code Assistant for Z provides the flexibility to deploy its genAI based capabilities either on-premises or as-a-service.
Address performance issues & optimize COBOL performance with watsonx Code Assistant for Z

Ensuring optimal performance of mainframe applications is crucial. Join us to see how you can quickly identify and automatically solve the most impactful performance issues in your COBOL applications.

IDC Spotlight: AI Coding Assistants for Application Modernization and IT Automation

See IDC's analysis on why application modernization and IT Automation are among the top use cases for GenAI in the software development lifecycle

Capabilities

Understand Achieve a greater understanding of your mainframe applications and visualize their relationships and dependencies. Leverage generative AI for code explanations to auto-document your COBOL applications and help onboard new programmers.
Explain Generate natural language explanations of COBOL and JCL to enable clearer comprehension. Easily maintain and renew documentation by automatically inserting explanations as comments into the application code.
Refactor Discover programs and data needed to automatically refactor your application into more discrete business services to drive enhancements and improve maintainability, and preparing the COBOL for an optional transformation to Java.
Optimize Generate a prioritized report of code- related performance inefficiencies, identify issues at the source code level, and enhance the quality and performance of COBOL applications using tailored recommendations.
Transform Leverage generative AI to accelerate high quality COBOL to Java transformations in minutes, not months.
Validate Streamline and accelerate testing of new Java code to ensure semantic equivalence to COBOL code to improve quality and lower risk.
Benefits Increase developer productivity

Accelerate code development and increase developer productivity throughout the application lifecycle.

 Cut risks and costs

Lower the total cost and complexity of mainframe application modernization initiatives.

 Reduce time to value

Reduce time to value for application modernization by using automation and AI recommendations.

 Extend skills

Provide developers tools to expand their skills and support modernization initiatives. 

 Maintain service quality

Maintain mainframe qualities of service and support fit-for-purpose deployment.

 Leverage curated foundation model

Gain access to an out-of-the-box, IBM-trained large language model tuned for COBOL to Java translation.

 
Use cases Modernize Code
  • Use deep analysis to visualize and assess key programs and dependencies
  • Leverage Gen AI to explain and document COBOL and JCL in natural language.
  • Gain agility by automatically refactoring into more modular business services.
  • Improve COBOL with insights and recommendations for performance improvement.
 Transform Language
  • Leverage generative AI to transform refactored COBOL code into object-oriented Java code.
  • Use automated testing to ensure semantic equivalence between refactored COBOL code and newly transformed Java code.
  • Ensure that any COBOL components of your applications are running optimally, following current performance standards, and can work efficiently with your new Java code.

 

  

Case study

watsonx.ai illustration
Case study
Westfield Insurance increases developer productivity to accelerate application modernization

Westfield sought to integrate generative AI capabilities to support application development and onboarding of new talent.: 80% time reduction for a developer to understand the application and 30% time reduction for a developer to be able to explain and potentially document code

 
Legal footnote

*IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z includes an on-prem and as a service component. When the components are purchased together, watsonx Code Assistant for Z includes the referenced generative AI capabilities 