National Organization for Social Insurance

In 2023, NOSI participated in IBM® TechXchange in Cairo, where they were introduced to IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ for Z. They agreed to conduct a pilot program, focusing on two monolithic COBOL applications critical to their operations. The pilot enabled NOSI to gain deeper insights into these applications, identifying areas for modernization and documenting the integration between applications, which was previously undocumented.

Leveraging the AI-assisted developer tools of watsonx Code Assistant for Z, NOSI automated the documentation process, enabling their teams to visualize application flows and better understand their environment. The use of generative AI (gen AI) in watsonx Code Assistant for Z streamlined COBOL code analysis and provided actionable recommendations for modernization. This success demonstrated the value of IBM Z and resulted in NOSI not exiting but fully modernizing on the platform.

NOSI’s decision to modernize on the IBM Z platform as well as their success with watsonx Code Assistant for Z also led to the organization upgrading to IBM z16® for advanced performance, using IBM Storage DS8000® to expand storage capacity by 30% and adopting the IBM Z Monitoring Suite for full system observability. These changes ensured that NOSI avoided costly database migrations and optimized their existing resources while preparing for future growth and operational resilience.