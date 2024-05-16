Home Compute and servers Integrated Facility for Linux (IFL) Integrated Facility for Linux (IFL)
Run Linux workloads on IBM Z® and LinuxONE with a cost-effective, dedicated processor
IBM® Integrated Facility for Linux (IFL) is a processor that is dedicated to Linux® workloads on IBM Z® and LinuxONE. It is supported by the Linux operating system for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE, IBM z/VM® and KVM. IBM z16™ and LinuxONE 4 offer massive processing capacity, on-chip acceleration and industry-leading capabilities for cyber resiliency.
Linux on IBM z16

Modernize for hybrid cloud and AI with the powerful and secure Linux platform for business.
Benefits Lower expenses

Reduce operational, software, facility and energy expenses with a very high Linux server density.

 Reduce risk

Protect against outages with built-in automated diagnostics, problem determination and isolation.

 Accelerate AI

Create new value with every customer interaction with accelerated AI insights from IBM z16 and LinuxONE 4.
Features
Extensive processing capacity

Support up to 200 user-configurable IFLs and up to 40 TB Redundant Array of Independent Memory (RAIM). Operate asynchronously with standard processors.
Designed for performance

Improve performance capability with enhanced Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) and Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) technologies.
Flexibility to add IFLs

IFLs can be added immediately. IFL technology supports On/Off Capacity on Demand (O/O CoD), Capacity Upgrade on Demand and Capacity BackUp (CBU).
High-speed communication

IBM HiperSockets and Shared Memory Communication (SMC) functionality provide high-speed communication between logical partitions.
On-chip acceleration

On-chip acceleration provides faster AI insights at scale, increased data transfer rates, lower CPU consumption and rapid encryption of CP Assist for Cryptographic Functions (CPACF).
No effect to MSU rating

IFL does not increase charges for IBM Z software running on “standard” processors, nor does it affect the MSU rating or the IBM Z systems model designation.
Widely available and supported

Available for all models of IBM z16, z15®, z14®, z13®, z13s® and IBM LinuxONE, and supported by the Linux OS for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE, z/VM and KVM.
Flexible partition management

Manageable by PR/SM or IBM Dynamic Partition Manager in logical partition (LPAR) with dedicated or shared processors. Requires an LPAR definition.
Next steps

Learn how to run Linux workloads on IBM Z and LinuxONE with a cost-effective, dedicated processor. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z and LinuxONE representative.

 Read the product brief
