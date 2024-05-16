IBM® Integrated Facility for Linux (IFL) is a processor that is dedicated to Linux® workloads on IBM Z® and LinuxONE. It is supported by the Linux operating system for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE, IBM z/VM® and KVM. IBM z16™ and LinuxONE 4 offer massive processing capacity, on-chip acceleration and industry-leading capabilities for cyber resiliency.
Modernize for hybrid cloud and AI with the powerful and secure Linux platform for business.
Reduce operational, software, facility and energy expenses with a very high Linux server density.
Protect against outages with built-in automated diagnostics, problem determination and isolation.
Create new value with every customer interaction with accelerated AI insights from IBM z16 and LinuxONE 4.
Support up to 200 user-configurable IFLs and up to 40 TB Redundant Array of Independent Memory (RAIM). Operate asynchronously with standard processors.
Improve performance capability with enhanced Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) and Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) technologies.
IFLs can be added immediately. IFL technology supports On/Off Capacity on Demand (O/O CoD), Capacity Upgrade on Demand and Capacity BackUp (CBU).
IBM HiperSockets and Shared Memory Communication (SMC) functionality provide high-speed communication between logical partitions.
On-chip acceleration provides faster AI insights at scale, increased data transfer rates, lower CPU consumption and rapid encryption of CP Assist for Cryptographic Functions (CPACF).
IFL does not increase charges for IBM Z software running on “standard” processors, nor does it affect the MSU rating or the IBM Z systems model designation.
Available for all models of IBM z16, z15®, z14®, z13®, z13s® and IBM LinuxONE, and supported by the Linux OS for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE, z/VM and KVM.
Manageable by PR/SM or IBM Dynamic Partition Manager in logical partition (LPAR) with dedicated or shared processors. Requires an LPAR definition.
Provide simplified Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) management for your workloads.
Improve performance with our highly secure and scalable hypervisor virtualization technology.
Accelerate decision velocity, protect against threats and modernize for hybrid cloud.
A highly secure, scalable server platform to help achieve lower energy costs and smaller carbon footprint.
Learn how to run Linux workloads on IBM Z and LinuxONE with a cost-effective, dedicated processor. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z and LinuxONE representative.