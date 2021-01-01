Home Z Linux Linux on IBM Z mainframe
Bring security and resiliency to your business applications and hybrid cloud with Linux on an open, enterprise platform
Check out Linux on IBM z16™
Graphic illustration of geometric shapes

The enterprise Linux® operating system offers a solid foundation for your hybrid cloud IT infrastructure. Workloads running on Linux on IBM Z inherit the reliability, scalability and security of the IBM Z® platform. Consolidate your workloads onto Linux on IBM Z to share resources, reduce costs and improve performance and efficiency.
Linux on IBM Z

Modernize for hybrid cloud with the Linux platform providing security and efficiency and helping on your sustainability goals.

Benefits Attain sustainability

Achieve a sustainable IT infrastructure with IBM z16™. Studies show that a single IBM z16™ multi frame can do the work of up to 2000 x86 cores.¹

 Explore sustainability on IBM z16 Protect data

Protect your data-running up to 19 billion fully encrypted transactions per day—and manage data privacy by policy.

 Explore security on IBM Z Enhance performance

Reduce latency by 4.7x and improve throughput with co-location of Linux and other workloads.

 Explore co-location on IBM Z
Linux server platforms Enterprise server with Linux

Gain new insights plus speed, resilience and compliance with IBM z16 for Linux workloads, benefitting your hybrid cloud approach.

 Linux-optimized server platform

Attain sustainability, scalability, security and superior performance for your data-serving needs.
Linux server virtualization
LPAR virtualization

Partition a physical server into logical partitions (LPARs) with protection certified to EAL5+.

 Explore LPARs
IBM hypervisor

Host thousands of virtual machines on a single system with scalability, system management and performance.

 Explore IBM z/VM®
Open hypervisor

Create and manage virtual machines using familiar tools with the open-source KVM hypervisor.

 Explore KVM
Linux-certified tested platforms

Get information on certified and IBM-tested Linux platforms from our distribution partners.

Explore Linux platforms

 Product documentation

See the latest technical information and guidance for Linux on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE.

 Validated open-source software

Keep up-to-date on open-source packages that have been ported and or validated by IBM.
Hybrid cloud software Containers and Kubernetes

Build and modernize applications and deploy them anywhere–aligned to the needs of your customers.

 Read about Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Z Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Simplify workload management and integrate seamlessly with hybrid cloud using OpenStack-compatible APIs.

 Explore IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center Experience hybrid cloud

Deliver the hybrid cloud experience by building and modernizing faster across any environment.

 Explore IBM Cloud® Paks z/OS Dev and Test on Linux

Build mainframe applications, test code and environment changes before implementing them in production.

 Explore IBM Virtual Dev and Test for z/OS
Cyber resiliency software Clustering technologies for resiliency

Support replication, high availability and disaster recovery at any distance with unified control.

 Explore IBM GDPS® Storage software for resiliency

Manage data at scale and perform archive and analytics in place without bottlenecks.

 Explore IBM Storage Scale Server relocation for availability

Move a Linux guest from one z/VM system to another within a Single System Image cluster.

 Explore z/VM SSI
Resources Linux distributions

Find out which Linux distributions can be run on IBM Z enterprise servers.

Dedicated Linux processor

Learn about the dedicated processor for Linux workloads on IBM Z.

 IBM training for Linux

Find out about the latest Linux and open-source training courses from IBM.

 Infrastructure and software services

Reach out to our technical consultants who can help you design and implement your solutions.

 What is open source software?

Discover the advantages, history and latest trends for open source software.
Take the next step

Learn how you can leverage the best of the mainframe.

 Explore IBM Z operating systems Explore hybrid cloud on IBM Z
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks IBM Partner Plus Community Developer community Support and services Education and training Flexible pricing Global financing Resources
Footnotes

¹ IBM internal tests show that when running WebSphere and Db2 workloads, IBM z16 multi frame requires 16 times fewer cores than the compared x86 servers. If you scale this up to a complete IT solution this means when running this workload, the IBM z16 Max 125 would be doing the work of about 2000 cores of the compared x86 servers.

DISCLAIMER: This is an IBM internal study designed to replicate a typical IBM customer workload usage in the marketplace. Results may vary. The core consolidation study targeted comparison of the following servers: IBM Machine Type 3931 Max 125 system consists of three CPC drawers containing 125 configurable processor units (IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support both network and external storage. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 (2U) with two 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Platinum processors 2.1 GHz, 16 cores per CPU. Both solutions had access to the same storage array. The workloads consisted of a transactional application running on WebSphere Application Server and IBM Db2 simulating core online banking functions. The actual test results were extrapolated to the stated above x86 servers using IDC QPI metrics and IBM sizing methodology using the following assumptions on a typical IT environment of a banking client using x86 servers. The production IT environment has 16 x86 servers running at 50% average utilization. There are 48 x86 servers in the non-production IT environments: development (4 environments with 2 servers each, 8 servers total), development test environment (4 servers), system integration test environment (8 servers), performance test environment (16 servers), user acceptance test environment (4 servers), production fix test environment (8 servers). A typical average CPU utilization is 7% across all non-production environments. An equivalent IBM Machine Type 3931 solution requires a single Max 125 server running at 85% average utilization across all IT environments separated using LPAR technology.