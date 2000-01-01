More than 80% of CEOs say that sustainability investments will drive better business results in the next 5 years.² But while 86% of companies have a sustainability strategy, only 35% have taken action on that strategy.³

Consolidating Linux® workloads on 5 IBM z16™ systems instead of running them on compared x86 servers under similar conditions can reduce energy consumption by 75%. It also reduces space by 50% and the CO2e footprint by over 850 metric tons annually.⁴