Product reuse, recycling and disposal

As part of its product end-of-life management (PELM) activities, IBM began offering product takeback programs for clients in Europe in 1989 and has extended and enhanced these activities over the years. Today, IBM's Global Asset Recovery Services (GARS) is responsible for remarketing pre-owned and end-of-lease IBM assets externally, reutilizing and redeploying assets internally, and providing an environmentally responsible process for the disposal of scrap IT equipment.

When assets cannot be directly reused, they are remanufactured or refurbished using rigorous processes and original manufacturing standards. Assets may also be reconfigured to meet specific client requirements. Parts are harvested for reutilization, as well as sold externally. These practices extend the life of IT equipment and reduce the need to manufacture new products. After all reuse and remarketing opportunities are exhausted, remaining components are sent for materials recovery and recycling.

IBM's voluntary environmental goal is to reuse or recycle end-of-life products such that the amount of product waste sent by our operations to landfills or to incineration for treatment does not exceed a combined 3% by weight of the total amount processed.

In 2023, we processed approximately 12,400 metric tons (mt) of end-of-life products and product scrap from 63 countries, with 96.8% (by weight) resold, reused, or sent for recycling, 2.5% sent to waste-to-energy processes, and 0.7% sent to landfills or for incineration for final disposition. This includes both end-of-life products generated by IBM and its clients.



IBM established its corporate-wide requirement for the environmental evaluations of the company's PELM suppliers in 1991, an expansion of our supplier environmental evaluation program introduced in 1972. We evaluate these suppliers prior to doing business with them and every three years thereafter. Our objective is to use only suppliers that have a strong focus on environmental management, including complying with laws and regulations as well as sound management practices.

Since we began reporting on product disposal in 1995, IBM has processed 1.14 million mt (2.51 billion pounds) of products and product waste worldwide.

To learn more about IBM's requirements for PELM suppliers, visit: