This report includes your detailed total cost of ownership (TCO) comparison between running workloads on IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z versus compared x86 servers. The data in the report is an estimate based on inputs you provided in the IBM or Linux on Z TCO and CO2e calculator. The savings documented here in your report are just part of the story. In addition to better economics, IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z are highly secure, scalable data serving platforms available for Linux® workloads: Independently certified with EAL5+ and FIPS 140.2 Level 4 security certifications

Designed for 99.99999 percent availability with minimum latency

Your x86 server inputs Servers Type of servers Workload Processors per server Cores per x86 server # of physical production servers # of physical non-production servers1 Total DR servers2 Total x86 servers Total x86 cores 1. For each set of production workloads is an additional 100% of corresponding physical servers for the DevTest and Quality Assurance non-production environment. A production workload environment of 100 cores, for example, is assumed to require another 100 cores for supporting non-production DevTest and QA work.

2. The DR environment is assumed to replicate the production environment only, so corresponding non-production workloads are not included for DR.



IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z alternative IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z model Type of servers Workload # of IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z servers # of IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z production cores # of IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z non-production cores1 Total DR servers2 Total DR cores2 Total IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z servers Total IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z cores3 19-inch frame 1. For each set of production workloads are an additional 75% corresponding DevTest and Quality Assurance non-production environments that can reside within the same physical IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z server. A production workload environment of 10 cores, for example, is assumed to require another 7.5 cores for supporting non-production DevTest and QA work.

2. The DR environment is assumed to replicate the production environment only, so corresponding non-production workloads are not included for DR.

3. Total required IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z cores are rounded up to the next whole number of cores.



CO 2 Emissions x86 CO 2 Emissions Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Total Yearly kWh Emissions

IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z CO 2 Emissions Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Total Yearly kWh Emissions

Year Category Cost Comparison Highlights Key Cost Category x86 Solution IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z Solution Application/Database SW Linux OS SW HW Maintenance & Linux OS Systems Management and Virtualization SW Electricity Space

Yearly Accumulated Cost Comparison and Total Savings Year 4 Year 5 Total Savings x86 1 2 3 4 5 IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z 1 2 3 4 5 total

x86 Costs By Year Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Total HW purchase HW maintenance HW Maintenance & Linux OS Server migration Application/Database SW Linux OS SW Systems Management and Virtualization SW Electricity Space Labor Totals

IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z Costs By Year Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Total HW purchase HW maintenance HW Maintenance & Linux OS Server migration Application/Database SW Linux OS SW Systems Management and Virtualization SW Electricity Space Labor Totals

x86 Application/Database SW App/DB SW Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Total

IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z Application/Database SW App/DB SW Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Total

Workloads for consolidation

There are several considerations when consolidating your x86 workloads. For immediate benefits, consider native Linux applications and cross platform middleware (databases and application servers). Additional candidates for consolidation are lower average CPU utilization applications on x86 (development/test machines, I/O intensive applications, mixed workload environments, mail servers) and software that charges per core. IBM tests and data from client environments show core consolidation ratios ranging from 10 to 32.5 distributed cores to one IFL5, yielding dramatically lower software costs with fewer software licenses.

Transform your transactions with a highly secure blockchain and digital assets custody management

Innovate with next-generation apps that inherit advanced security and performance on an open-source platform

Fuel business growth with a real-time single source of truth

Innovation drives the business forward, but your mission critical workloads must be secured. We`ve got that covered. With IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers, not even system administrators can get to the data. That addresses insider threats both malicious and accidental. Hardware encryption and FIPS 140.2 Level 4 cryptography enable you to encrypt your data pervasively. Security isn`t bolted on to the IBMLinuxONE or Linux on Z platform - it`s engineered from the ground up with your protection in mind.

Assumptions for IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z TCO and CO2e Calculator

Underlying assumptions to generate IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z TCO and CO2e Calculator results:

New x86 hardware pricing includes a 30% discount.

x86 hardware maintenance is calculated as 10% of hardware purchase cost for 1U, 2U and 3U servers and 15% of hardware purchase cost for 4U and greater servers.

Depending on the x86 server type, hardware maintenance will vary from one to three years.

IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z pricing is a bundled price for 3 years that includes HW MA, Virtualization and System Management SW

Migration of x86 workloads to IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z is assumed to cost $10,000 per physical server. ®

Database and application software licensing costs assume vendor discounting with deeper discount levels, from a minimum of 30% to a maximum of 70%, as the size of the x86 and IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z configurations increase. ®

SW subscription and support is included with the license cost in the first year and is calculated to be 20% of the discounted license cost for the remaining years of the TCO.

Annual open-source database subscription and support is assumed to have a 20% discount per x86 server. IBM LinuxONE ® and Linux on Z support assumes a 20% discount per LPAR. Open source DB software assumes a 50% reduction in sharding for required virtual servers for IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z. ®

and Linux on Z support assumes a 20% discount per LPAR. Open source DB software assumes a 50% reduction in sharding for required virtual servers for IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z. RHEL Linux OS support pricing on x86 assumes vendor discounting and is estimated to be $2,387 per year per two socket x86 server.

Ubuntu Linux OS on IBM LinuxONE and IBM Linux on Z support pricing assumes vendor discounting and is estimated to be $600 ® per year per core.

per year per core. Ubuntu Linux OS support pricing on x86 assumes vendor discounting and is estimated to be $1,500 per year per x86 server.

Virtualization and System Management software assumes z/VM for IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z and comparable ® hypervisor and system management products for x86.

hypervisor and system management products for x86. Dev Test and QA resources are an additional 100% of production resources on x86 and additional 75% of production on IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z. ®

Users can optionally select Disaster Recovery. If DR is selected, the tool doubles the number production servers and software to replicate the environment in a separate location.

If DR is selected, IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z CBU (capacity backup) pricing is used for the DR environment that offers lower IBM ® LinuxONE or Linux on Z hardware and z/VM pricing, ranging from 25% for smaller systems to 40% for larger systems.

LinuxONE or Linux on Z hardware and z/VM pricing, ranging from 25% for smaller systems to 40% for larger systems. Additionally, the IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z DR server has only one active core (because of CBU), thus software charges are applied for only one core of software (application, virtualization and Linux OS) for a Recovery Time Objective (RTO) of one hour or greater.

Labor in x86 environments is assumed to be 2x greater than in IBM LinuxONE or Linux on Z environments based on data from customer assessments that evaluate life cycle management corporate wide (HW and SW procurement, deployment, maintenance patching, repairs, and server refresh). Labor estimates do not include application support, development or test effort.

Electricity cost used is $0.10/kWh for each server`s specific energy consumption and heat generation.

Floor space cost is estimated to be $10,000 per rack per year.

Disclaimer for IBM® LinuxONE or Linux on Z TCO and CO2e Calculator

NOTICE: PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING TERMS. USING THIS TOOL AND ANY OF THE PROVIDED OUTPUT INDICATES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THESE PROVISIONS.This tool provides a high level view of estimated costs and potential savings using publicly available IBM and third party server and pricing information in the United States as well as certain other information in consolidating from an x86 server environment to a IBMLinuxONE or Linux on Z environment. For a "Total Cost of Ownership" estimate, this tool considers certain factors involved in a three or five-year total cost of ownership including hardware costs, workload type, IBM and ISV software costs, certain facility costs (space, energy), maintenance charges, server utilization, hypervisors and migration. x86 hardware pricing is based on IBM analysis of U.S. prices as of March 2021 from IDC with a 30% discount. Certain assumptions used in the tool are based on data from hundreds of client studies performed by IBM and your results will vary depending on your environment and other factors. The information and data used to generate the results in the tool is current as of March 2021. Results will also vary based on the selections you make in using the tool. The output from the tool, including, but not limited to any accompanying summary of potential savings are estimates only and are provided on an 'AS IS' BASIS. Any reliance by you on using the tool and any output is at your sole risk and will not create any liability or obligation for IBM. IN NO EVENT WILL IBM BE LIABLE TO ANY PARTY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL OR OTHER CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES FOR ANY USE OF THIS TOOL, WEB SITE, OR ON ANY OTHER HYPER LINKED WEB SITE, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY LOST PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF PROGRAMS OR OTHER DATA ON YOUR INFORMATION HANDLING SYSTEM OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF WE ARE EXPRESSLY ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. This tool is not for use in countries where such comparisons are limited or prohibited by law.