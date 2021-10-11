What you’ll learn:

  • Compare CO2e emissions between x86 and Linux on IBM Z for similar workloads.
  • Optimize per-core licensing to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO).
  • Lower IT costs by running enterprise software on Linux on IBM Z.

How it works:

Answer a few quick questions about your hardware, workload type, and software. The cost and emissions estimator will then provide a comparison of emissions and a high-level TCO estimate based on industry-proven assumptions.

While not an exact calculation, this tool helps you see in minutes how open-source and enterprise workloads can enhance business value and support sustainability goals. You can also select the number and relative age of x86 servers for comparison. If you’re using a hyperscaler, keep in mind that most cloud providers still rely on x86, meaning power consumption remains similar—the key difference lies in emissions scope (Scope 1 vs. Scope 3).

If the results look promising, contact us for a complimentary on-site assessment.

Disclaimer

Picture of LinuxONE system