When SEAL Systems learned about the security features of IBM® Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Server for VPC using IBM LinuxONE and the Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) infrastructure of IBM Cloud®, the company decided to evaluate the option of running its application on Linux on IBM Z mainframe. In the past, the company had only deployed its solution on x86 servers.

“It was exciting to rediscover the mainframe platform to launch our new cutting-edge cloud service with IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Server for VPC,” recalls Jan Bjerre Aagesen. “It was very easy to adapt our containerized microservices architecture to run in the IBM Cloud on IBM Cloud LinuxONE Virtual Server and we’re now benefitting from the advanced security features of IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE.”

Thanks to IBM Hyper Protect, SEAL Systems’ customers benefit from the advanced security of Confidential Compute capabilities built on best practices established by IBM in the course of developing highly secure cloud solutions for financial services companies.

Leveraging Open Container Initiative (OCI) images on Linux, SEAL Systems did not need to make major changes to get started on IBM LinuxONE. To support the transformation, the team at SEAL Systems got involved with some open-source software projects to make sure the IBM Z platform was supported by all the libraries its output solutions relied on. “It paid off that we recently rebuilt our application using Linux containers,” adds Thomas Tikwinski. “We were able to reuse our existing workflows and configurations such as our Docker Compose files to orchestrate and launch various components of our application when deploying our solution with IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers.”

Based on IBM LinuxONE, IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Server for VPC delivers confidential computing capabilities that maximize data security through encryption and data-in-use protection across the entire solution stack. Running its application with Hyper Protect Virtual Server, SEAL Systems can ensure strict isolation of workloads running in a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) thanks to IBM Secure Execution for Linux with hardware-level security for virtual servers and containerized workloads. Security-critical encryption keys are protected by a Hardware Security Module (HSM) and Secure Execution Enclaves in a Zero-Trust Environment.

IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Server for VPC offers comprehensive end-to-end security with developer-friendly tools and workflows. The solution covers the entire deployment process with a DevSecOps approach, helping SEAL Systems to build, provision, manage, maintain and monitor its cloud-native container-based applications.

Thanks to IBM Hyper Protect Secure Build, only authorized code and images can be deployed. This provides a secure software supply chain and protects against malware using encrypted contracts and zero-knowledge proof protocols. Encrypted contracts help ensure application integrity, and during operation, all memory used by the application is secured with additional encryption to provide full data and code confidentiality. Every component integrates with the hybrid cloud key management solution Hyper Protect Crypto Services, which is built on FIPS 140-2 Level 4 certified hardware, leveraging a dedicated HSM. This solution design is based on the “keep your own key” (KYOK) principle, so that SEAL Systems always has exclusive encryption key control, further strengthening data protection and end-to-end security.

“It’s impressive what level of security we can achieve with a cloud solution by using IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Server for VPC,” says Thomas Tikwinski. “We can deliver our cloud service to our customers safe in the knowledge that their data is fully protected throughout the entire application lifecycle. The solution is designed around the zero-trust principles and helps us to ensure integrity with sophisticated encryption technologies.”