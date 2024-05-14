DMC produces some of Egypt’s most popular TV shows, syndicated regionally. To enable distribution, the company sends completed, recorded episodes to multiple broadcasters. With very large file sizes, ensuring rapid, reliable, secure transfer is an operational necessity for DMC, as failure to meet program schedules would immediately impact millions of viewers.
From leading documentaries to high drama, from comedy to culture, DMC creates, sells and distributes TV programs for live broadcast, streaming and download. Launched in 2016, the company has grown rapidly from a community channel to become a very popular general interest broadcaster, and is part of the Egyptian Media Group.
DMC shows are widely syndicated, with sitcoms, talk-shows, dramas and more, reaching audiences far beyond Egypt. To make this possible, finished episodes are transferred to multiple broadcasters by sending the media files over the public internet. If transfers fail, then DMC could lose valuable customers, and avid viewers would miss out on their favorite shows.
Depending on the program duration, files range up to 25 GB, and each one will be sent to several broadcasters. With more than ten daily shows syndicated to multiple partners, DMC depends on fast, efficient, and error-free data transfer, with very little time to manage re-sends. However, bandwidth limitations and technical restrictions of internet protocols mean that as DMC gains more syndication partners, the risk of missing deadlines is growing. In addition, DMC depends on connection security, to prevent cliff-hanger episodes being sent to incorrect recipients or intercepted by hackers.
“DMC has grown rapidly, and managing the increase in content, channels, and syndication is a major priority,” says Eslam El Hariry, Technical Director, DMC. “As our shows achieve success, being able to distribute content rapidly, reliably, and with complete security becomes essential. It is a huge challenge to manage this growth cost-effectively, and we looked for a platform and business partner to ensure the best possible strategic solutions.”
with IBM Aspera Enterprise
even as total data workload soars
To manage content distribution to syndication partners, DMC relies on IBM Aspera file transfer and streaming solutions. Designed to manage the movement of data over global networks, Aspera eliminates throughput bottlenecks using the Fast Adaptive and Secure Protocol (FASP) transport technology, which optimizes available bandwidth to maximize speed and scale up with no theoretical limit.
The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and data sets, globally, and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows – ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.
“We worked with IBM Partner Systems Design to review how to manage our increased workload,” says El Hariry. “IBM Aspera Enterprise offered DMC the best combination of technical performance and management capabilities, and the easy scalability to handle growth.”
Using IBM Aspera Enterprise, DMC can deliver files of any size at the maximum possible transfer rate. Data is secured through encryption, and control features ensure that only the intended recipients can receive or access the files. In addition, DMC is able to use technical features provided by Aspera Enterprise such as secure streaming and support for apps to offer new services.
Being unable to deliver programs would be close to a catastrophe for DMC. In many cases, if transfers fail there would be very little opportunity to recover the situation except by sending a courier, which would be prohibitively expensive and not always possible within the available time.
Ehab Hamza, Technical Manager at Systems Design, explains, “IBM Aspera Enterprise provides key capabilities that enable fast and secure connections, which is exactly what the FASP technology offers. Not only does this meet DMC’s immediate needs, Aspera Enterprise ensures a scalable path for future growth, too.”
“We have been working with Systems Design for more than a decade, and rely on their extensive knowledge of IBM solutions to guide us to the best choice. With advice from Systems Design, DMC chose IBM Aspera Enterprise based on its workflow management, transfer speeds, and the ability to connect to all our syndication partners’ cloud-based and on-premises systems.”
With IBM Aspera Enterprise in place, DMC is experiencing accelerated data transfer speeds, up from a typical 20 Mbps to 100 Mbps. Unlike the more common TCP technology, which tends to leave some bandwidth unused, the FASP design optimizes and maximizes throughput even on unreliable connections. In addition, IBM Aspera Enterprise synchronization features ensure that files are always current, and use embedded blockchain technology to control digital asset movement.
“During the high peak season of Ramadan, our output increases significantly, placing very high stress on our data workload. Ensuring rock-solid data transfer for our TV shows is essential. IBM Aspera Enterprise offers the security, reliability, and management capability DMC needs,” adds El Hariry.
“With assistance from Systems Design, DMC moved to IBM Aspera Enterprise easily and quickly, even given the constraints of our very large data environment. The solution enables us to handle significantly more content from within the same team, maximizing operational productivity, and provides a clear path for future growth. As we expand operations, produce more episodes, and syndicate more shows, IBM Aspera Enterprise ensures DMC delivers great content to our partner channels reliably, on time, every time.”
DMC launched in September 2016, broadcasting community programs. DMC subsequently added local, regional and international events, and now features two channels that include documentaries, drama, sitcoms, talk-shows, and much more. The company now produces its own content, attracting new audiences, and sells syndication rights across the globe.
Systems Design is a leading systems integrator specializing in broadcasting and media technologies including playout centers, media asset management and content archiving solutions. Based on its deep experience in video and audio technologies, Systems Design offers a spectrum of expert services to help media companies in Egypt and beyond.
To learn more about the IBM solutions featured in this story, please contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner.
Bankdata accelerates innovation by unleashing full software performance - Financial software specialist fine-tunes development and operations with OMEGAMON® Data Provider, designed by Rocket Software, and IBM Z Monitoring Suite.
Ukraine’s premier fuel retailer OKKO builds cybersecurity defenses with IBM QRadar, with the help of IT Specialist, to withstand high-profile hacking.
Swiss IT service provider UMB focuses on business growth by expanding its hybrid cloud solution with IBM Power10 servers, maximizing availability, performance and customer satisfaction for mission-critical SAP HANA databases.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, January 2024.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and Aspera are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at www.ibm.com/legal/copytrade.shtml.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.