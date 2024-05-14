From leading documentaries to high drama, from comedy to culture, DMC creates, sells and distributes TV programs for live broadcast, streaming and download. Launched in 2016, the company has grown rapidly from a community channel to become a very popular general interest broadcaster, and is part of the Egyptian Media Group.

DMC shows are widely syndicated, with sitcoms, talk-shows, dramas and more, reaching audiences far beyond Egypt. To make this possible, finished episodes are transferred to multiple broadcasters by sending the media files over the public internet. If transfers fail, then DMC could lose valuable customers, and avid viewers would miss out on their favorite shows.

Depending on the program duration, files range up to 25 GB, and each one will be sent to several broadcasters. With more than ten daily shows syndicated to multiple partners, DMC depends on fast, efficient, and error-free data transfer, with very little time to manage re-sends. However, bandwidth limitations and technical restrictions of internet protocols mean that as DMC gains more syndication partners, the risk of missing deadlines is growing. In addition, DMC depends on connection security, to prevent cliff-hanger episodes being sent to incorrect recipients or intercepted by hackers.

“DMC has grown rapidly, and managing the increase in content, channels, and syndication is a major priority,” says Eslam El Hariry, Technical Director, DMC. “As our shows achieve success, being able to distribute content rapidly, reliably, and with complete security becomes essential. It is a huge challenge to manage this growth cost-effectively, and we looked for a platform and business partner to ensure the best possible strategic solutions.”