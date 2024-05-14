From three tender responses, OKKO selected IT Specialist, an IBM Business Partner located in Kyiv, Ukraine, based on a combination of professional expertise and knowledge of IBM Security® solutions.

“IT Specialist in collaboration with OKKO and IBM® showed a desire to create the best security operations center in Ukraine, supported by an attractive price and willingness to look for innovative approaches to solve our problems,” comments Mr. Matata.

Based on IT Specialist’s offer, OKKO selected the IBM Security QRadar® Suite, a threat detection and response solution that offers highly scalable integrated security incident and event management (SIEM) with additional modules ready for new cybersecurity challenges.

“IBM and IT Specialist both emphasized partnership and co-innovation, rather than maximizing profit, which was a pleasant surprise,” says Mr. Matata. “They were both committed to building the best possible cybersecurity solution for OKKO, based on a clear understanding of the strategic goal and the ability to move towards it—that won us over.”

Within two years, OKKO and IT Specialist established the new SOC, helping protect the complete IT infrastructure, including external-facing assets such as the company’s well-known Fishka customer loyalty solution. The OKKO group includes multiple subsidiary companies, with their own networks and devices, as well as applications and services, all of which are now monitored by OKKO’s SOC team powered by IT Specialist security services and the IBM Security QRadar Suite.

Annually, the system processes approximately 220 billion events and identifies more than 40,000 threats and 17,000 incidents, an average of approximately 50 incidents a day. The SOC monitors over 5,000 computers, servers, network devices, information systems and databases.

Dmytro Petrashchuk, Chief Technology Officer at IT Specialist, comments: “We are very focused on a common goal—to develop industry-leading threat detection and response capabilities. With IBM QRadar, IT Specialist is delivering a cost-effective security operations center at the highest possible service quality.”

Mr. Matata adds: “In the cybersecurity world, dedication is essential. For example, we often might take a call at about 01:00 regarding an ongoing threat or incident. When I contact IT Specialist, the response is always, ‘Sure, the coffee is on and we’re ready to go,’ which is the kind of partnership we need.”

By choosing a hybrid solution and advantages of flexible licensing, OKKO has avoided the expense and limitations of the classic licensing approach of many traditional point-cybersecurity products and solutions. With the IBM Security QRadar Suite, OKKO can add licenses as further threats and use cases arise, ensuring a gradual growth path that offers both flexibility and cost efficiency.

“The hybrid IBM Security QRadar SIEM platform from IBM offers the best solution for OKKO, with a superior combination of performance, ease of use, ease of management and stability,” declares Mr. Matata. “We are privileged to work with incredibly cool, highly professional, client-oriented IBM and IT Specialist teams.”