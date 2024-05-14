Leon’s impact has been immediate and impressive. One month after launching the new virtual assistant, Generali Poland had registered 2.5 times more customer interactions with the chatbot than on previous chats with human consultants.

Today, Leon handles more than 97 percent of customer conversations, without requiring any redirection to human agents. It has supercharged customer service efficiency, allowing Generali Poland to save around 120 person-hours monthly and shorten customer consultants’ working time by one hour a day. Now that they’ve been freed from handling routine queries, consultants are able to focus their expertise on solving more nuanced and interesting cases – making their work more engaging and enriching the company’s customer relationships.

Leon continues to evolve into new areas of expertise. Generali Poland is working with TUATARA to integrate the solution with more internal systems and to expand its knowledge base, so it can provide even more comprehensive support, such as checking a customer’s claims status or policy number. The ultimate aim is for Leon to become the single point of support for common customer queries across all areas of the insurer’s business.

Sebastian Michałowski, Experience Development and Innovation Director, Generali Poland concludes: “Our plans for the future are very ambitious. We strive for a fully self-service bot that will be a fast, mobile and interactive version of the customer portal. With its help, customers will be able to find out everything about their policies or claims and update their information.”