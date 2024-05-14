From mobile apps to large-scale data engines, modern banking relies on a complex web of connected systems, software, and networks. To support innovation, banks turn to specialists such as Bankdata to provide development skills and capacity. Bankdata helps them bring new ideas and services to life, rapidly and reliably.

Each new application brings additional workload, such as requesting transaction data from multiple resources. In many cases, banks run their core transaction processes on IBM Z® enterprise servers, which also deliver the data to the new applications.

Frank Petersen, Lead IT Architect at Bankdata, remarks, “If an application runs more slowly than we expect, or fails for some reason, understanding the root causes enables us to resolve the issues more efficiently. Looking at the workload at the application level shows us what’s happening, but we lacked this kind of detailed monitoring data from our IBM Z environment.”

Processing fees rise as workload increases, so there is also direct financial value in tuning applications for optimal efficiency. Bankdata relies on an external partner to provide IT services and data center hosting, and inefficient workload causes additional costs to be passed on to the banks.

“If we could see which applications cause, for example, high volumes of database calls, we could focus on enhancing the software design,” says Petersen. “This would help to reduce software costs by cutting the transaction workload, improving application performance, and delivering a smoother, faster end-user experience.”