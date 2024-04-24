To realize its vision for omnichannel retail, AKIDS engaged IBM Business Partner BiLumina to deploy its unique ERP offering based on IBM® Db2® software.

“We quickly identified BiLumina ERP as the only option that makes sense for our business,” says Žaberl. “It is both competitively priced and flexible enough to tailor to our precise requirements. As soon as we met with the BiLumina team, we recognized that their way of working aligns with ours. Their main strengths are their ability to listen and how proactive they are about coming up with new features and modifications that deliver value. Since making our decision, we haven’t regretted it once.”

AKIDS teamed up with BiLumina to bring over 500 business processes onto the BiLumina platform, enabling unprecedented levels of automation and integration. Today, the company has opened physical stores and e-commerce sites serving Slovenia, Croatia, and North Macedonia, and has tailored the BiLumina ERP solution to enable standardized processes customized where necessary for international markets. All BiLumina business logic was developed within IBM Db2, which ensures consistently short response times, even during peak retail periods.

“Working with BiLumina, we’re connecting and automating all parts of our business,” explains Breskvar Tiller. “It’s hard to overstate the scale of the transformation. Take our warehouses, for example. Before, everything was manual. Now, warehouse management is 100 percent automated, from order through to delivery except for the physical picking of the goods. They’re so advanced that we regularly get requests to see them in action.”

With help from BiLumina, AKIDS gained real-time visibility of critical business insights, including stock levels. Using this information, the company can avoid stock-out situations both in store and online.

Equipped with the new digital capabilities, AKIDS is now moving towards an omnichannel delivery model. Žaberl elaborates: “We’re empowering customers to switch between online and in-store channels at any point on their shopping journey. For example, they can add items to their online basket, confirm whether they’re available in the store closest to them, and complete the purchase in person. Once in the store, they have the option of checking out their shopping basket on their mobile device or using the in-store POS [point-of-sales system], which offers a variety of payment options.”

AKIDS is taking advantage of its powerful new ERP capabilities to transform how it markets and sells to customers. Through its membership program, the company gives loyal shoppers the chance to access exclusive sales and promotions. Using segmentation tools within BiLumina ERP connected to Facebook and Google Analytics, AKIDS is targeting its marketing activities based on recency, frequency and value. The retailer is also deploying IBM Cognos® Analytics to dive deeper into its data and unlock new insights.

“If a customer buys a stroller from us, we want to make sure we don’t recommend they buy another one the next month,” says Breskvar Tiller. “We also want to make our recommendations even more sophisticated: for example, providing targeted, age-appropriate offers for every loyalty-program member. The result is happier, more loyal customers and higher sales—a win-win. We can do all this and more in BiLumina. Now, we’re harnessing Cognos Analytics to delve even deeper into what our customers want.”

Working with BiLumina, AKIDS integrates its systems directly with suppliers and delivery providers. BiLumina is building a B2B supplier portal to the company’s specifications, which will help AKIDS to grow its presence in Italy, Ukraine and further afield. Breskvar Tiller adds: “The B2B supplier portal will help us capitalize on opportunities for expansion. And the beauty of working with BiLumina and their mastery of IBM Db2 means we know we’ll have a working solution within just a few months.”