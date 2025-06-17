IBM® Db2® is the cloud-native database built to power low-latency transactions and real-time analytics at scale. Built on decades of innovation in data security, scalability and availability, you can use Db2 to keep your applications and analytics protected, highly performant and resilient, anywhere.



It provides a single engine for DBAs, enterprise architects and developers to:

Run critical applications.

Store and query data.

Enable faster decision-making.

Drive innovation across organizations.