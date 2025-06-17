IBM® Db2® is the cloud-native database built to power low-latency transactions and real-time analytics at scale. Built on decades of innovation in data security, scalability and availability, you can use Db2 to keep your applications and analytics protected, highly performant and resilient, anywhere.
It provides a single engine for DBAs, enterprise architects and developers to:
Simplify workload management and cloud provisioning with new Amazon RDS for Db2 Consumption Based Licensing
Approximately 400% more users are supported with IBM Db2 pureScale® to run Puma’s 24x7 mission-critical operations.2
Cost savings of more than USD 1 million for Owens-Illinois when migrating from Oracle to Db2.3
Marriott International's analytics on 140 million Marriott Bonvoy members resulted in 90% faster performance.4
No matter the volume or complexity of your transactions, Db2 is the database built to perform. Now available on Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS).
With IBM® Db2® Warehouse, you can run mission-critical analytics workloads cost-effectively and responsibly across all types of data. Integrate with watsonx.data to scale AI workloads, anywhere.
IBM Db2 database management and developer tools make it easier to optimize and scale your workloads.
IBM® Db2® Big SQL allows you to query data across cloud data lakes and Hadoop with a high-performance, massively parallel SQL engine built with advanced multimodal and multicloud capabilities.
Run mission-critical applications with continuous availability, built-in refined security and effortless scalability, anywhere.
Share data in open formats and natively integrate with IBM® watsonx.data™ lakehouse for a single view of your analytics and AI estate.
Start powering your data-intensive apps and services with a cloud-native database built for high concurrency, flexible scaling and fast insights.
Use the built-in encryption, access controls, data masking and other features of Db2 to protect your most sensitive data whether it's located in the cloud, hybrid environments or on premises.
Empower real-time decision-making and perform operational analysis and business intelligence with fast ingest, in-database analytics and in-memory data processing.
Reduce costs and complexity with a single, cloud-native engine built for mixed OLTP and OLAP workloads and tight integration with your data lake or watsonx.data lakehouse for AI.
Deploy Db2 as a fully managed, SLA-backed service on IBM Cloud® and Amazon Web Services (AWS) including RDS. Take advantage of on-demand scaling, continuous updates and consumption-based billing in the cloud.
Deploy Db2 as a container on cloud-managed Red Hat® OpenShift® or Kubernetes services on AWS and Microsoft Azure and integrate Db2 into your cloud solution.
Deploy Db2 as a traditional installation on top of on-premises infrastructure or cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service and get control of your Db2 deployment.
Ingest, transform and analyze billions of transactions a day to power core operations.
Modernize applications with a highly secure, available and resilient hybrid database.
Protect health information and improve healthcare outcomes with unified analytical data for patient insights.
Support personalized content and cost-effective media campaigns while protecting consumer data.
Optimize inventory and supply chain operations with predictive analytics, high availability and cloud-native applications.
Enable real-time insights across billions of omnichannel touchpoints and optimize customer experiences.
Improve ride service by real-time prediction and streamline customer experience using AI solution.
Owens-Illinois migrated their worldwide database infrastructure to Db2 to reduce costs, reduce storage footprint and improve transaction speed.
State Bank of India used IBM® Cognos® Analytics, IBM® SPSS® Statistics and IBM Db2 to deliver a more streamlined customer experience and developed more targeted service offerings, including more than 10 million cardless ATM withdrawals.
Puma deployed IBM Db2 pureScale to help ensure that its database environment would have the power and scalability to process rising transaction loads.
1 IDC Amazon Relational Database Service Delivers Enhanced Database Performance at Lower Cost.
2 Statistic provided by Puma to IBM, externally referenced supporting 300-400% more users by enabling Db2 with Db2 pureScale compared to previously running Db2 without pureScale.
3 Statistic provided by Owens-Illinois to IBM, externally referenced cost savings of more than USD 1 million for Owens-Illinois when migrating from Oracle to Db2.
4 Statistic provided by Marriott International to IBM, referenced faster performance for Marriott International's analytics on more than 140 million Marriott Bonvoy members.