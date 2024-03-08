IBM Z® Monitoring Suite is a suite of software that provides observability for infrastructure performance in near real-time and historical metrics across z/OS®, networks, storage subsystems, Java™ runtimes, Db2® on z/OS, CICS®, IMS, MQ for z/OS, Integration Bus for z/OS, App Connect Enterprise on Z and WebSphere® Liberty servers.
IBM Z Monitoring Suite includes a user interface that helps integrate information from the operating system, networks and storage subsystems into a single workspace. This integrated capability provides in-depth analysis, composite alerts from multiple areas to identify problems quickly and actions to address problems. By using this integrated management suite, you foster greater communication for a more efficient way of managing the z/OS platform.
The IBM Z Service Management Suite includes the following component products:
Updates to the component products in IBM Z Monitoring Suite
Enable IT teams to proactively identify common operational issues and define alert thresholds with OMEGAMON AI Insights.
Consolidate views and build composite application dashboards to bring mainframe management information and tasks into a single environment. Stream OMEGAMON metrics to popular open AI platforms.
Prioritize, isolate issues and use automated tools to resolve them. Help prevent outages and performance problems with intelligent alerts, targeted reporting and linkages to related tools.
Reduce problem resolution time by improving cross-team collaboration, enabling ChatOps tools integrated into Slack®, Microsoft® Teams™ or Mattermost®.
Identify possible delays or outages. Gain a single point of control over subsystems IMS, CICS and Db2 in Parallel Sysplex® and monitoring of IMS Connect TCP/IP and CICS Transaction Gateway requests.
Detect bottlenecks in code, server resources and absent external dependencies. Monitor transactions inflight and capture diagnostic traces dynamically for faster problem analysis.
OMEGAMON
Manage the health of the Z platform, a comprehensive performance and availability solution, to proactively analyze and manage operating systems, databases or other environments for optimal performance.
The OMEGAMON products that are included in the suite are:
Service Management Unite
It is a web-based customizable dashboard user interface that brings mainframe management information and tasks from disparate sources into a single environment. The monitoring and automation of exception events helps to isolate and diagnose problems, issue commands and view results in a single interface.
It helps with integrated visibility into mainframe operations to monitor system health and reduce problem determination and resolution times with IBM OMEGAMON, IBM Z System Automation, IBM Z NetView, IBM Z Workload Scheduler and IBM Z Operations Analytics.
Tivoli Management Services on z/OS
An integrated, layered architecture consisting of data access, communication and presentation components that enable cross-platform operation and integration of enterprise-wide data for systems-management applications.
The software foundation supports the development and operations of the Tivoli Enterprise Monitoring Server, the Tivoli Enterprise Portal Server and Tivoli Enterprise Portal and their Tivoli Enterprise Monitoring Agents.
Tivoli Composite Application Manager for Application Diagnostics on z/OS
Assures the availability and performance of critical business applications and services by comprehensively monitoring the health and performance of the underlying server resources.
It proactively alerts administrators of health and performance problems, provides real-time metrics for problem diagnosis and collects historical metrics for reporting and capacity trending.
Z ChatOps
It provides chatbot capabilities that give users access to the information from Z systems management tools, such as IBM Z System Automation and IBM OMEGAMON within collaboration platforms like Slack.
It can notify the operations team in the chat platform about IBM Z events, including recommendations powered by machine learning, to help isolate and resolve problems quickly.
Z Common Data Provider
It enables accessing IT operational data from z/OS systems and streaming it to the analytics platform in a consumable format.
It is a single data provider for sources of structured and unstructured data. It also provides a near real-time data feed of z/OS operational data, such as System Management Facilities (SMF) data, OMEGAMON data and z/OS log data to your analytics platform.
Z Resource Discovery Data Service
A containerized component that helps to manage resource data, format and provide the data through APIs for a more modern solution to retrieve z/OS® data and store data that is discovered.
It is used for understanding resources that run on IBM Z and provides a standard graph API for resource dependencies.
Z Resource Discovery Visualization Service
A React UI component that primarily provides network-style graphs. Consumers of IBM Z Resource Discovery Visualization Service can import it as a node library and configure through its interface. You can feed data to the component by implementing and registering a data provider.
Resource Measurement Facility
Resource Measurement Facility (also known as z/OS RMF) is an optional feature of IBM z/OS. It gathers data about z/OS resource usage and provides reports at any system in a sysplex.
Discovery Library Adapter for z/OS
Detects and discovers active z/OS resources and their connections and relationships. It creates XML files (also referred to as “Books”) that conform to the Common Data Model (CDM). These books can be displayed and consumed by various product consoles that provide change, configuration management and business process management.
Try some of the key components of IBM Z Monitoring Suite at no charge and with no installation. Your hands-on trial is available within 2 hours for 3 days (including weekends).
Learn how to discover Java performance problems, identify Java heap and garbage collection problems, identify cause of throughput degradation, check z/OS Connect EE API response times and identify z/OS virtual storage issues.
Learn how to get started with the IBM Service Management Unite console, work with IBM Z System Automation resources and work with IBM Z NetView resources.
Learn how to get started with IBM Z ChatOps commands, work on an IBM OMEGAMON issue and work with IBM Z System Automation resources.
For detailed information about the system requirements, run a Software Product Compatibility Report for IBM Z Monitoring Suite.
If you are installing IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for z/OS or IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for Networks 6.1 with existing installations of 5.5 or 5.6, there are some coexistence considerations to plan for.
Get a comprehensive management suite for your z/OS enterprise, including monitoring, collaboration, network and workload management and automation.
Manage and monitor z/OS Storage Resources including Cloud Tiers.
Leverage the visibility, control and automation of a large range of system elements spanning both the hardware and software resources of enterprises in a sysplex.
Gain end-to-end observability from mobile through mainframe in a single solution.
Proactively identify operational issues and avoid costly incidents by detecting anomalies in both log and metric data.
Gain visibility into the interactions and dependencies across IBM Z workloads.
Discover IBM Z Monitoring Suite. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.