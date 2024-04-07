Subscribers to Goodiebox look forward to discovering the latest beauty products, delivered to the door in a stylish box every month. To surprise and delight recipients, the Goodiebox team selects a mix of products and brands for inclusion, based on trends and the season.

Staff at the company head office in Copenhagen, Denmark, plan out each month’s box contents, organize stock, and arrange packing and dispatch to tens of thousands of consumers. With multiple brands and categories competing for inclusion in each pack, the team worked from shared spreadsheets to map out the best possible combinations. In addition, they would use the spreadsheets to manually track stock levels, new product arrival times, and expiry dates.

As Goodiebox grew, it became clear that spreadsheet-based working would not scale, with too many factors impacting creative decisions.

“It was challenging to manage inventory, taking into account the shelf life of the products. Since market trends change so quickly, it was tough to balance stock with minimizing waste—which is a big priority for us,” remarks Juliette Giraud, Senior Partnerships Manager (Global Planning), Goodiebox. “A lot of logistics and warehousing tasks were time-consuming and error-prone.”

Annemette Bruhn, eCommerce Project Manager, Goodiebox, adds, “We were using a lot of spreadsheets to manage a lot of business rules and complex parameters every month for all the Goodieboxes.”