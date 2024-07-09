IBM® Decision Optimization represents a family of optimization software that delivers prescriptive analytics capabilities to help you make better decisions and deliver improved business outcomes.
Gain additional deployment flexibility by running these products on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, a containerized data and AI platform that lets you build and run optimization models anywhere—on cloud and on premises.
Accelerate optimization modeling using an integrated development environment, powerful optimization solvers and support for multiple optimization modeling approaches.
Combine optimization and machine learning within a unified environment that gives you AI-infused optimization modeling capabilities.
Build and deploy end-to-end decision support applications using a GUI, collaboration tools, "what-if" analysis, application data model support and flexible deployment architecture options.
Use the IBM CPLEX® Optimizer engine on IBM z/OS® to solve mathematical programming models such as MIP/MIQCP with C and C++ API for modeling.
ÇimSA used optimization software from IBM to run complex "what-if" scenarios quickly, optimizing business decisions to improve customer service and reduce costs.
Read how Decision Optimization models help reduce the clay-bending process from days to seconds.
Transforming its supply chain management with analytics, FleetPride is moving faster and spending less.
Get answers from experts worldwide by joining the Decision Optimization community.
Predict and optimize with IBM Decision Optimization for IBM Watson Studio and IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Explore better decision-making processes such as operational, strategic planning and scheduling.
Capitalize on decision optimization capabilities within IBM Watson Studio.
Learn how you can use Decision Optimization in IBM Cloud Pak for Data, including setting up an environment for new users.
Review popular IBM Decision Optimization documents to answer your questions related to decision optimization.
Get started with a quick start tutorial to see how you can build and run Decision Optimization models or book a meeting with an IBM expert to discuss how optimization software can help deliver improved business outcomes.