Transform business decision-making with powerful optimization solutions
Why decision optimization?

IBM® Decision Optimization represents a family of optimization software that delivers prescriptive analytics capabilities to help you make better decisions and deliver improved business outcomes.

Gain additional deployment flexibility by running these products on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, a containerized data and AI platform that lets you build and run optimization models anywhere—on cloud and on premises.

Featured products IBM® ILOG® CPLEX® Optimization Studio

Accelerate optimization modeling using an integrated development environment, powerful optimization solvers and support for multiple optimization modeling approaches.

Combine optimization and machine learning within a unified environment that gives you AI-infused optimization modeling capabilities.

Build and deploy end-to-end decision support applications using a GUI, collaboration tools, "what-if" analysis, application data model support and flexible deployment architecture options.

Use the IBM CPLEX® Optimizer engine on IBM z/OS® to solve mathematical programming models such as MIP/MIQCP with C and C++ API for modeling.

Use case

Financial Simplify complex decisions with decision intelligence software for precise and timely delivery of financial services. Learn how prescriptive analytics help deliver better financial services. Read the blog post
Travel and transportation Help prepare for unforeseen circumstances more accurately. Shorten overall travel time and improve the customer experience through route optimization. Watch the video (04:39)
Manufacturing Reduce uncertainty when met with constantly changing production conditions. Optimize outcomes and prepare better for the future using decision analytics. Read the blog post
Retail Read how an IBM client used decision optimization to streamline retail processes. Read the case study
Healthcare Help reduce costs using prescriptive techniques to evaluate millions of “what-if” scenarios to assess impact. Get guidance for making better decisions for patients. Read the blog post
Energy and utilities Use prescriptive analytics and machine-learning techniques to improve resource planning and scheduling. Act to help reduce or eliminate penalties and drive better business outcomes with smart grid utilization.
Customer success stories  Reduced manufacturing, warehousing and distribution costs

ÇimSA used optimization software from IBM to run complex "what-if" scenarios quickly, optimizing business decisions to improve customer service and reduce costs.

Accelerate manufacturing process with prescriptive analytics

Read how Decision Optimization models help reduce the clay-bending process from days to seconds.

 FleetPride accelerates inventory, increases revenue

Transforming its supply chain management with analytics, FleetPride is moving faster and spending less.

Resources Ask other users for help

Get answers from experts worldwide by joining the Decision Optimization community.

 ESG Technical Validation

Predict and optimize with IBM Decision Optimization for IBM Watson Studio and IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

 IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio

Explore better decision-making processes such as operational, strategic planning and scheduling.

 Better ways to make smarter decisions

Capitalize on decision optimization capabilities within IBM Watson Studio.

Get started with Decision Optimization in IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Learn how you can use Decision Optimization in IBM Cloud Pak for Data, including setting up an environment for new users.

 Support Newsletter for IBM Decision Optimization

Review popular IBM Decision Optimization documents to answer your questions related to decision optimization.

