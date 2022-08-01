Investing in our clients' success IBM Client Engineering IBM Client Engineering delivers meaningful and scalable business outcomes across all industries. With our deeply skilled multi-disciplinary squad and human-centered approach, we provide value-based experiences and solutions catered to your organization’s needs. Whether a custom demo in your environment or an MVP to prove value, we meet you where you are and work with your organization at any stage of its digital transformation journey. Client Engineering is an investment in you to co-create and innovate leveraging IBM technology and methodologies.

IBM Client Engineering watsonx Team watsonx Team IBM Client Engineering watsonx boasts the largest worldwide team of AI engineers. Our experts, in partnership with IBM Consulting, craft robust solutions to clients' most pressing business pain-points using foundation models, generative AI leveraging watsonx, our Technology Patterns and Value Engineering Method.

What you can expect Solve complex business use cases Develop user-centric solutions to your most pressing pain points with measurable business outcomes. Prove value in weeks Together, we define the proposed solution and deliver value, in days to weeks. Innovate to scale We co-create iteratively to grow alongside your organization, delivering enterprise scalability, securely deployed on your platforms of choice. Partner with global experts Leverage deep industry expertise with our agile teams of business technology leaders, technology engineers, solution architects, designers, and data scientists. Modernize with speed Build rapidly with IBM hybrid cloud and AI technologies to stay ahead of an ever-changing market. Access proven patterns Advance digital transformation with IBM's proven technology, accelerators, and methodologies.

Within... days, we had the proof of concept, the results of which had demonstrated that we could improve our coverage by 500% and lower our costs by 80%. Joni Rolenaitis Chief Data Officer, Business Information Services Experian

This has been a wonderful experience... IBM has provided us with multiple insights of our business, identifying key elements of our business processes, the importance of data, and how to approach an AI project. Jesús Salvador Rueda Innovation and Architecture Leader ADIF