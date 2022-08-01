Home Client Engineering IBM Client Engineering
Rapidly innovate and co-create with IBM experts to solve your most complex business challenges
Business people brainstorming strategy at whiteboard in conference room meeting
Investing in our clients' success
IBM Client Engineering  IBM Client Engineering delivers meaningful and scalable business outcomes across all industries. With our deeply skilled multi-disciplinary squad and human-centered approach, we provide value-based experiences and solutions catered to your organization’s needs. Whether a custom demo in your environment or an MVP to prove value, we meet you where you are and work with your organization at any stage of its digital transformation journey. Client Engineering is an investment in you to co-create and innovate leveraging IBM technology and methodologies.
IBM Client Engineering watsonx Team
watsonx Team IBM Client Engineering watsonx boasts the largest worldwide team of AI engineers. Our experts, in partnership with IBM Consulting, craft robust solutions to clients' most pressing business pain-points using foundation models, generative AI leveraging watsonx, our Technology Patterns and Value Engineering Method.
What you can expect Solve complex business use cases

Develop user-centric solutions to your most pressing pain points with measurable business outcomes.

 Prove value in weeks

Together, we define the proposed solution and deliver value, in days to weeks.

 Innovate to scale

We co-create iteratively to grow alongside your organization, delivering enterprise scalability, securely deployed on your platforms of choice.

 Partner with global experts

Leverage deep industry expertise with our agile teams of business technology leaders, technology engineers, solution architects, designers, and data scientists.

 Modernize with speed

Build rapidly with IBM hybrid cloud and AI technologies to stay ahead of an ever-changing market.

 Access proven patterns

Advance digital transformation with IBM's proven technology, accelerators, and methodologies.
Within... days, we had the proof of concept, the results of which had demonstrated that we could improve our coverage by 500% and lower our costs by 80%. Joni Rolenaitis Chief Data Officer, Business Information Services Experian
This has been a wonderful experience... IBM has provided us with multiple insights of our business, identifying key elements of our business processes, the importance of data, and how to approach an AI project. Jesús Salvador Rueda Innovation and Architecture Leader ADIF
Featured client stories Content management for the future

How Lloyds Banking Group discovered the benefits of IBM FileNet on IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation.

 Reliable, sustainable utility operations with AI

How energy and utilities companies can adopt AI and IoT solutions to address sustainability challenges.

 Time to innovate: 3 weeks

IBM’s new technology accelerator combines deep financial management expertise and AI-powered extended planning and analysis.

 Conversational AI to support financial advisors

See how Investia teamed with IBM Client Engineering in Canada to navigate the rapidly changing financial service market with AI.
Learn about IBM Expert Labs

Execute with ease. After working with Client Engineering, Expert Labs can help mitigate implementation risks, reach new heights for your business, and make the most out of your IBM technology.

 

 Go to IBM Expert Labs page Subscribe to our monthly newsletters

Go beyond the hype with expert news on AI, quantum computing, cloud, security and much more. Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

 Subscribe today