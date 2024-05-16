IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers take advantage of IBM Secure Execution for Linux. It provides a confidential computing environment to protect sensitive data running in virtual servers and container runtimes by performing computation in a hardware-based, trusted execution environment (TEE). It is available on-premise as well as a managed offering in IBM Cloud®: IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers.

Additional products in IBM's confidential computing portfolio include the following:

IBM Hyper Protect Offline Signing Orchestrator: designed to address limitations of current cold storage offerings for digital assets. Available on IBM Z or IBM LinuxONE. Hyper Protect Virtual Servers are a pre-requisite.

IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services: a single-tenant, hybrid cloud key management service. Unified Key Orchestration, a part of Hyper Protect Crypto Services, enables key orchestration across multicloud environments.