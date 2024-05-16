Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a fully managed confidential compute container runtime that enables the deployment of sensitive containerized workloads in a highly isolated environment with technical assurance.



With cloud migration and virtualization, cloud native applications benefit from scalability, flexibility and resiliency. However, security still remains a top concern. Cyber attacks and data breaches are becoming increasingly more sophisticated, all while regulations and policies are constantly changing, enforcing data protection within the full lifecycle.



IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for VPC protects instances in all states within the data lifecycle: at-rest, in-transit, and now in use, with confidential computing. Unique to the market, it utilizes IBM Secure Execution for Linux to enhance data protection to achieve data privacy and protection over containerized workloads with sensitive data or business intellectual property (IP).





