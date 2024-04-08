Home Compute and servers Z z16 IBM z16

Built with first-in-industry on-chip acceleration Telum processor, designed for real-time AI inferencing to help identify fraud

Try the TCO calculator

IBM z16™ is the latest iteration of IBM Z® mainframes with on-chip AI inferencing and industry-first quantum-safe technologies.¹ 

Bring AI and cyber resiliency to your hybrid cloud with IBM z16, featuring groundbreaking the IBM® Telum™ processor. It offers on-chip integrated AI accelerators for unprecedented speed, scale, and low latency. Choose from a single-frame, multiframe or rack mount to fit your workload optimization and infrastructure needs.

IBM z16 can address the needs of modern enterprises with:

  • Real-Time Insights: Accelerated AI for real-time data analysis and proactive business strategies.
  • Enhanced Security: Quantum-safe encryption and advanced features protect against current and future threats.
  • Sustainability: Energy-efficient design reduces costs and environmental impact.
Explore z16 Configuration guide

Learn how to install, configure and maintain IBM z16 systems

 Technical guide

Learn how IBM z16 satisfies the demand for cloud, analytics, and a more flexible infrastructure

Features

Read the data sheet
Accelerated AI integration Harness on-chip AI acceleration and run inferencing for high-volume workloads at scale and low latency by using the IBM Telum processor and integrated accelerator, ideal for detecting fraud and more. Explore operationalizing fraud prevention on IBM z16
Quantum-safe encryption Use advanced encryption to protect data from future quantum threats. Implement quantum-safe cryptography to secure your digital future. Start your journey with the crypto discovery capability in IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence (ADDI). Read the quantum-safe cryptography solution brief Explore the ADDI crypto discovery capability
Energy efficiency Consolidating Linux workloads on 5 IBM z16 systems can reduce energy consumption by 75% and CO2e emissions by over 850 metric tons annually(2). Monitor and manage your power consumption at the partition level with the enhanced environmental dashboard and API. Explore sustainability with z16
Advanced security features IBM z16 offers multifactor authentication, data encryption and compliance certifications to safeguard sensitive information. Simplify and accelerate compliance efforts to reduce costs and enhance staff productivity. Explore the IBM Z Security and Compliance Center for more details. Explore the IBM Z Security and Compliance Center Read Keeping Up With Security and Compliance on IBM Z
High availability IBM z16 ensures continuous operation with minimal downtime, providing reliable performance. With IBM Flexible Capacity for Cyber Resiliency, manage capacity across locations and transfer workloads on demand to avoid service disruptions proactively. Explore more about IBM Z Flexible Capacity for cyber resiliency Read IBM Z Flexible Capacity for Cyber Resiliency Redbook
Configurations
Choose from three IBM z16 configurations Multiframe IBM z16 A01

This configuration is designed for general-purpose use, offering a balance of performance, scalability and security suitable for a wide range of applications.

 Single frame IBM z16 A02

This configuration is optimized for enhanced modularity and is available in a traditional factory-frame setup. It provides advanced capabilities and is ideal for environments requiring a robust and scalable solution within an industry-standard footprint.

 Rack mount IBM z16 AGZ

This rack-mounted configuration allows for installation in existing data center rack infrastructures, providing flexibility and integration with current systems. It combines IBM Z's strengths with the convenience of modern rack-mounted hardware.

Maximum number of engines

200

68

68

Maximum number of drawers

4

2

2

Maximum number of IO drawers

12

3

3

Number of frames

1 to 4

1

No frame

Colocate with storage/switch

No

No

Yes

Frequency

5.2 GHz

4.6 GHz

4.6 GHz

Telum chip

Yes

Yes

Yes

Maximum memory

40 TB

16 TB

16 TB

Sizes

39, 82, 125, 168 and 200

5, 16, 32 and 68

5, 16, 32 and 68

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Case studies Delivering real-time insights to banks at scale

Banking software provider, Zafin, relies on IBM z16 for real-time pricing to help banks increase profitability.

 Creating exceptional customer experiences

Pricing and billing company, SunTec, leverages IBM z16 to create a breakthrough customer-first solution for banks.

 Accelerating time-to-market

Software AG and IBM z16 help clients knock down silos and quickly modernize existing workloads.
Resources Leverage generative AI for accelerated and simplified modernization on the IBM mainframe.

Learn how to transition to quantum-safe cryptography on IBM Z and protect data from future quantum threats.

Realize low-latency AI on a highly trustworthy and secure enterprise system: the modernized IBM mainframe.

Next steps

Discover why IBM z16™ is recognized for its security, resiliency, performance and scale. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.

 Technical introduction guide
More ways to explore Documentation Support Support and services
Footnotes

¹ IBM z16 with the Crypto Express 8S card provides quantum-safe APIs, providing access to quantum-safe algorithms, which have been selected as finalists during the PQC standardization process conducted by NIST. Source: https://csrc.nist.gov/Projects/post-quantum-cryptography/post-quantum-cryptography-standardization/round-3-submissions (link resides outside ibm.com). Quantum-safe cryptography refers to efforts to identify algorithms resistant to attacks by classical and quantum computers. This aims to keep information assets secure even after a large-scale quantum computer has been built. Source: https://www.etsi.org/technologies/quantum-safe-cryptography (link resides outside ibm.com). These algorithms help with the integrity of several firmware and boot processes. IBM z16 is the industry-first system protected by quantum-safe technology across multiple firmware layers.

Consolidating Linux workloads on 5 IBM z16 systems can reduce energy consumption by 75%, space by 50% and the CO2e footprint by over 850 metric tons annually.

DISCLAIMER: Compared 5 IBM Machine Type 3931 Max 125 model consists of three CPC drawers containing 125 configurable cores (CPs, zIIPs or IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support both network and external storage versus 192 x86 systems with a total of 10364 cores. IBM Machine Type 3931 power consumption was based on inputs to the IBM Machine Type 3931 IBM Power Estimation Tool for a memo configuration. Power consumption of x86 was based on March 2022 IDC QPI power values for 7 Cascade Lake and 5 Ice Lake server models, with 32 to 112 cores per server. All compared x86 servers were 2- or 4-socket servers. IBM Z and x86 are running 24 x 7 x 365 with production and nonproduction workloads. Savings assumes a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratio of 1.57 to calculate more power for data center cooling. PUE is based on Uptime Institute 2021 Global Data Center Survey (link resides outside ibm.com). CO2e and other equivalencies that are based on the EPA GHG calculator (link resides outside ibm.com) use US National weighted averages. Results might vary based on client-specific usage and location.