Built with first-in-industry on-chip acceleration Telum processor, designed for real-time AI inferencing to help identify fraud
IBM z16™ is the latest iteration of IBM Z® mainframes with on-chip AI inferencing and industry-first quantum-safe technologies.¹
Bring AI and cyber resiliency to your hybrid cloud with IBM z16, featuring groundbreaking the IBM® Telum™ processor. It offers on-chip integrated AI accelerators for unprecedented speed, scale, and low latency. Choose from a single-frame, multiframe or rack mount to fit your workload optimization and infrastructure needs.
IBM z16 can address the needs of modern enterprises with:
This configuration is designed for general-purpose use, offering a balance of performance, scalability and security suitable for a wide range of applications.
This configuration is optimized for enhanced modularity and is available in a traditional factory-frame setup. It provides advanced capabilities and is ideal for environments requiring a robust and scalable solution within an industry-standard footprint.
This rack-mounted configuration allows for installation in existing data center rack infrastructures, providing flexibility and integration with current systems. It combines IBM Z's strengths with the convenience of modern rack-mounted hardware.
Maximum number of engines
200
68
68
Maximum number of drawers
4
2
2
Maximum number of IO drawers
12
3
3
Number of frames
1 to 4
1
No frame
Colocate with storage/switch
No
No
Yes
Frequency
5.2 GHz
4.6 GHz
4.6 GHz
Telum chip
Yes
Yes
Yes
Maximum memory
40 TB
16 TB
16 TB
Sizes
39, 82, 125, 168 and 200
5, 16, 32 and 68
5, 16, 32 and 68
Banking software provider, Zafin, relies on IBM z16 for real-time pricing to help banks increase profitability.
Pricing and billing company, SunTec, leverages IBM z16 to create a breakthrough customer-first solution for banks.
Software AG and IBM z16 help clients knock down silos and quickly modernize existing workloads.
¹ IBM z16 with the Crypto Express 8S card provides quantum-safe APIs, providing access to quantum-safe algorithms, which have been selected as finalists during the PQC standardization process conducted by NIST. Source: https://csrc.nist.gov/Projects/post-quantum-cryptography/post-quantum-cryptography-standardization/round-3-submissions (link resides outside ibm.com). Quantum-safe cryptography refers to efforts to identify algorithms resistant to attacks by classical and quantum computers. This aims to keep information assets secure even after a large-scale quantum computer has been built. Source: https://www.etsi.org/technologies/quantum-safe-cryptography (link resides outside ibm.com). These algorithms help with the integrity of several firmware and boot processes. IBM z16 is the industry-first system protected by quantum-safe technology across multiple firmware layers.
2 Consolidating Linux workloads on 5 IBM z16 systems can reduce energy consumption by 75%, space by 50% and the CO2e footprint by over 850 metric tons annually.
DISCLAIMER: Compared 5 IBM Machine Type 3931 Max 125 model consists of three CPC drawers containing 125 configurable cores (CPs, zIIPs or IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support both network and external storage versus 192 x86 systems with a total of 10364 cores. IBM Machine Type 3931 power consumption was based on inputs to the IBM Machine Type 3931 IBM Power Estimation Tool for a memo configuration. Power consumption of x86 was based on March 2022 IDC QPI power values for 7 Cascade Lake and 5 Ice Lake server models, with 32 to 112 cores per server. All compared x86 servers were 2- or 4-socket servers. IBM Z and x86 are running 24 x 7 x 365 with production and nonproduction workloads. Savings assumes a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratio of 1.57 to calculate more power for data center cooling. PUE is based on Uptime Institute 2021 Global Data Center Survey (link resides outside ibm.com). CO2e and other equivalencies that are based on the EPA GHG calculator (link resides outside ibm.com) use US National weighted averages. Results might vary based on client-specific usage and location.