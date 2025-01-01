Home

 IBM z17 makes more possible
Process up to 24 trillion operations per second¹
A full stack AI solution
 

The IBM z17™ integrates advanced AI into hybrid cloud, optimizing performance, security and decision-making where critical data resides.

With AI built in, IBM z17 drives innovation, powers new workloads and enhances productivity—all in a secure, reliable and resilient environment designed for your needs.

Advanced AI Fuel growth and innovation Improve your AI prediction accuracy by applying LLMs to mainframe transactions in real-time, powered by the IBM Telum® II processor. Learn more about AI acceleration
Robust security Secure your most important data Simplify security and compliance with AI-powered tools and accelerate your quantum-safe journey. Explore advanced security features
Operational efficiency Transform and automate Streamline ITOps, reduce complexity and empower your workforce through automation and AI insights. Calculate your total cost of ownership
Resiliency AI-driven cybersecurity Maintain uninterrupted operations, safeguard sensitive data and defend against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more about server and cyber resiliency

Be part of the excitement

Attend the virtual event to learn more about IBM z17 at IBM Z Day Special Edition.

Benefits

More precision

Use secure generative AI on your most trusted transactional data for real-time insights by applying multi-model AI with LLMs.
More security

Proactively identify and mitigate risks and potential damages with AI-powered security. Build on the world's first series of quantum-safe systems.
More productivity

Increase your pace of modernization by using AI-powered tools and automation to standardize operations and accelerate your organization’s speed.
More resiliency

Proactively avoid disruptions, monitor systems, status and automate reporting and management with greater observability and insights.

Essential integrations

Enhance the power and capability of the new IBM z17 with these essential integrations.
IBM z/OS®

Explore the latest release and leverage the computing power of the IBM Z platform to help drive business transformation and accelerate innovation.

IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Z

Designed to assist developers and DevOps teams to enhance and extend mainframe applications by using AI-driven code transformation and automation.
Hybrid Cloud with IBM Z

Integrating IBM Z into your hybrid cloud ensures seamless workloads across platforms with security, resiliency, and AI-driven insights.
Linux

Linux on IBM Z is a robust enterprise platform that merges open-source flexibility with unmatched performance, reliability, and security.

Resources

Deep dive into the details and see the IBM z17 in action with a 3D exploration.
Explore the IBM Redbooks® library containing a technical introduction, technical guide and configuration guide for IBM z17.

Discover how organizations worldwide harness AI and the power of modern mainframes to unlock unexpected advantages like never before.

What is AI Acceleration? Learn more about how we bring more to your IBM Z with Deanna Berger.

What is multi-model AI? Susan Eickhoff explains how to boost AI performance with an ensemble of AI models.

Take the next step

Discover how the IBM z17 makes more possible. Schedule a meeting with an IBM Z representative.

