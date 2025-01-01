A full stack AI solution

The IBM z17™ integrates advanced AI into hybrid cloud, optimizing performance, security and decision-making where critical data resides. With AI built in, IBM z17 drives innovation, powers new workloads and enhances productivity—all in a secure, reliable and resilient environment designed for your needs. Read the Celent analyst paper

Advanced AI Fuel growth and innovation Improve your AI prediction accuracy by applying LLMs to mainframe transactions in real-time, powered by the IBM Telum® II processor. Learn more about AI acceleration

Robust security Secure your most important data Simplify security and compliance with AI-powered tools and accelerate your quantum-safe journey. Explore advanced security features

Operational efficiency Transform and automate Streamline ITOps, reduce complexity and empower your workforce through automation and AI insights. Calculate your total cost of ownership

Resiliency AI-driven cybersecurity Maintain uninterrupted operations, safeguard sensitive data and defend against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more about server and cyber resiliency

Be part of the excitement Attend the virtual event to learn more about IBM z17 at IBM Z Day Special Edition. Attend IBM Z day

Benefits More precision Use secure generative AI on your most trusted transactional data for real-time insights by applying multi-model AI with LLMs. More security Proactively identify and mitigate risks and potential damages with AI-powered security. Build on the world's first series of quantum-safe systems. More productivity Increase your pace of modernization by using AI-powered tools and automation to standardize operations and accelerate your organization’s speed. More resiliency Proactively avoid disruptions, monitor systems, status and automate reporting and management with greater observability and insights.

Essential integrations Enhance the power and capability of the new IBM z17 with these essential integrations. Operating system IBM z/OS® Explore the latest release and leverage the computing power of the IBM Z platform to help drive business transformation and accelerate innovation. AI analytics IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Z Designed to assist developers and DevOps teams to enhance and extend mainframe applications by using AI-driven code transformation and automation. Hybrid cloud integration Hybrid Cloud with IBM Z Integrating IBM Z into your hybrid cloud ensures seamless workloads across platforms with security, resiliency, and AI-driven insights. Operating system Linux Linux on IBM Z is a robust enterprise platform that merges open-source flexibility with unmatched performance, reliability, and security.

Resources

Interactive demo Deep dive into the details and see the IBM z17 in action with a 3D exploration. Explore the IBM Redbooks® library containing a technical introduction, technical guide and configuration guide for IBM z17. Browse the Redbooks Discover how organizations worldwide harness AI and the power of modern mainframes to unlock unexpected advantages like never before. Read the paper What is AI Acceleration? Learn more about how we bring more to your IBM Z with Deanna Berger. Watch the video What is multi-model AI? Susan Eickhoff explains how to boost AI performance with an ensemble of AI models. Watch the video