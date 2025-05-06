Linux on IBM Z mainframe

A scalable, secure and sustainable enterprise platform combining Linux flexibility with IBM mainframe performance reliability
Linux® on IBM Z®  is a powerful enterprise computing platform that combines the flexibility of open source Linux with the unmatched performance, reliability and security of IBM mainframe systems. It enables organizations to run modern applications, databases and containerized workloads efficiently, all while reducing their IT footprint.

Linux on IBM Z (IBM mainframe architecture) offers unique advantages, particularly for enterprise workloads:

  • Energy and resource savings: Consolidate workloads with up to 2000 x86 cores in one system, reducing energy and costs.
  • Advanced data security: Encrypt up to 19 billion transactions daily, helping ensure privacy and compliance.
  • Enhanced performance: Reduce latency by 4.7x and boost throughput with optimized workload colocation.
  • Unmatched scalability: Scale thousands of VMs or containers on a single, high-efficiency system.
  • Reliable and cost-effective: Achieve 99.999% uptime while lowering operational costs through consolidation.

Linux server platforms

IBM Z IBM LinuxONE
Linux server virtualization LPAR virtualization

Partition a physical server into logical partitions (LPARs) with protection certified to EAL5+.

 Explore LPARs IBM hypervisor

Host thousands of virtual machines on a single system with scalability, system management and performance.

 Explore IBM z/VM® Open hypervisor

Create and manage virtual machines by using familiar tools with the open source KVM hypervisor.

Linux-certified tested platforms Get information on certified and IBM-tested Linux platforms from our distribution partners. Explore Linux platforms Linux documentation

See the latest technical information and guidance for Linux on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE.

 Explore product documentation Open source software

Keep up-to-date on open source packages that have been reported or validated by IBM.

 Explore validated open source software Linux distributions

Find out which Linux distributions (such as Red Hat, SUSE and Ubuntu) can be run on IBM Z enterprise servers. 

Hybrid cloud software Containers and Kubernetes
Build and modernize applications and deploy them anywhere—aligned to the needs of your customers.
Infrastructure-as-a-Service
Simplify workload management and integrate seamlessly with hybrid cloud by using OpenStack-compatible APIs.
Hybrid cloud
Deliver the hybrid cloud experience by building and modernizing faster across any environment.
z/OS Dev and Test on Linux
Build mainframe applications, test code and environment changes before implementing them in production.
Cyber resiliency software Clustering technologies for resiliency
Support replication, high availability and disaster recovery at any distance with unified control.
Storage software for resiliency
Manage data at scale and perform archive and analytics in place without bottlenecks.
Server relocation for availability
Move a Linux guest from one z/VM system to another within a Single System Image cluster.

Resources

Learn about Integrated Facility for Linux: the dedicated processor for Linux workloads on IBM Z.
Protect your data-running up to 19 billion fully encrypted transactions per day, and manage data privacy.
Reduce latency by 4.7x and improve throughput with colocation of Linux and other workloads.
Gathers compliance data from IBM software and products on IBM Z to simplify audits, saving time and effort.
Achieve a sustainable IT infrastructure with a single IBM z16™ multiframe that can do the work of up to 2000 x86 cores.¹
Explore the latest Linux and open source courses from IBM. Search "Linux on Z" to see the available training.
Footnotes

¹ IBM internal tests show that when running WebSphere and Db2 workloads, the IBM z16 multi frame requires 16 times fewer cores than the compared x86 servers. The IBM z16 Max 125 would be doing the work of about 2000 cores of the compared x86 servers, if scaled up to a complete IT solution.

DISCLAIMER: This is an IBM internal study designed to replicate a typical IBM customer workload usage in the marketplace. Results might vary. The core consolidation study targeted comparison of the following servers: IBM Machine Type 3931 Max 125 system consists of three CPC drawers containing 125 configurable processor units (IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support both network and external storage. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 (2U) with two 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Platinum processors 2.1 GHz, 16 cores per CPU. Both solutions had access to the same storage array. The workloads consisted of a transactional application running on WebSphere Application Server and IBM Db2 simulating core online banking functions. The actual test results were extrapolated to the stated above x86 servers by using IDC QPI metrics, and IBM sizing methodology by using the following assumptions on a typical IT environment of a banking client using x86 servers. The production IT environment has 16 x86 servers running at 50% average usage. There are 48 x86 servers in the nonproduction IT environments: development (4 environments with 2 servers each, 8 servers total), development test environment (4 servers), system integration test environment (8 servers), performance test environment (16 servers), user acceptance test environment (4 servers), production fix test environment (8 servers). A typical average CPU usage is 7% across all nonproduction environments. An equivalent IBM Machine Type 3931 solution requires a single Max 125 server running at 85% average usage across all IT environments separated by using LPAR technology.