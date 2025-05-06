Linux® on IBM Z® is a powerful enterprise computing platform that combines the flexibility of open source Linux with the unmatched performance, reliability and security of IBM mainframe systems. It enables organizations to run modern applications, databases and containerized workloads efficiently, all while reducing their IT footprint.
Linux on IBM Z (IBM mainframe architecture) offers unique advantages, particularly for enterprise workloads:
Gain new insights plus speed, resilience and compliance with IBM z17 for Linux workloads, benefitting your hybrid cloud approach.
Attain sustainability, scalability, security and superior performance for your data-serving needs.
Partition a physical server into logical partitions (LPARs) with protection certified to EAL5+.
Host thousands of virtual machines on a single system with scalability, system management and performance.
Create and manage virtual machines by using familiar tools with the open source KVM hypervisor.
See the latest technical information and guidance for Linux on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE.
Keep up-to-date on open source packages that have been reported or validated by IBM.
Find out which Linux distributions (such as Red Hat, SUSE and Ubuntu) can be run on IBM Z enterprise servers.
Learn how you can use the best of the mainframe.
¹ IBM internal tests show that when running WebSphere and Db2 workloads, the IBM z16 multi frame requires 16 times fewer cores than the compared x86 servers. The IBM z16 Max 125 would be doing the work of about 2000 cores of the compared x86 servers, if scaled up to a complete IT solution.
DISCLAIMER: This is an IBM internal study designed to replicate a typical IBM customer workload usage in the marketplace. Results might vary. The core consolidation study targeted comparison of the following servers: IBM Machine Type 3931 Max 125 system consists of three CPC drawers containing 125 configurable processor units (IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support both network and external storage. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 (2U) with two 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Platinum processors 2.1 GHz, 16 cores per CPU. Both solutions had access to the same storage array. The workloads consisted of a transactional application running on WebSphere Application Server and IBM Db2 simulating core online banking functions. The actual test results were extrapolated to the stated above x86 servers by using IDC QPI metrics, and IBM sizing methodology by using the following assumptions on a typical IT environment of a banking client using x86 servers. The production IT environment has 16 x86 servers running at 50% average usage. There are 48 x86 servers in the nonproduction IT environments: development (4 environments with 2 servers each, 8 servers total), development test environment (4 servers), system integration test environment (8 servers), performance test environment (16 servers), user acceptance test environment (4 servers), production fix test environment (8 servers). A typical average CPU usage is 7% across all nonproduction environments. An equivalent IBM Machine Type 3931 solution requires a single Max 125 server running at 85% average usage across all IT environments separated by using LPAR technology.