Security-rich and scalable hypervisor and virtualization technology

IBM z/VM® is an operating system with security-rich and scalable hypervisor and virtualization technology designed to run guest servers such as Linux®, z/OS® and z/TPF virtual machines as well as Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Z® and LinuxONE servers.

IBM z/VM runs hundreds to thousands of guest servers on a single IBM Z or IBM LinuxONE server with high efficiency and elasticity. It supports multiple machine images and architectures, simplifying migrations, facilitating application transitions and consolidating systems onto one server. IBM z/VM excels in sharing system resources among virtual machines, offering extreme scalability, security and efficiency, leading to cost savings and a robust foundation for cognitive computing.

IBM z/VM provides:

  • Cloud foundation: Use on-premises cloud computing in a hybrid cloud strategy.
  • IT efficiency: Scale and run thousands of Linux and container workloads efficiently.
  • Continuous operation: Ensure continuous availability with IBM's resiliency offerings.
Features Single systems image

Share and coordinate resources within a single systems image to reduce planned outages and balance workloads across z/VM systems.

Take advantage of enhanced capabilities for monitoring, managing and viewing performance data of multiple z/VM systems. 

Add, delete or alter statements to your VM user directory with automated validation to reduce errors. 

Know the latest service updates, news, resources and best practices for protecting your z/VM and guest systems. 

Extract real-time performance data and send it to enterprise observability products for visualization and analysis.

Get started with Linux on IBM z/VM
How to deploy Linux servers on IBM z/VM Get expert guidance on how to configure and use z/VM functions and facilities for Linux on IBM Z.
Technical details

Explore general hardware, storage, softeware and other technical requirements for installing and operating z/VM 7.3.
Hardware requirements

Explore hardware and storage requirements for installing z/VM and some z/VM facilities that have other hardware requirements.

Software requirements

Explore prerequisite licensed programs and some z/VM facilities that might have other program requirements.
Add-ons

Systems management add-ons

IBM Infrastructure Suite

Manage z/VM and Linux systems with a complete solution.

IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center

Simplify infrastructure management of z/VM-based Linux virtual machines. 

IBM Operations Manager

Automate and monitor your z/VM systems and its guests.

IBM Tivoli® OMEGAMON® XE

View system performance data to manage complex environments more effectively.

Backup and protection add-ons

IBM Tape Manager for z/VM

Manage, monitor and protect your tape devices, tape volumes and tape mount requests.

IBM Backup and Restore Manager

Back up and restore files and data on z/VM systems and images of non-z/VM guest systems. 

More add-ons

IBM z/VM and VM-related licensed products and features

Check other z/VM-related products, tools and technologies. 

Resources Get answers to z/VM frequently asked questions.

Browse our library of recorded virtual classes. Watch on demand or download for later viewing.

Build skills, earn badges and get certified with classes customized by skill level and job role.

