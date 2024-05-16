Security-rich and scalable hypervisor and virtualization technology
IBM z/VM® is an operating system with security-rich and scalable hypervisor and virtualization technology designed to run guest servers such as Linux®, z/OS® and z/TPF virtual machines as well as Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Z® and LinuxONE servers.
IBM z/VM runs hundreds to thousands of guest servers on a single IBM Z or IBM LinuxONE server with high efficiency and elasticity. It supports multiple machine images and architectures, simplifying migrations, facilitating application transitions and consolidating systems onto one server. IBM z/VM excels in sharing system resources among virtual machines, offering extreme scalability, security and efficiency, leading to cost savings and a robust foundation for cognitive computing.
IBM z/VM provides:
Share and coordinate resources within a single systems image to reduce planned outages and balance workloads across z/VM systems.
Take advantage of enhanced capabilities for monitoring, managing and viewing performance data of multiple z/VM systems.
Add, delete or alter statements to your VM user directory with automated validation to reduce errors.
Know the latest service updates, news, resources and best practices for protecting your z/VM and guest systems.
Extract real-time performance data and send it to enterprise observability products for visualization and analysis.
Explore general hardware, storage, softeware and other technical requirements for installing and operating z/VM 7.3.
Explore hardware and storage requirements for installing z/VM and some z/VM facilities that have other hardware requirements.
Explore prerequisite licensed programs and some z/VM facilities that might have other program requirements.
Systems management add-ons
IBM Infrastructure Suite
Manage z/VM and Linux systems with a complete solution.
IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center
Simplify infrastructure management of z/VM-based Linux virtual machines.
IBM Operations Manager
Automate and monitor your z/VM systems and its guests.
IBM Tivoli® OMEGAMON® XE
View system performance data to manage complex environments more effectively.
Backup and protection add-ons
IBM Tape Manager for z/VM
Manage, monitor and protect your tape devices, tape volumes and tape mount requests.
IBM Backup and Restore Manager
Back up and restore files and data on z/VM systems and images of non-z/VM guest systems.
