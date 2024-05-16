IBM Tivoli® OMEGAMON® XE on z/VM® and Linux® is a monitoring agent that provides the ability to view data that is collected from multiple systems on one easy-to-use, flexible interface. It is a part of the OMEGAMON family of software products.
IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux enables you to view z/VM data pulled from the Performance Toolkit for VM alongside views of Linux on IBM Z® systems performance data. This multiple view capability helps you solve problems more quickly and manage complex environments more effectively.
Summary of features and enhancements for OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux
View Linux operations data side by side with detailed performance metrics from other important systems to understand and resolve issues quickly.
Use data from the Performance Toolkit for z/VM (a prerequisite for this product) with data collected by the IBM Tivoli Monitoring agent for Linux on Z systems to evaluate system performance.
Navigate more easily between Tivoli Enterprise Portal workspaces by using Dynamic Workspace Linking.
View and monitor workloads for virtual machines, groups and LPARs and view reports on z/VM and Linux resource usage, such as CPU utilization, storage, mini-disks and TCP/IP.
Help your stakeholders understand how systems performance influences the business and the bottom line.
Use granular views to more easily track complex problems that span multiple applications, platforms and systems and share related information.
Use the Workload workspace to monitor high CPU utilization by the Control Program as well to find out which z/VM workloads are consuming the most resources.
If your paging disks have poor response times, you can check whether some of the I/O load has been caused by minidisks with a high activity on the same disk pack.
OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux provides information about the overall utilization of resources by the logical partitions (LPARs) defined for your system.
For detailed information about the system requirements, including the supported operating systems and supported software, run a Software Product Compatibility Report and select IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux.
Perform a prerequisite check before starting the agent installation process. The prerequisite checker is located on the OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux agent installation media.
This guide gets you started with a typical installation for OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux.
This video demonstrates how to use Tivoli Common Reporting (TCR) to create a performance report in IBM OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux.
This video helps you determine if you have enough processor capacity for your current workload and for future workloads.
Visibility and automation for IBM z/VM and Linux on IBM Z systems.
Provides management of tape devices, volumes and mount requests.
Protect data on z/VM and images of non-z/VM systems such as Linux
Automated monitoring and management of z/VM virtual machines
Discover IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.