View data that is collected from multiple systems on one easy-to-use, flexible interface
IBM Tivoli® OMEGAMON® XE on z/VM® and Linux® is a monitoring agent that provides the ability to view data that is collected from multiple systems on one easy-to-use, flexible interface. It is a part of the OMEGAMON family of software products.

IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux enables you to view z/VM data pulled from the Performance Toolkit for VM alongside views of Linux on IBM Z® systems performance data. This multiple view capability helps you solve problems more quickly and manage complex environments more effectively.
What's new

Summary of features and enhancements for OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux
Benefits Compare Linux operations side by side

View Linux operations data side by side with detailed performance metrics from other important systems to understand and resolve issues quickly.

 Bring related data together

Use data from the Performance Toolkit for z/VM (a prerequisite for this product) with data collected by the IBM Tivoli Monitoring agent for Linux on Z systems to evaluate system performance.

 Dynamic workspace linking

Navigate more easily between Tivoli Enterprise Portal workspaces by using Dynamic Workspace Linking.

 Monitor workloads for virtual machines

View and monitor workloads for virtual machines, groups and LPARs and view reports on z/VM and Linux resource usage, such as CPU utilization, storage, mini-disks and TCP/IP.

 High-level views

Help your stakeholders understand how systems performance influences the business and the bottom line.

 Granular views

Use granular views to more easily track complex problems that span multiple applications, platforms and systems and share related information.
Features
Monitor processor usage at the system level

Use the Workload workspace to monitor high CPU utilization by the Control Program as well to find out which z/VM workloads are consuming the most resources.

 Monitor by using Workload workspace
Monitor paging and spooling activity

If your paging disks have poor response times, you can check whether some of the I/O load has been caused by minidisks with a high activity on the same disk pack.

 Monitor minidisk cache usage
Monitor resources and workloads across LPARs

OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux provides information about the overall utilization of resources by the logical partitions (LPARs) defined for your system.

 Using LPAR workspace
Technical details
Systems requirements
System requirements

For detailed information about the system requirements, including the supported operating systems and supported software, run a Software Product Compatibility Report and select IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux.

 Run a detailed system requirements report
Agent prerequisite checker

Perform a prerequisite check before starting the agent installation process. The prerequisite checker is located on the OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux agent installation media. 

 Agent prerequisite checker
Resources Quick start guide

This guide gets you started with a typical installation for OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux.

 Create a report using Tivoli Common Reporting

This video demonstrates how to use Tivoli Common Reporting (TCR) to create a performance report in IBM OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux.

 Determine processor capacity

This video helps you determine if you have enough processor capacity for your current workload and for future workloads.
Related products IBM Infrastructure Suite for z/VM and Linux

Visibility and automation for IBM z/VM and Linux on IBM Z systems.

 IBM Tape Manager for z/VM

Provides management of tape devices, volumes and mount requests.

 IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM

Protect data on z/VM and images of non-z/VM systems such as Linux

 IBM Operations Manager for z/VM

Automated monitoring and management of z/VM virtual machines
