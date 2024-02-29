IBM OMEGAMON
Monitor and manage sophisticated mainframe applications and environments
Explore product documentation
Abstract illustration of geometric shapes

The OMEGAMON® products are a suite of products used to monitor and manage sophisticated mainframe applications and environments. The OMEGAMON products share a common technology, Tivoli® Management Services on z/OS®. 

IBM OMEGAMON product suites and software empower operations teams and system experts to avoid outages by arming them with the ability to recognize and fix issues faster.

  • Respond quickly through smart alerting processes.
  • Work efficiently with easy-to-learn and customizable interfaces.
  • Reduce costs with cross-system management tools and consolidated licensing.
  • Modernize to handle complex new workloads with confidence.
What's new

Summary of features and updates for OMEGAMON
Product suites IBM Z Service Management Suite

Integrate OMEGAMON monitoring with IBM System Automation, Netview and asset management for your z/OS® enterprise.

 IBM Z Monitoring Suite

Monitor z/OS-based environments including the operating system, networks, storage and Java® environments, CICS®, IMS, Db2®, WebSphere® and MQ.

 IBM zSystems Integration for Observability

Delivers new data integration and user interfaces for clients with stand-alone OMEGAMON agents.
Manage z/OS subsystems For CICS

Improve performance and reduce outages of CICS Transaction Server on z/OS and CICS Transaction Gateway on z/OS.

 Explore OMEGAMON for CICS on z/OS For IMS

Optimize performance and availability of vital IMS systems and enable operators to manage IMS from a single console.

 Explore OMEGAMON for IMS on z/OS For MQ

Monitor key IBM MQ  and IBM Integration Bus deployments to ensure that system operations avoid bottlenecks and performance issues.

 Explore OMEGAMON for Messaging for z/OS For Db2

Use a single tool to monitor, analyze and tune the performance of IBM Db2 for z/OS and Db2 applications.

 Explore OMEGAMON XE for Db2 Performance Expert For WebSphere

Monitor WebSphere Application Servers on z/OS with in-depth diagnostic information on application performance.

 Explore Composite Application Manager on z/OS
Monitor and manage infrastructure For z/OS

Gain a foundation for z/OS resource monitoring and visibility into operating system and subsystem performance.

 Explore OMEGAMON for z/OS For networks

Monitor mainframe network operations, including IBM Communication Server for z/OS.

 Explore OMEGAMON for Networks on z/OS For storage

Manage storage and use corrective actions to address storage-related outages and performance.

 Explore OMEGAMON for Storage on z/OS For z/OS dashboards

Integrate data from multiple OMEGAMON monitoring agents and alerts on a single graphical workspace.

 Explore OMEGAMON Dashboard Edition For Java

Deliver insights into Java Virtual Machine resource utilization and z/OS Connect EE API request statistics across multiple z/OS domains.

 Explore OMEGAMON for JVM on z/OS Register for the trial For z/VM and Linux®

View z/VM® data from the Performance Toolkit for z/VM coupled with Linux on IBM Z performance data in order to resolve issues quickly.

 Explore OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux
Next steps

Discover the OMEGAMON products. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.

 Join the community
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks® Support and services Global financing Flexible pricing Education and training Community Developer community Partners Resources