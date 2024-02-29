The OMEGAMON® products are a suite of products used to monitor and manage sophisticated mainframe applications and environments. The OMEGAMON products share a common technology, Tivoli® Management Services on z/OS®.
IBM OMEGAMON product suites and software empower operations teams and system experts to avoid outages by arming them with the ability to recognize and fix issues faster.
Summary of features and updates for OMEGAMON
Integrate OMEGAMON monitoring with IBM System Automation, Netview and asset management for your z/OS® enterprise.
Monitor z/OS-based environments including the operating system, networks, storage and Java® environments, CICS®, IMS, Db2®, WebSphere® and MQ.
Delivers new data integration and user interfaces for clients with stand-alone OMEGAMON agents.
Improve performance and reduce outages of CICS Transaction Server on z/OS and CICS Transaction Gateway on z/OS.
Optimize performance and availability of vital IMS systems and enable operators to manage IMS from a single console.
Monitor key IBM MQ and IBM Integration Bus deployments to ensure that system operations avoid bottlenecks and performance issues.
Use a single tool to monitor, analyze and tune the performance of IBM Db2 for z/OS and Db2 applications.
Monitor WebSphere Application Servers on z/OS with in-depth diagnostic information on application performance.
Gain a foundation for z/OS resource monitoring and visibility into operating system and subsystem performance.
Monitor mainframe network operations, including IBM Communication Server for z/OS.
Manage storage and use corrective actions to address storage-related outages and performance.
Integrate data from multiple OMEGAMON monitoring agents and alerts on a single graphical workspace.
Deliver insights into Java Virtual Machine resource utilization and z/OS Connect EE API request statistics across multiple z/OS domains.
View z/VM® data from the Performance Toolkit for z/VM coupled with Linux on IBM Z performance data in order to resolve issues quickly.
Discover the OMEGAMON products. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.