Manage, monitor, and protect your tape devices, tape volumes and tape mount requests
What IBM Tape Manager for z/VM can do for your business

IBM® Tape Manager for z/VM® organizes information about tape resources in a tape catalog. It manages tapes across multiple IBM z/VM systems, allowing you to maintain one catalog of tape volumes. It monitors tape resources and notifies you when tape resources are running low or when tape catalog disk space is near capacity. Tape Manager for z/VM supports standard label (SL) and non-label (NL) tapes. In addition, it provides support for manual tape devices and physical and virtual tape libraries from IBM, Oracle® StorageTek, EMC® and Luminex.
Benefits
Protect tape resources

Protects tape resources through the Resource Access Control Facility (RACF) or other External Security Manager (ESM) on z/VM – or through its internal security manager.

 Dynamic sharing of tape devices

Use dynamic sharing of tape devices with other z/VM and non-z/VM systems.

 Valuable utilities

Employ utilities to perform data security erase, tape catalog verification and ATL content verification.

 Issue mount requests

Allow authorized users to request tape mounts and optionally supports No Label (NL) and Bypass Label Processing (BLP) mount requests.
Resources
Tape Manager for z/VM product documentation

Learn how to install, configure and use the product.

Read the documentation Enabling the RACF FACILITY Class for Use by IBM Tape Manager for z/VM

Learn how to enable the RACF FACILITY class to control access to IBM Tape Manager for z/VM functions.

Read the white paper Tape Manager for z/VM in a TS7700 Tape Grid Environment

Learn how to configure Tape Manager for z/VM and DFSMSRMS z/VM in a TS7700 tape grid environment.

Read the document Tape Manager for z/VM and TS7700: Managing Scratch Volumes to Free Cache

Learn how to configure Tape Manager for z/VM to better manage scratch volume in an IBM TS7700 virtual tape environment.

Read the document Installation Hints and Tips

Hints and tips for installing IBM Tape Manager for z/VM for the first time on a z/VM system.

Read the documentation Overview of Tape Manager for z/VM

Learn more about the features and architecture of Tape Manager for z/VM, including how to share a tape catalog across multiple z/VM systems.

You may also be interested in IBM Infrastructure Suite for z/VM and Linux

Visibility and automation for IBM z/VM® and Linux on IBM Z® systems.

 IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM

Protect data on z/VM and images of non-z/VM systems such as Linux.
