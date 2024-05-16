IBM® Tape Manager for z/VM® organizes information about tape resources in a tape catalog. It manages tapes across multiple IBM z/VM systems, allowing you to maintain one catalog of tape volumes. It monitors tape resources and notifies you when tape resources are running low or when tape catalog disk space is near capacity. Tape Manager for z/VM supports standard label (SL) and non-label (NL) tapes. In addition, it provides support for manual tape devices and physical and virtual tape libraries from IBM, Oracle® StorageTek, EMC® and Luminex.