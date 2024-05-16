IBM® Tape Manager for z/VM® organizes information about tape resources in a tape catalog. It manages tapes across multiple IBM z/VM systems, allowing you to maintain one catalog of tape volumes. It monitors tape resources and notifies you when tape resources are running low or when tape catalog disk space is near capacity. Tape Manager for z/VM supports standard label (SL) and non-label (NL) tapes. In addition, it provides support for manual tape devices and physical and virtual tape libraries from IBM, Oracle® StorageTek, EMC® and Luminex.
Protects tape resources through the Resource Access Control Facility (RACF) or other External Security Manager (ESM) on z/VM – or through its internal security manager.
Use dynamic sharing of tape devices with other z/VM and non-z/VM systems.
Employ utilities to perform data security erase, tape catalog verification and ATL content verification.
Allow authorized users to request tape mounts and optionally supports No Label (NL) and Bypass Label Processing (BLP) mount requests.
