The IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offering that delivers an industry-standard user experience for the IaaS management of non-containerized and containerized workloads, IBM Z and LinuxONE.

It provides lifecycle management for the virtual infrastructure that is based on IBM z/VM and Red Hat® KVM and enables the automation of infrastructure services. It also provides the capability to integrate IBM Z and LinuxONE into a hybrid cloud model across your enterprise.