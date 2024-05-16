Home Z software Z storage Backup and Restore Manager IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM
Enhanced data backup and recovery for z/VM systems
Keep your z/VM data safe and available

Back up and restore files and data on z/VM® systems and images of non-z/VM guest systems such as Linux®. IBM® Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM makes your data available using simplified facilities for files, minidisks, Shared File System (SFS) file spaces and full system data backups and restores. It can perform backup and restore functions more efficiently by optimizing operations for each data type. It also provides a flexible file selection with support for wildcard characters and supports backups to disk, physical tape or virtual tape. It is available as a single offering and as part of IBM Infrastructure Suite for z/VM and Linux.
Benefits
Expand your options

Provides optional compression services during data backup, and includes exit points for encryption capabilities.

 Work with tape and storage

Integrates with IBM Tape Manager for z/VM when backups to physical or virtual tape are required, and complements IBM Spectrum Protect, which provides file-level backup of Linux data.

 Support a range of media and backups

Restores files to mixed media (CMS files to SFS, SFS to CMS; CMS and SFS to virtual reader). Supports file-level backups of z/VM data, image-level of z/VM minidisks and z/VM and Linux DASD volumes.

 Use your own data encryption routines

Using exit points provided, perform data encryption during backup and data decryption throughout restore operations. You can also use routines from vendors such as V/Soft Software's Encrypt/Backup.
Gain agility and flexibility

IBM flexible payment plans help align infrastructure investments with workload needs.

Training and skills Backup Strategies for z/VM and Linux on IBM Z

Understand the various strategies for backup and recovery of z/VM and Linux on IBM Z environments.

 Get started IBM Infrastructure Suite for z/VM and Linux - Customer Experiences

A compilation of real customer experience scenarios on managing z/VM and Linux on IBM Z or LinuxONE® environments.

 Get started Get started with IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM

For V1.3, this presentation covers VMSES/E installation, SFS setup and initial configuration.

 Get started SFS Hints/Tips for IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM

Learn useful commands and messages for Shared File System (SFS) file pool management.

Resources Methods to pause a z/VM guest

Suspend and resume a Linux instance on IBM Z® processors to improve the quality of a backup.

 Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM product documentation

Learn how to install, configure and use the product.

 Installation Hints and Tips

Hints and tips for installing IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM.

 Using IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM and IBM Spectrum Protect for Linux

Learn how these products work together to meet your backup and recovery requirements for z/VM and Linux on IBM Z.

 Enabling the RACF FACILITY Class for Use by IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM

Learn how to enable the RACF FACILITY class to control access to IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM functions.
