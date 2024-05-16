Back up and restore files and data on z/VM® systems and images of non-z/VM guest systems such as Linux®. IBM® Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM makes your data available using simplified facilities for files, minidisks, Shared File System (SFS) file spaces and full system data backups and restores. It can perform backup and restore functions more efficiently by optimizing operations for each data type. It also provides a flexible file selection with support for wildcard characters and supports backups to disk, physical tape or virtual tape. It is available as a single offering and as part of IBM Infrastructure Suite for z/VM and Linux.