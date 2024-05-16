IBM Storage Protect is a data backup and recovery software. Storage Protect is part of the software defined storage products in the IBM Storage portfolio. For backup and recovery of SaaS applications, see Storage Protect for Cloud.
IBM Storage Protect (formerly IBM Spectrum Protect) provides comprehensive data resilience for physical file servers, virtual environments and a wide range of applications. Organizations can scale up to manage billions of objects per backup server. Clients can reduce backup infrastructure costs with built-in data efficiency capabilities and the ability to migrate or copy data to tape, public cloud services, and on-premises object storage. IBM Storage Protect can also store IBM Storage Protect Plus data, allowing companies to take advantage of their existing investment for long-term data retention and disaster recovery.
Lower operational cost by unifying and simplifying data protection for physical file servers, virtual environments, and a wide-range of applications.
Support massive data growth with a single server to manage up to 4 petabytes of client data and ingest up to 100 terabytes of new and changed client data per day.
Drive exceptional storage efficiency with incremental forever backups, compression and deduplication.
Protect your storage environment with two key authorization for administrator commands, encryption, proactive security notifications, native support for tape and immutable object storage.
Meet your price and performance objectives with cloud and on-premises storage options, including IBM Cloud Object Storage and AWS S3 Intelligent-Tiering support for inactive data.
Leverage your existing investment. IBM Storage Protect Plus customers can leverage IBM Storage Protect for long-term data retention and disaster recovery.
Follow IBM Storage Protect blueprints to eliminate guesswork. These blueprints are designed to provide tested and proven best practices and guidance that help customer's meet SLAs and achieve great performance.
Replicate both deduplicated and encrypted data on an incremental and granular level from one server to another, or to two target servers to improve efficiency and security with different retention policies for onsite and offsite replication.
Use cost-effective, security-rich container storage pools without additional hardware or gateway on IBM Cloud® , IBM Cloud Object Storage, Amazon S3, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and other validated S3 object storage services.
Enable advanced data protection for cloud, virtual and software-defined environments; core applications; and remote sites. Recover individual items, complex systems and entire data centers from primary and remote recovery sites.
Use IBM Storage Protect Plus as a data copy target to leverage existing investment for long-term backup and recovery. Offers near-instant recovery, replication, reuse and self-service for virtual machines, databases and applications in hybrid cloud.
Make use of flexible data lifecycle automation rules to leverage existing backup data to meet long-term retention needs, without ingesting additional copies. Automatically move data from higher-cost storage to lower-cost storage as it ages.
Get security notifications for potential ransomware attacks. Two key authorization for administrator commands; data encryption and native support for tape and immutable object storage enhance protection and ensure cyber resilience.
Enhance flexibility with IBM Storage Protect Suite and IBM Storage Suite. Get an easy-to-manage license with snapshots and backup agents for virtual environments, containers, databases, email, and enterprise resource planning.
Work with IBM Business Partners to access technology, services and best practices. Get a scalable solution to maintain performance, efficiency and manageability as data grows. Visit PartnerWorld to find a business partner near you.
Read how PT Wings Surya accelerates backup and recovery jobs, adding resilience to its infrastructure and strengthen its market-leading position.
Read how APIS IT utilizes IBM Storage Protect & IBM Storage Protect Plus to protect more than 1000 virtual machines and containerized projects.
Learn how Shibuya fuses the right mix of technologies to help businesses succeed.
IBM Storage Protect, IBM Storage Protect Plus, and related products offer the core components for automated and centralized backup and restore operations.
Examine the important business benefits that modern data protection solutions can provide and the necessary capabilities that make those benefits obtainable.
