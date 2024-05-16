IBM Storage Protect (formerly IBM Spectrum Protect) provides comprehensive data resilience for physical file servers, virtual environments and a wide range of applications. Organizations can scale up to manage billions of objects per backup server. Clients can reduce backup infrastructure costs with built-in data efficiency capabilities and the ability to migrate or copy data to tape, public cloud services, and on-premises object storage. IBM Storage Protect can also store IBM Storage Protect Plus data, allowing companies to take advantage of their existing investment for long-term data retention and disaster recovery.