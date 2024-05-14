PT Wings Surya

After assessing several new backup and recovery solutions and completing a proof of concept (PoC), PT Wings decided to deploy IBM Spectrum Protect Plus. To complete the implementation, the company engaged IBM Systems Lab Services to ensure a smooth switchover.

IBM Spectrum Protect Plus simplified the backup and recovery of the company’s hundreds of virtual machines, as well as its SAP environment and IBM Db2 data warehouse.

Daniel Tjandra explains: “IBM has been a key partner for us for many years now and has always delivered excellent service. When we approached them for a backup solution, we were impressed that the sales consultants and technical team took the time to come to our main office and work through our detailed requirements and take on board our feedback.

“When we learned what Spectrum Protect Plus can do—especially the fact that the solution is specifically engineered to back up virtual machine environments—we realized we had found a strong solution that would closely align with our needs. We then ran a PoC and saw at first hand the exceptional speed and performance of the IBM solution. It was an easy decision to press ahead with the project after this.”

The company’s backup team delivered excellent feedback, highlighting the user-friendliness of the IBM solution. With its previous tools, the team would have to spend many hours developing custom scripts before they could back up its complex virtual machine environment. Now, with IBM Spectrum Protect Plus, the team can move beyond many of its manual backup processes.

Daniel Tjandra continues: “With our previous solution, we had to script lots of commands, and managing all of the scripts would take many hours every week. If the engineer who created a script was unavailable or moved on, we would have to dedicate even more time to find a workaround. With Spectrum Protect Plus, we can automate these processes, protecting us from legacy script issues.”