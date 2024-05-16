IBM Storage Protect Plus is IBM Storage software that provides recovery, replication, retention and reuse for VMs, databases, applications, file systems, SaaS workloads and containers. Data can be copied to cloud-based object storage and on-premises storage including IBM Storage Protect and physical tape.

IBM Storage Protect Plus can be easily deployed as a virtual appliance or as a container application and the agentless architecture is easy to maintain. This modern data resilience solution unlocks the value of your data by improving the quality and speed of development, testing and analytics. Cost-effective data retention, data compliance and disaster recovery are achieved via data copy to both on-premises, cloud-based object storage and IBM Storage Protect, including support for physical tape.

