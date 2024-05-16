IBM Storage Protect Plus is IBM Storage software that provides recovery, replication, retention and reuse for VMs, databases, applications, file systems, SaaS workloads and containers. Data can be copied to cloud-based object storage and on-premises storage including IBM Storage Protect and physical tape.
IBM Storage Protect Plus can be easily deployed as a virtual appliance or as a container application and the agentless architecture is easy to maintain. This modern data resilience solution unlocks the value of your data by improving the quality and speed of development, testing and analytics. Cost-effective data retention, data compliance and disaster recovery are achieved via data copy to both on-premises, cloud-based object storage and IBM Storage Protect, including support for physical tape.
Simplify management with SLA-based policies. The drill-down dashboard makes it easy to track storage utilization and compliance.
Deploy easily as a virtual appliance or container application. RESTful APIs enable seamless application integration and easy data access.
Achieve cost-effective, secure, long term data retention and data compliance in hybrid cloud environments.
Automate backup processes including operational data recovery, data replication and long-term data retention.
Simplify management with a dashboard, SLA-based policies and role-based access control (RBAC) to streamline operations and enable secure self-service data access.
Unify data backup, recovery, replication for VMs, Windows file systems, databases, applications, SaaS workloads and containers.
Enable space efficiency with snapshots, compression and deduplication to lower storage costs.
Deploy easily as a virtual appliance or as a container application and maintain the agentless architecture with ease.
Enable rapid data recovery with incremental forever technology, native file formats and a searchable global catalog of VMs, databases and files.
Lock down data on object storage using write-once-read-many (WORM) technology and physical air-gap data on tape via IBM Storage Protect integration, for additional protection against cyberattacks. In addition, clients may utilize a logical air-gap via a cloud.
Copy data to public cloud services like IBM Cloud Object Storage, Amazon Web Services (AWS), or Microsoft Azure; and to on-premises object storage IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM Storage Ceph®, as well as IBM Storage Protect provides cost-effective, long-term data retention.
Create, track and instantly mount data copies for analytics, development, testing, reporting and much more.
Enable data resilience for containers running on Red Hat® OpenShift® , Kubernetes as well as on IBM Storage Fusion, IBM Storage Fusion HCI, IBM Storage Scale and IBM Scale System. Integration increases productivity and the ability to protect both volume and Kubernetes resource metadata to enable recovery.
Deploy IBM Storage Protect Plus within the cloud for an "all in the cloud" data protection experience, or in hybrid environments. You can deploy directly from either the IBM Cloud, AWS or Microsoft Azure marketplaces in a bring your own license (BYOL) edition.
