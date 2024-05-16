Home Storage Software Suite Protect Protect Plus IBM Storage Protect Plus
Unify data protection for hybrid cloud environments
IBM Storage Protect Plus is IBM Storage software that provides recovery, replication, retention and reuse for VMs, databases, applications, file systems, SaaS workloads and containers. Data can be copied to cloud-based object storage and on-premises storage including IBM Storage Protect and physical tape.

IBM Storage Protect Plus can be easily deployed as a virtual appliance or as a container application and the agentless architecture is easy to maintain. This modern data resilience solution unlocks the value of your data by improving the quality and speed of development, testing and analytics. Cost-effective data retention, data compliance and disaster recovery are achieved via data copy to both on-premises, cloud-based object storage and IBM Storage Protect, including support for physical tape.
Benefits Easy to use

Simplify management with SLA-based policies. The drill-down dashboard makes it easy to track storage utilization and compliance.

 Simple deployment

Deploy easily as a virtual appliance or container application. RESTful APIs enable seamless application integration and easy data access.

 Cloud ready

Achieve cost-effective, secure, long term data retention and data compliance in hybrid cloud environments.
Features End-to-end policies

Automate backup processes including operational data recovery, data replication and long-term data retention.

 Management simplicity

Simplify management with a dashboard, SLA-based policies and role-based access control (RBAC) to streamline operations and enable secure self-service data access.

 Broad workload support

Unify data backup, recovery, replication for VMs, Windows file systems, databases, applications, SaaS workloads and containers.

 Storage efficiency

Enable space efficiency with snapshots, compression and deduplication to lower storage costs.

 Quick deployment and agentless architecture

Deploy easily as a virtual appliance or as a container application and maintain the agentless architecture with ease. 

 Rapid data recovery and global search

Enable rapid data recovery with incremental forever technology, native file formats and a searchable global catalog of VMs, databases and files.

 Cyber resiliency support

Lock down data on object storage using write-once-read-many (WORM) technology and physical air-gap data on tape via IBM Storage Protect integration, for additional protection against cyberattacks. In addition, clients may utilize a logical air-gap via a cloud.

 Flexible data retention

Copy data to public cloud services like IBM Cloud Object Storage, Amazon Web Services (AWS), or Microsoft Azure; and to on-premises object storage IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM Storage Ceph®, as well as IBM Storage Protect provides cost-effective, long-term data retention.

 Efficient data reuse

Create, track and instantly mount data copies for analytics, development, testing, reporting and much more.

 Simplified data resilience for containers

Enable data resilience for containers running on Red Hat® OpenShift® , Kubernetes as well as on IBM Storage Fusion, IBM Storage Fusion HCI, IBM Storage Scale and IBM Scale System. Integration increases productivity and the ability to protect both volume and Kubernetes resource metadata to enable recovery.

 Available on IBM Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure

Deploy IBM Storage Protect Plus within the cloud for an "all in the cloud" data protection experience, or in hybrid environments. You can deploy directly from either the IBM Cloud, AWS or Microsoft Azure marketplaces in a bring your own license (BYOL) edition.
Case studies Enabling superior service continuity with robust backup solutions

Read how PT Wings Surya accelerates backup and recovery jobs, adding resilience to its infrastructure and strengthen its market-leading position.

 Protecting a containerized environment with IBM Storage Protect Plus

Read how APIS IT utilizes IBM Storage Protect Plus to protect more than 1000 virtual machines and containerized projects
Take the next step

Interested in learning more about IBM Storage Protect Plus? See how it can help unify data resilience across your physical, virtual and containerized workloads.
