IBM LTO tape storage solutions are designed with more than two decades of data protection and storage innovation, providing high levels of confidence that your data is safe, secure and protected against cyber threats.

Sustainable cloud storage IBM Diamondback Tape Library Preserve and protect your data with sustainable, cyber-resilient, ultra-high-density tape storage. Offers a maximum capacity of 27.8 uncompressed with LTO 9. The drive type is LTO FH. Maximum number of drives is 14.

Next-generation cloud storage IBM TS4500 Tape Library Offers a maximum capacity of 417 PB with LTO 9 and 877 PB with TS1170. The drive types are LTO and/or TS1110. Maximum number of drives is 128.

High-density, easy to manage IBM TS4300 Tape Library Offers maximum capacity of 11.52 PB with LTO 9. The drive types are LTO FH and HH. Maximum number of drives is 48.

Low profile, entry-level storage IBM TS2900 tape autoloader Offers a maximum capacity of 162 TB with LTO 9. The drive types are LTO HH and SAS. Maximum number of drives is 1.

IBM half-high tape drives IBM Stand Alone Drive The IBM Stand Alone Drive is a half-height drive with LTO Ultrium 9 technology. It provides up to 45 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression). Designed to help small and medium businesses handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and active file archive. It is an excellent choice if you require backup and low-cost, archival storage of data.

LTO Media IBM LTO Ultrium Tape Data Cartridges The IBM LTO Ultrium data cartridges offer long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data. Increasing capacity and performance while enhancing data access that can reduce licensing costs and dependencies.