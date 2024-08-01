The IBM Storage Deep Archive offering is the next generation long-term archival solution optimized for Deep-but-Accessible data. Delivering the benefits of tape storage, in an easy-to-use, easy to integrate solution. Infrastructure supportable by object storage administrators with no technical tape experience.

Deploying IBM Storage Deep Archive on IBM Diamondback provides standardized S3 Glacier storage classes, unified application storage, transparent tape infrastructure, security, and cost savings.

Explore the advantages of on-premise deep archive data storage using IBM Storage Deep Archive on IBM Diamondback and 5U top rack, delivering up to 27PB in a 19”rack footprint at up to 85% less TCO than public cloud solutions.