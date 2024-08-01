A low-cost, on-premises cloud providing secure and durable storage for data archiving and online backup
The IBM Storage Deep Archive offering is the next generation long-term archival solution optimized for Deep-but-Accessible data. Delivering the benefits of tape storage, in an easy-to-use, easy to integrate solution. Infrastructure supportable by object storage administrators with no technical tape experience.
Deploying IBM Storage Deep Archive on IBM Diamondback provides standardized S3 Glacier storage classes, unified application storage, transparent tape infrastructure, security, and cost savings.
Explore the advantages of on-premise deep archive data storage using IBM Storage Deep Archive on IBM Diamondback and 5U top rack, delivering up to 27PB in a 19”rack footprint at up to 85% less TCO than public cloud solutions.
Read more about the sustainable capabilities tape has to offer face to an increasing growth of data archiving.
IBM Deep Archive is a long-term archival solution optimized for Deep-but-Accessible data bringing S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval storage class functionality on-premise with tape software innovation, now available on Diamondback entry configuration.
The IBM Storage Deep Archive solution integrates:
The IBM Diamondback Tape Library preserves and protects data with sustainable, cyber-resilient and ultra-high-density tape storage.
IBM Storage Archive gives you direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries by incorporating the LTFS standard.
IBM Diamondback Expert Care offers you a new way of attaching services and support to IBM storage solutions through service tiers that let you choose the level of support for your systems.
IBM provides support and services for IBM Storage products and solutions to help client plan, deploy, support, optimize and refresh their IBM Storage solutions.
