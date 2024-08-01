IBM Storage Deep Archive

A low-cost, on-premises cloud providing secure and durable storage for data archiving and online backup

The IBM Storage Deep Archive offering is the next generation long-term archival solution optimized for Deep-but-Accessible data. Delivering the benefits of tape storage, in an easy-to-use, easy to integrate solution. Infrastructure supportable by object storage administrators with no technical tape experience.

Deploying IBM Storage Deep Archive on IBM Diamondback provides standardized S3 Glacier storage classes, unified application storage, transparent tape infrastructure, security, and cost savings.

Explore the advantages of on-premise deep archive data storage using IBM Storage Deep Archive on IBM Diamondback and 5U top rack, delivering up to 27PB in a 19”rack footprint at up to 85% less TCO than public cloud solutions.

 

 

Sustainable Data Verse

Read more about the sustainable capabilities tape has to offer face to an increasing growth of data archiving.

Benefits

Easy deployment, install-and-go Object storage energy consumption reduced by up to 97% with an 85% lower carbon footprint than comparable hard disk solutions.
Simple administration S3 industry standard interface compatibility with a solution made available for application compatibility testing.
High capacity storage target Standardized interface to tape utilizing the S3 Glacier storage classes for all supported object data on a scalable infrastructure
Sustainable data archiving and online backup Object storage energy consumption reduced by up to 97% with an 85% lower carbon footprint than comparable hard disk solutions.
Low cost on-premise cloud-archive storage Up to 85% lower TCO than comparable cloud storage and 100% savings on recall and egress fees.
Data resiliency on hybrid cloud integration Standard S3 Glacier commands interface, on-premise data control,  secure encryption, and integrated system monitoring with tape´s long standing Air gap capability.
Configuration

IBM Deep Archive is a long-term archival solution optimized for Deep-but-Accessible data bringing S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval storage class functionality on-premise with tape software innovation, now available on Diamondback entry configuration.

The IBM Storage Deep Archive solution integrates:

  • IBM Diamondback Tape Library
  • IBM Storage Deep Archive with S3 interface and tape controller
Technical Specifications
  • Single Server
  • Up to 4.6 TB/hour
  • Up to 27.3 PB Data storage
  • As low as 23.34 watts/PB
 Use Cases
  • Deep archives
  • Air gap
  • Second/Third copy
  • Regulatory compliance
  • Backup and recovery retention
Related products IBM Diamondback Tape Library

The IBM Diamondback Tape Library preserves and protects data with sustainable, cyber-resilient and ultra-high-density tape storage.

 IBM Storage Archive

IBM Storage Archive gives you direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries by incorporating the LTFS standard.
Support and services IBM Storage Expert Care for IBM Diamondback

IBM Diamondback Expert Care offers you a new way of attaching services and support to IBM storage solutions through service tiers that let you choose the level of support for your systems.

 Technology lifecycle services for IBM Storage

IBM provides support and services for IBM Storage products and solutions to help client plan, deploy, support, optimize and refresh their IBM Storage solutions.

 IBM Storage Deep Archive Documentation

Get all information you need for IBM Storage Deep Archive. Visit the user admin documentation page

Take the next step

Get started by completing your reading with Optimize Storage Data Placement with S3 Object Storage and IBM Tape Whitepaper or talk to an expert to learn more about IBM Storage Deep Archive.

