To transform its data center infrastructure, Shibuya chose IBM Systems technology. The company’s two data centers support its services portfolio, ranging from full infrastructure as a service (IaaS) to operations as a service (OaaS) offerings to backup and remote monitoring services. With no offshoring or nearshoring of data, Shibuya’s services give companies based in the Nordic region the ability to keep all data within Sweden with a provider that is deeply familiar with regulatory requirements.

“We’ve worked with and resold IBM technology for a long time, and it has always been the very highest quality available in the market,” says Wibeck. “The latest generation of IBM servers, storage and networking is no different, giving us the ideal foundation to build truly modern data centers that set us apart from our competitors.”

To supercharge its compute resources, Shibuya implemented IBM® Power® Systems S922 servers, virtualized with IBM PowerVM® and running the IBM AIX®, IBM i, Red Hat® Enterprise Linux and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (link resides outside of ibm.com) operating systems. The company uses the Red Hat OpenShift® platform to containerize and deploy applications. Shibuya is taking advantage of the performance boost offered by IBM POWER9™ processors to slash response times for customers’ business-critical applications.

“Our customers rely on us to run their most essential systems, such as Infor M3 and SAP applications for ERP and logistics,” comments Wibeck. “IBM Power Systems has been our server technology of choice for 16 years, and every generation brings a big leap in performance and manageability. By deploying IBM Power Systems servers in a high-availability configuration at our two data centers, we can provide the non-stop, versatile services that companies need to run their operations smoothly 24x7.”

To extend its capabilities, Shibuya selected a software-defined storage environment based on IBM FlashSystem® 5000 storage arrays, plus IBM TS4300 tape libraries for data backups. The company also deployed IBM Storage Networking SAN64B-6 switches to meet the networking demands of its new, high-performance data center infrastructure.

“We take advantage of IBM Spectrum Storage tools to simplify management of data across our infrastructure,” says Wibeck. “Integrated into IBM FlashSystem storage, IBM Spectrum Virtualize gives us a single point of control so that we can move data easily and securely. IBM Spectrum Protect gives us scalable data protection for our entire environment, supporting our backup services.”