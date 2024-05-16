What the TS4300 Tape Library can do for your business
IBM® TS4300 Tape Library is a high-density, highly scalable, easy-to-manage solution designed to keep data securely stored long-term, while helping reduce the costs associated with data center space and utilities. Its modular design enables you to increase cartridge and drive capacity as needed—scale vertically up to sixteen modules with expansion for Linear Tape-Open (LTO) Ultrium cartridges, drives and redundant power supplies. IBM TS4300 enhanced modern data protection helps meet security and compliance requirements.
Explore the IBM TS4300 Tape Library with this animated product tour.
Read the data sheet
The modular design enables you to increase cartridge and drive capacity as needed. The TS4300 can scale vertically with up to sixteen modules, with expansion for LTO Ultrium 9, 8, 7 and 6 cartridges.
TS4300 supports WORM cartridges to enhance modern data protection and provides library-managed encryption with IBM Security Key Lifecycle Manager.
TS4300 is based on an embedded, open-source software architecture to help speed deployment and simplify management.
TS4300 is a high-density, highly scalable, easy-to-manage tape library designed to keep data securely stored long-term, while helping reduce the costs associated with data center space and utilities.
TS4300 provides simple, inherent air gapped data protection by creating a data copy essentially impossible for hackers to corrupt, eliminating the ransomware of infection and re-infection cycle.
The modular design enables users to increase cartridge and drive capacity as needed. Built around a 3U-high, modular base library, TS4300 can scale vertically with up to sixteen modules, with expansion for Linear Tape-Open (LTO) Ultrium 9, 8, 7 and 6 cartridges, drives and redundant power supplies. A single robot manages all modules in the stack. In a sixteen-module configuration, TS4300 offers a capacity of 640 LTO cartridges.
Supports WORM cartridges to enhance data protection and provides library-managed encryption with IBM Security Key Lifecycle Manager.
The TS4300 base library contains all of the necessary robotics and intelligence to manage the base library system, with a maximum of 40 slots of LTO cartridge capacity per module, five input/output (I/O) slots, and support for three combinations of full- and/or half-height (FH or HH) LTO drives per module. The TS4300 base library is rack or tabletop mountable. Module expansions are only rack mountable.
TS4300 leverages IBM Storage Archive™ for direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries by incorporating the IBM Linear Tape File System™ (LTFS) format standard. LTFS compatibility allows tape-stored data to be accessed as if it were on disk or flash storage.
The embedded, open-source software architecture helps speed deployment and simplify management. Best-in-class error recovery and reporting, library health monitoring and alerting, and auto-recovery features help to speed diagnostics and resolution. An automation drive interface significantly increases drive communication speed for faster code updates and log downloads.
This tape library supports generation 9 of Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology, offering up to 45 TB of data storage per cartridge (18 TB native), 50% higher compressed capacity of the previous LTO Ultrium 8 cartridges.
TS4300 Tape Library at a glance:
Management software options include:
IBM TS4300 Tape Library configurations for base model and with 6 expansion modules:
See how IBM LTO Ultrium and Enterprise 3592 tape drives are implemented on IBM TS4300 and the rest of the IBM Tape storage family.
Explore the IBM TS4300 Tape Library with this animated product tour.
Get the cost-effective capacity, security and scalability to help satisfy your data storage requirements in the exabyte era.
Maintain the highest level of availability with best in-class IT support and keep your mission-critical systems running smoothly.
Based on the IDC study, 85% of enterprises mentioned support services as a key differentiator when choosing a vendor to purchase datacenter systems.