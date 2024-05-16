Home Storage Tape TS4300 IBM TS4300 Tape Library
Foster an air-gapped cyber resilient long-term data storage in a highly scalable tape library
IBM TS4300 tape storage stack

What the TS4300 Tape Library can do for your business

IBM® TS4300 Tape Library is a high-density, highly scalable, easy-to-manage solution designed to keep data securely stored long-term, while helping reduce the costs associated with data center space and utilities. Its modular design enables you to increase cartridge and drive capacity as needed—scale vertically up to sixteen modules with expansion for Linear Tape-Open (LTO) Ultrium cartridges, drives and redundant power supplies. IBM TS4300 enhanced modern data protection helps meet security and compliance requirements.

Explore the IBM TS4300 Tape Library with this animated product tour.

Benefits Scale tape storage capacity as needed

The modular design enables you to increase cartridge and drive capacity as needed. The TS4300 can scale vertically with up to sixteen modules, with expansion for LTO Ultrium 9, 8, 7 and 6 cartridges.

 Meet compliance requirements

TS4300 supports WORM cartridges to enhance modern data protection and provides library-managed encryption with IBM Security Key Lifecycle Manager.

 Simplify deployment and management

TS4300 is based on an embedded, open-source software architecture to help speed deployment and simplify management.

 Reduce both CAPEX and OPEX for data center space

TS4300 is a high-density, highly scalable, easy-to-manage tape library designed to keep data securely stored long-term, while helping reduce the costs associated with data center space and utilities.

 Foster an Air gapped cyber resilient infrastructure

TS4300 provides simple, inherent air gapped data protection by creating a data copy essentially impossible for hackers to corrupt, eliminating the ransomware of infection and re-infection cycle.
Features
Modular design for scalability

The modular design enables users to increase cartridge and drive capacity as needed. Built around a 3U-high, modular base library, TS4300 can scale vertically with up to sixteen modules, with expansion for Linear Tape-Open (LTO) Ultrium 9, 8, 7 and 6 cartridges, drives and redundant power supplies. A single robot manages all modules in the stack. In a sixteen-module configuration, TS4300 offers a capacity of 640 LTO cartridges.

Security and compliance capabilities

Supports WORM cartridges to enhance data protection and provides library-managed encryption with IBM Security Key Lifecycle Manager.

Base library for complete management of system

The TS4300 base library contains all of the necessary robotics and intelligence to manage the base library system, with a maximum of 40 slots of LTO cartridge capacity per module, five input/output (I/O) slots, and support for three combinations of full- and/or half-height (FH or HH) LTO drives per module. The TS4300 base library is rack or tabletop mountable. Module expansions are only rack mountable.
    Intuitive and graphical access to stored data

    TS4300 leverages IBM Storage Archive™ for direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries by incorporating the IBM Linear Tape File System™ (LTFS) format standard. LTFS compatibility allows tape-stored data to be accessed as if it were on disk or flash storage.
    Fast deployment and simplified management

    The embedded, open-source software architecture helps speed deployment and simplify management. Best-in-class error recovery and reporting, library health monitoring and alerting, and auto-recovery features help to speed diagnostics and resolution. An automation drive interface significantly increases drive communication speed for faster code updates and log downloads.
    Compatibility with the latest IBM LTO Ultrium technology

    This tape library supports generation 9 of Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology, offering up to 45 TB of data storage per cartridge (18 TB native),  50% higher compressed capacity of the previous LTO Ultrium 8 cartridges.
    Technical details
    Technical specifications

    TS4300 Tape Library at a glance:

    • Tape drives: 18 TB native/45 TB compressed (Ultrium 9); 12 TB native/30 TB compressed (Ultrium 8)
    • Hot-swap components: power supplies, tape drives
    • Systems management: Storage Management Initiative Specification (SMI-S) enabled
    • Limited warranty: Three-year in-warranty coverage of select parts
    • Weight: Base unit maximum 28 kg (61.5 lb); Expansion unit maximum 22.6 kg (49.6 lb)
    • Dimensions (H x W x D) 114 mm (4.48 in.) x 446 mm (17.56 in.) x 873 mm (34.37 in.)
    Software requirements

    Management software options include:

    • IBM Storage Archive™
    • IBM Storage Protect™
    Hardware requirements

    IBM TS4300 Tape Library configurations for base model and with 6 expansion modules:

    • Maximum LTO Ultrium cartridges 40/640
    • Maximum LTO Ultrium I/O slots 5/80
    • Max tape drives (base model) 1 FH LTO, 3 HH LTO, or 1 FH and 1 HH LTO
    • Max tape drives (w/15 expansion modules) 16 FH LTO or 48 HH LTO HH/FH drive mixture range 46/1 or 16/16
    • Total physical capacity 720 TB/11.52 PB
    • Maximum logical libraries 1/48
      Resources IBM Tape Library Guide for Open Systems Redbook

      See how IBM LTO Ultrium and Enterprise 3592 tape drives are implemented on IBM TS4300 and the rest of the IBM Tape storage family.

       IBM TS4300 Tape Library Product Tour

      Explore the IBM TS4300 Tape Library with this animated product tour.

      IBM Tape Storage: Store safely and cost effectively

      Get the cost-effective capacity, security and scalability to help satisfy your data storage requirements in the exabyte era.
      Hardware and Software support for IBM Power, IBM Storage and IBM Z Upgrade warranty and maintenance for IBM Storage

      Maintain the highest level of availability with best in-class IT support and keep your mission-critical systems running smoothly.

       IDC MarketScape names IBM as a Leader in Support Services

      Based on the IDC study, 85% of enterprises mentioned support services as a key differentiator when choosing a vendor to purchase datacenter systems.
      Next steps

      Talk to an expert to learn more about IBM TS4300
