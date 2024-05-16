The TS4300 base library contains all of the necessary robotics and intelligence to manage the base library system, with a maximum of 40 slots of LTO cartridge capacity per module, five input/output (I/O) slots, and support for three combinations of full- and/or half-height (FH or HH) LTO drives per module. The TS4300 base library is rack or tabletop mountable. Module expansions are only rack mountable.