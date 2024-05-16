Home Compute and servers Power AIX IBM AIX 
Continuing innovation with AIX
Illustration of person on computer with graphs and charts with IBM Z server

IBM® AIX® is IBM’s proprietary Unix operating system designed to run on IBM® Power® servers.

For over three decades, organizations have trusted IBM AIX to run their most mission-critical applications. AIX on Power drives innovation with hybrid-cloud and open-source capabilities that help you build and deploy modern applications within a secure and resilient environment.

Read the solution brief
Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Discover the ROI your business could realize from Power servers.

Webinar

Empowering Oracle Workloads with IBM Power and AIX
AIX running on IBM Power10 is a winning combination for your business
Benefits Leadership security

The AIX UNIX operating system provides strong, enduring security with features that include Trusted AIX and Trusted Execution.

 Explore the benefits of AIX security Unmatched uptime

Power systems running AIX 7.3 have the lowest percentage of unplanned annual server downtime and best-in-class reliability.

 Learn more about AIX Live Update Investment protection

The binary compatibility of AIX OS allows applications to run unchanged and without recompilation on the newest releases, guaranteed.

 Enterprise AI

Streamline insights by running AI inference directly in the core with AIX 7.3.

Product family

AIX 7.3

Get your IT environment hybrid cloud ready with AIX on Power to streamline insights and automation and improve performance and security.

View AIX 7.3 documentation 

 

AIX 7.2

AIX 7.2 on Power helps you stay available and lets you apply new OS levels without disruption, increase your uptime and deliver superior performance.

View AIX 7.2 expansion pack detail 

 

AIX expansion pack

Extends the base operating-system capabilities and is included with every new order when media is selected.

 

 
Use cases Build cloud-native apps and co-locate with AIX

Modernize applications quickly and safely using IBM accelerators and tools.

 IBM Application Modernization Field Guide Drive agility in the cloud with AIX

Simplify and accelerate cloud deployment with an architecture consistent with your on-premises environment.

 

 IBM Power Virtual Server Automate and manage AIX infrastructure as code

Save time and reduce IT costs by accelerating application deployment with Ansible.

 Ansible for faster application deployments
Resources Sicredi transitions to IBM Power10

Partnering together for more than 20 years, IBM has assisted Sicredi in maintaining its commitment to its clients.

 IBM AIX Training

Expand your skills and knowledge with courses that range from basic to advanced and cover a variety of topics.

 IBM AIX v7 Administrator Certification

Gain a broad understanding of AIX administration and operations. Learn the required skills and take the exam.

 Join the AIX Community Badge Program

This program recognizes AIX users who contribute regularly to the success and vitality of the community and everyone within it.

 Oracle RAC implementation on IBM Power Systems Virtual Server

This paper outlines the steps required to deploy the Oracle® Real Application Cluster (RAC) on AIX on the IBM Power Virtual Server.

 Common Criteria Administration Guidance For AIX 7.2.5.3

This document provides instructions to configure and operate AIX 7.2 Technology Level 5 (TL5) Service Pack 3 (SP3).

 Renew AIX Update Access Keys

Generate new keys, download keys, send keys via email and get help while managing your keys in the ESS (Entitled Systems Support) tool.

 Explore Power10

Respond faster, protect data and streamline insights and automation while maximizing reliability in a sustainable way.

 Software from Business Partners

Find more than 160 validated solutions to help you make the most of your investment in IBM Power.
Next steps

Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power expert.
More ways to explore Community Support IBM Global Financing