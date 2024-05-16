IBM® AIX® is IBM’s proprietary Unix operating system designed to run on IBM® Power® servers.
For over three decades, organizations have trusted IBM AIX to run their most mission-critical applications. AIX on Power drives innovation with hybrid-cloud and open-source capabilities that help you build and deploy modern applications within a secure and resilient environment.
Discover the ROI your business could realize from Power servers.
Empowering Oracle Workloads with IBM Power and AIX
The AIX UNIX operating system provides strong, enduring security with features that include Trusted AIX and Trusted Execution.
Power systems running AIX 7.3 have the lowest percentage of unplanned annual server downtime and best-in-class reliability.
The binary compatibility of AIX OS allows applications to run unchanged and without recompilation on the newest releases, guaranteed.
Streamline insights by running AI inference directly in the core with AIX 7.3.
AIX 7.3
Get your IT environment hybrid cloud ready with AIX on Power to streamline insights and automation and improve performance and security.
AIX 7.2
AIX 7.2 on Power helps you stay available and lets you apply new OS levels without disruption, increase your uptime and deliver superior performance.
View AIX 7.2 expansion pack detail →
AIX expansion pack
Extends the base operating-system capabilities and is included with every new order when media is selected.
Modernize applications quickly and safely using IBM accelerators and tools.
Simplify and accelerate cloud deployment with an architecture consistent with your on-premises environment.
Save time and reduce IT costs by accelerating application deployment with Ansible.
Partnering together for more than 20 years, IBM has assisted Sicredi in maintaining its commitment to its clients.
Expand your skills and knowledge with courses that range from basic to advanced and cover a variety of topics.
Gain a broad understanding of AIX administration and operations. Learn the required skills and take the exam.
This program recognizes AIX users who contribute regularly to the success and vitality of the community and everyone within it.
This paper outlines the steps required to deploy the Oracle® Real Application Cluster (RAC) on AIX on the IBM Power Virtual Server.
This document provides instructions to configure and operate AIX 7.2 Technology Level 5 (TL5) Service Pack 3 (SP3).
Generate new keys, download keys, send keys via email and get help while managing your keys in the ESS (Entitled Systems Support) tool.
Respond faster, protect data and streamline insights and automation while maximizing reliability in a sustainable way.
Find more than 160 validated solutions to help you make the most of your investment in IBM Power.