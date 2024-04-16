The IBM® Storage Networking SAN64B-6 switch is designed to meet the demands of hyper-scale virtualization, larger cloud infrastructures and growing flash-based storage environments by delivering market-leading Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology and capabilities. SAN64B-6 provides a high-density storage networking building block for increased scalability designed to support growth, demanding workloads and data center consolidation in small to large-scale enterprise infrastructures.
Shatter application performance barriers with up to 100 million input/output operations per second (IOPS) and increased performance for demanding workloads across 32 Gbps links.
Leverage high scalability in an ultra-dense, 1U, 64-port switch and deliver greater hardware consolidation with fewer switches.
Utilize 128 Gbps port speeds for greater hardware consolidation with fewer optics and cables required to connect switches.
Detect degraded application performance with built-in device latency and IOPS metrics.
Increase resiliency by automatically discovering and recovering from device or network errors. Simplify troubleshooting with real-time and historical visibility in a single dashboard.
Validate and benchmark the physical infrastructure to ensure predictable performance prior to deployment.
Enjoy simple, pay-as-you-grow scalability for on-demand configuration flexibility of 24, 36, 48 and 64 ports.
Simplify administration with unprecedented insight and visibility across the storage extension network including tools to validate and troubleshoot long-distance link issues.
Leverage simplified networking management, enabling administrators to proactively diagnose and resolve issues to maximize uptime, increase operational efficiency and reduce costs.
Gain deep insights into performance and availability across physical and virtual infrastructures, to quickly identify issues and understand key performance, health and utilization trends. This will allow administrators to optimize performance and safeguard operational stability.
Businesses need a flexible storage solution that can grow with their needs - whether the data is stored on-prem, in a cloud or both. Built with feature-rich software, AI-powered predictive storage management and proactive support, IBM FlashSystem 5000 helps make modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, accessible to enterprises of all sizes. Match your powerful IBM b-type SAN network with powerful FlashSystem storage.
Small form-factor pluggables SFPs
One-year; customer-replaceable unit (CRU); and onsite, next-business-day response; warranty service upgrades are available
Please refer to the IBM Storage Networking SAN128B-6 Redbooks Product Guide to review most current optional features.
Width: 44.0 cm (17.32 in.); Depth: 35.56 cm (14 in.); Height: 4.39 cm (1.73 in.)
7.73 kg (17 lb) with two power supplies, without transceivers
Enterprise-class all-NVMe flash cyber storage platform for performance and capacity intensive workloads.
Powerful performance, expansive all-flash storage capacity, and extensive connectivity without compromising resiliency.
Simplify with faster, smarter, multicloud enabled, more affordable storage solutions when running demanding applications and workloads.