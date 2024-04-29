IBM i is a fully integrated operating system, meaning the database, middleware, security, runtime, and hypervisor are all integrated into the stack and licensed as one. This integration helps clients lower TCO, simplify systems management, and do more with fewer resources.

Subscription-term licensing offers clients easier annual budget planning with predictable and consistent payment options. Software licenses and support are integrated into one subscription price. Annual subscriptions are automatically updated to the latest release, reducing business risks and security vulnerabilities by keeping technology current. With auto-renewal, clients no longer have to worry about losing support or managing new software keys. Clients on older releases can get back on support and current with technology more easily and at a lower price point.