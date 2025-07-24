IBM's offer met Phoenix OCP’s requirements: ease of implementation, pay-as-you-go billing, state-of-the-art servers and the option of having IBM Power® servers and x86-based cloud infrastructure on the same site, all close to their main data center located in the Frankfurt region. In addition, Phoenix OCP has applications running on AIX 5.3 and IBM's workload partition (WPAR) solution, compatible with the IBM Power Virtual Server cloud infrastructure, which enabled the company to migrate quickly without having to transform certain applications.

Phoenix OCP partnered with IBM and TeamWork, an IBM partner, to implement a comprehensive cloud solution. An IBM Cloud® customer since 2022, Phoenix OCP adopted IBM Power Virtual Server on IBM Cloud, along with bare metal x86, IBM Storage Protect and IBM Cloud Object Storage. TeamWork's expertise shone through in their creation of the robust Phoenix OCP landing zone solution in IBM Cloud, establishing a solid foundation for Phoenix OCP’s future growth. With their deep-rooted knowledge of IBM infrastructure, TeamWork skillfully managed the migration process, transitioning Phoenix OCP's workloads into the IBM Cloud landing zone. They also continued to efficiently maintain all IBM cloud components housed in the data center.

This transformation enabled Phoenix OCP to streamline its operations—from inventory management to order preparation and delivery, ensuring that pharmacies receive supplies within 24 hours under optimal safety and quality conditions. The flexibility of the Power Virtual Server offering, with features such as hourly billing, storage options and scaling, provided Phoenix OCP with the agility needed to meet market demands. Leveraging the rapid deployment capabilities of IBM Power Virtual Server, Phoenix OCP was able to spin up IBM AIX partitions in mere minutes across the multizone regions of IBM Cloud data centers. All this is backed by a stringent service-level agreement (SLA) of 99.95% availability in single-site configurations and an optimal 99.99% in dual-site setups. It has also been possible for Phoenix OCP to realize SD-WAN tests without endangering the production environment, thanks to easy setup of a test environment based on production copy.

By leveraging TeamWork and IBM's expertise in providing infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and cloud adoption technologies, Phoenix OCP could refocus its IT efforts on value-added tasks, such as integrating new products into its traceability project. This partnership not only addressed Phoenix OCP's immediate needs but also enabled it to explore future cloud services, such as containerization and AI technologies.

Jean-Yves Dumas, Director, Production IT and Infrastructure said, “IBM Cloud Migration offered three significant advantages. We achieved 99.99% system uptime post-migration. Secondly, faster onboarding of new services was possible from a few hours down to several minutes. Lastly, it was no longer necessary to acquire physical servers and manage hardware technical debt with a complex and lengthy purchasing process.”