Store data in any format, anywhere, with scalability, resilience and security
IBM Cloud® Object Storage is a highly scalable and resilient managed data service on IBM Cloud
IBM Cloud® Object Storage offers flexible scalability with 99.999999999999% data durability. By applying immutable retention polices that cannot be removed even by a bad actor with root credentials, it helps safeguard your data from tampering or manipulation by ransomware attacks, and helps customers meet compliance and business requirements. With patented SecureSlice™ erasure-coded resiliency, you can disperse encrypted data across multiple geographic locations with immediate data consistency, avoiding replication lag and additional costs.
Choose from flexible, low-cost storage tiers to meet your specific data storage needs. Leverage a variety of options to access your data, including the industry standard S3 API, SDKs (software development kits) or the IBM Cloud user interface.
Leverage IBM Cloud Object Storage as an optimized datastore for data and AI workloads - achieve up to 2x price performance while reducing costs up to 50%.
Reliable and secure backup storage that you can depend on. Improve your recovery time objectives (RTO) and recovery point objectives (RPO) with easy-to-use, cost-effective immutable backup storage that safely secures your backups.
Build integrated apps using compute runtimes, microservices, and IBM Cloud Object Storage services for data storage.
Consolidate archived data and store it in IBM Cloud Storage where it’s permanently available and protected, with immutable retention policies.
Choose from a range of flexible storage tiers for hot to cold data, including Smart Tier, to meet your dynamic or unpredictable data storage needs while benefiting from cost-efficiency and resource optimization.
Choose the resiliency option for the ideal location and level of availability you need, including cross-regional data protection with immediate consistency. Designed for 99.999999999999% data durability.
Enhance data security with role-based policies and access permissions, and harness the power of industry-leading encryption key management for granular control and authority.
Learn why a Dutch genomics solutions company uses IBM Cloud Object Storage for scalable storage capacity with Aspera to accelerate data transfer.
See how the managed cloud services company powers a global media distribution portal and centralized storage hub using IBM Cloud, IBM Aspera and IBM Cloud Object technology.
IBM Cloud Object Storage provides an ideal low-cost data store for AI workloads.
Preserve electronic records and data integrity throughout the entire retention period and until legal requirements for removal are met. Ideal for both compliance requirements and against ransomware.
Activate versioning to maintain multiple iterations of an object within a bucket, shielding against inadvertent deletions or alterations. Effortlessly recover from any unintended data loss.
Replicate your object data across customized cloud regions to meet specific disaster recovery, data sovereignty or compliance requirements, or stage data closer to where it's consumed.
Improve transfer times into IBM Cloud Object Storage with the natively integrated IBM Aspera® high-speed data transfer option. Get started with a free data upload today.
Discover practical strategies to optimize storage resources by liberating prime storage space, thereby fostering more efficient resource allocation.
Learn why IBM was named a leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, for 8 years in a row.
Trust Radius, the most trusted B2B technology decisioning platform, awarded IBM COS 2024 Top Rated for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Cloud Storage, and Object Storage.
This whitepaper talks about how IBM Cloud Object Storage capabilities can help you improve your IT resiliency with efficient and predictable costs.
The combination of IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage can help you keep your data secured. IBM Cloud provides cutting-edge solutions that enable innovation while protecting your valuable data assets.
Hear from Constellation research what they feel are the true differentiators of IBM Cloud Object Storage that sets apart from competition.
Learn how to securely store data at low cost with high durability. Leverage IBM Cloud's global reach to expand your business and protect your data from hackers, ransomware, and other threats.
At IBM, we believe that AI workloads will likely form the backbone of mission-critical workloads and ultimately house and manage the most-trusted data, so the infrastructure around it must be trustworthy and resilient by design.
Learn how to provision a new bucket with IBM Cloud Object Storage, to store data in any format, anywhere, with scalability, resilience and security.
Announcing the availability of a new Managed Service for Microsoft 365 (M365) customers. the Anycloud Backup 365 (ACB365) offering on the IBM Cloud Marketplace.