IBM Cloud® Object Storage offers flexible scalability with 99.999999999999% data durability. By applying immutable retention polices that cannot be removed even by a bad actor with root credentials, it helps safeguard your data from tampering or manipulation by ransomware attacks, and helps customers meet compliance and business requirements. With patented SecureSlice™ erasure-coded resiliency, you can disperse encrypted data across multiple geographic locations with immediate data consistency, avoiding replication lag and additional costs.

Choose from flexible, low-cost storage tiers to meet your specific data storage needs. Leverage a variety of options to access your data, including the industry standard S3 API, SDKs (software development kits) or the IBM Cloud user interface.