Screenshot of the IBM Storage Protect dashboard displaying data
Technical specifications

IBM Storage Protect Suite at a glance

Backup server components

IBM Storage Protect

Automates data backup and restore functions, supports a broad range of platforms and storage devices, reduces the data storage footprint and maintains a catalog of protected data.

IBM Storage Protect Plus

Provides near-instant recovery, replication, reuse, and self-service for virtual machines, Windows® file systems, databases, applications, and containers in hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Storage Protect Extended Edition

Adds disaster-recovery management, node replication, network data management protocol (NDMP) backup and large tape library support.

IBM Storage Protect Operations Center

Provides an at-a-glance view of the data protection environment, monitors multiple servers, completes administrative tasks, which simplifies day-to-day operations, reporting and enables faster problem resolution.

IBM Storage Protect High Speed Data Transfer

Improves replication throughput over high latency, high-packet-loss wide area networks.

IBM Storage Protect for Data Retention

Enables long-term record retention with flexible hold and release processing.

IBM Storage Protect for SAN

Enables SAN-attached IBM Storage Protect servers and user systems to use Fibre Channel connections to storage systems for data backup.

Backup agent for virtual environments and core applications: Enables high-performance, online backups and flexible restores, which can increase application availability

IBM Storage Protect for Virtual Environments

Works with VMware® and Microsoft® Hyper-V virtual servers and hosted applications.

IBM Storage Protect for Mail

Works with HCL Domino® and Microsoft Exchange.

IBM Storage Protect for Databases

Works with Oracle® and Microsoft SQL Server. Support for online backups of IBM Db2® and IBM Informix® databases is included with IBM Storage Protect servers. You do not need to install IBM Storage Protect for Databases to back up these databases. For more information, see the documentation for the Db2 and Informix products.

IBM Storage Protect for Enterprise Resource Planning

Works with SAP and SAP HANA.

Snapshot management

IBM Storage Protect Snapshot

Enables application-aware, hardware-assisted snapshot backup and recovery management for most major IBM and non-IBM storage systems.

Continuous data protection

IBM Storage Protect for Workstations

Provides continuous, automated backup of desktop and laptop workstations running Windows operating systems.

Hierarchical space management (HSM): Enables policy-based migration of inactive data to tape, leaving the directory structure on disk so users don’t have to change the way they access their files

IBM Storage Protect HSM for Windows

Works with Windows data.

IBM Storage Protect for Space Management

Works withAIX® and Linux® data.
Compare products

IBM Storage Protect Suite – Front End

IBM Storage Protect Suite

Available components

IBM Storage Protect

Extended Edition

Extended Edition

IBM Storage Protect Snapshot

IBM Storage Protect for Virtual Environments

IBM Storage Protect for Mail

IBM Storage Protect for Databases

IBM Storage Protect for Enterprise Resource Planning

IBM Storage Protect backup-archive client for file systems

IBM Storage Protect for Storage Area Networks

IBM Storage Protect for Space Management

IBM Storage Protect Plus

License plan

By capacity

License by capacity protected by the products in the bundle. 

*IBM Storage Protect Plus is licensed by either VMs or capacity  - A simple conversion ratio to TB is required.

License by capacity used for managed backup data, measured after deduplication and other efficiency features are used.

*IBM Storage Protect Plus is licensed either by VMs or capacity – A simple conversion ratio to TB is required.

By model

Perpetual license

Perpetual license

Utility license

Committed Term License

Entry offerings (some restrictions apply)

IBM Storage Protect Suite Entry – Front End

IBM Storage Protect Suite Entry

Capacity

100 TB of managed backup data, measured by capacity protected by the products in the bundle.

100 TB of managed backup data, measured after deduplication and other efficiency features are used.
Optional add-ons

Optional add-on features / Purchased separately

IBM Storage Protect Plus for Microsoft Office 365

Provides backup and recovery for Microsoft Exchange Online and Microsoft OneDrive® . It drives operational efficiency and helps ensure compliance by managing and retaining Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes, calendars, contacts, and shared folders as part of an overall data protection solution.

IBM Storage Protect Suite - Archive Option

Provides a lower price for archive data stored on tape or virtual tape libraries.

IBM Storage Protect Suite - Cloud Object Storage Option

Provides a lower price when using IBM Cloud® Object Storage as a target for your backup and archive data.
Next steps

Find out how you can get enterprise-scale data protection with IBM Storage Protect. 
