IBM Storage Protect Suite at a glance
Backup server components
IBM Storage Protect
Automates data backup and restore functions, supports a broad range of platforms and storage devices, reduces the data storage footprint and maintains a catalog of protected data.
IBM Storage Protect Plus
Provides near-instant recovery, replication, reuse, and self-service for virtual machines, Windows® file systems, databases, applications, and containers in hybrid cloud environments.
IBM Storage Protect Extended Edition
Adds disaster-recovery management, node replication, network data management protocol (NDMP) backup and large tape library support.
IBM Storage Protect Operations Center
Provides an at-a-glance view of the data protection environment, monitors multiple servers, completes administrative tasks, which simplifies day-to-day operations, reporting and enables faster problem resolution.
IBM Storage Protect High Speed Data Transfer
Improves replication throughput over high latency, high-packet-loss wide area networks.
IBM Storage Protect for Data Retention
Enables long-term record retention with flexible hold and release processing.
IBM Storage Protect for SAN
Enables SAN-attached IBM Storage Protect servers and user systems to use Fibre Channel connections to storage systems for data backup.
Backup agent for virtual environments and core applications: Enables high-performance, online backups and flexible restores, which can increase application availability
IBM Storage Protect for Virtual Environments
Works with VMware® and Microsoft® Hyper-V virtual servers and hosted applications.
IBM Storage Protect for Mail
Works with HCL Domino® and Microsoft Exchange.
IBM Storage Protect for Databases
Works with Oracle® and Microsoft SQL Server. Support for online backups of IBM Db2® and IBM Informix® databases is included with IBM Storage Protect servers. You do not need to install IBM Storage Protect for Databases to back up these databases. For more information, see the documentation for the Db2 and Informix products.
IBM Storage Protect for Enterprise Resource Planning
Works with SAP and SAP HANA.
Snapshot management
IBM Storage Protect Snapshot
Enables application-aware, hardware-assisted snapshot backup and recovery management for most major IBM and non-IBM storage systems.
Continuous data protection
IBM Storage Protect for Workstations
Provides continuous, automated backup of desktop and laptop workstations running Windows operating systems.
Hierarchical space management (HSM): Enables policy-based migration of inactive data to tape, leaving the directory structure on disk so users don’t have to change the way they access their files
IBM Storage Protect HSM for Windows
Works with Windows data.
IBM Storage Protect for Space Management
Works withAIX® and Linux® data.
IBM Storage Protect Suite – Front End
IBM Storage Protect Suite
Available components
IBM Storage Protect
Extended Edition
Extended Edition
IBM Storage Protect Snapshot
IBM Storage Protect for Virtual Environments
IBM Storage Protect for Mail
IBM Storage Protect for Databases
IBM Storage Protect for Enterprise Resource Planning
IBM Storage Protect backup-archive client for file systems
IBM Storage Protect for Storage Area Networks
IBM Storage Protect for Space Management
IBM Storage Protect Plus
License plan
By capacity
License by capacity protected by the products in the bundle.
*IBM Storage Protect Plus is licensed by either VMs or capacity - A simple conversion ratio to TB is required.
License by capacity used for managed backup data, measured after deduplication and other efficiency features are used.
By model
Perpetual license
Perpetual license
Utility license
Committed Term License
Entry offerings (some restrictions apply)
IBM Storage Protect Suite Entry – Front End
IBM Storage Protect Suite Entry
Capacity
100 TB of managed backup data, measured by capacity protected by the products in the bundle.
100 TB of managed backup data, measured after deduplication and other efficiency features are used.
Optional add-on features / Purchased separately
IBM Storage Protect Plus for Microsoft Office 365
Provides backup and recovery for Microsoft Exchange Online and Microsoft OneDrive® . It drives operational efficiency and helps ensure compliance by managing and retaining Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes, calendars, contacts, and shared folders as part of an overall data protection solution.
IBM Storage Protect Suite - Archive Option
Provides a lower price for archive data stored on tape or virtual tape libraries.
IBM Storage Protect Suite - Cloud Object Storage Option
Provides a lower price when using IBM Cloud® Object Storage as a target for your backup and archive data.