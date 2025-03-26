More in store with the IBM Storage Platform

Unlock the full potential of data with AI-accelerated and security-rich solutions from an enterprise storage leader.
17x Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant Read the report 1.51PBe Capacity in a single 1U enclosure Read the specifications 60 sec Ransomware detection and alerting guarantee Read the recovery guarantee 29% Less energy than leading competitors Read the specifications

Drive innovation with the IBM Storage Platform

Unlock the value of relevant data at scale to adapt quickly to dynamic markets and enhance workforce productivity without compromising business needs.
Storage for Data and AI

Enable a global, high-performance, scalable, and efficient platform designed to unlock the potential of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and other data-intensive workloads.

 Storage for Hybrid Cloud

Drive innovation and scale application modernization through the accelerated deployment of virtual machine, container, and AI workloads across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments.

 Storage for Data Resilience

Empower organizations to protect sensitive data and quickly resume vital operations after cyberattacks or unforeseen catastrophic events, through robust resilience and compliance capabilities.

Do more with the IBM Storage Platform

IBM Storage FlashSystem Family image for storage landing page
IBM Storage FlashSystem

A highly performant all-flash primary storage system built to meet latency-intensive and capacity-sensitive application requirements for critical workloads. Designed for speed, scale and security, FlashSystem optimizes IT with storage virtualization, allows you to consolidate more workloads, integrates directly with VMware tools and simplifies hybrid cloud adoption while optimizing costs and improving workforce productivity without compromising operational resilience.

 Explore IBM FlashSystem
This is a product image of an IBM Storage Scale System 6000 in white background. Source image: 0f57adc31b31fb3a
IBM Storage Scale

A high-performance scale-out file and object storage solution built to help organizations create a scalable data platform for managing and accessing vast amounts of semistructured and unstructured data seamlessly across global environments. Designed for high-performance computing, GPU-accelerated AI and analytics, application modernization and managed and governed data repositories, the IBM Storage Scale System is ideal for capacity-intensive and performance-sensitive workloads.

 Explore IBM Storage Scale
IBM Storage Ceph product screenshot
IBM Storage Ceph

A product-ready and software-defined storage solution that unifies block, file and object storage to help organizations eliminate data silos and deliver a cloud-like experience while reducing costs and provisioning times. It is ideal for modernizing data lakes, supporting cloud-native applications with S3 API compatibility, delivering block storage for virtualized environments and consolidating multiprotocol workloads with massive scalability.

 Explore IBM Storage Ceph
IBM Storage DS8000 is the storage solution of enterprise data systems designed to ensure the availability of critical business workloads and
IBM Storage DS8000

An all-flash modern mainframe storage system that offers unmatched security, availability and performance to help ensure that critical and operational workloads operate without interruption. Based on a legacy of innovation with deep integrations and synergies with IBM Z® and IBM i, the IBM Storage DS8000® is purpose-built for mission-critical workloads and high-transaction environments where reliability and performance requirements are uncompromising.

 Explore IBM Storage DS8000
IBM Storage Deep Archive image
IBM Storage Tape

A high-capacity, cost-effective family of storage solutions designed to manage large data volumes while reducing carbon impact and energy consumption, aligning with sustainability initiatives. IBM Tape is the right technology for organizations seeking secure, long-term data retention, massive scalability, physical air-gapped protection and compliance with regulatory requirements.

 Explore IBM Storage Tape
Do more beyond the IBM Storage Platform

IBM Storage Fusion HCI System in white background Source image: 0d310f8c8e2fbd52
IBM Fusion

A self-service, high-performance hybrid cloud platform for Red Hat® OpenShift® that simplifies Kubernetes and virtual machine management. It enables data mobility and the efficient deployment of OpenShift applications and AI workloads including watsonx.data™, across hybrid cloud environments, helping organizations seamlessly adopt and scale AI technologies.

 Explore IBM Fusion
Dashboard Overview for IBM Storage Insights
IBM Storage Insights

An AI-driven platform that enhances storage infrastructure productivity through features such as anomaly detection, ransomware alerting and proactive ticket resolution. With seamless REST API integration, it provides a single pane of glass interface across all your storage infrastructure, detailed storage partition views, simplified migration workflows and storage optimization.

 Explore IBM Storage Insights
Storage Defender Resiliency and Compliance Dashboard for the product page
IBM Storage Defender

IBM Storage Defender is a software solution that keeps your data secure and your workloads running with advanced data resilience, AI-enabled early threat detection and fast, reliable recovery. It helps meet regulatory compliance and enables the safe resumption of critical operations by identifying trusted copies and orchestrating clean room validation of backups or snapshots before restoring them to production.

 Explore IBM Storage Defender
IBM Storage SAN Switches Family product images for IBM Storage Landing Page
IBM Storage Networking

A family of Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions for data centers of all sizes, designed to optimize performance and scalability with high-speed, AI-driven intelligent connectivity, enabling efficient, resilient and security-rich data transfer across servers and storage in modern IT environments, while simplifying network management and providing cost-effective scalability.

 Explore IBM Storage Networking
Case studies

Discover how organizations across industries have transformed their operations and achieved remarkable outcomes with innovative data storage solutions.
Photography for ad used on newsletters for Granite on TechXchange 2024
Enhancing performance and reliability to drive sustainability
Mondi Group achieved a 20% boost in SAP S/4HANA application performance and ensured 100% uptime with IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300, enhancing efficiency and reliability.
Modern Data Technology Center Server Racks in Dark Room with VFX. Visualization Concept of Internet of Things, Data Flow, Digitalization of Internet Traffic. Electric Equipment Warehouse.
Save time and resources with a more efficient data center
Orange Caraïbe reduced energy consumption by 94%, decreased processing times by 30% and freed employees to innovate with FlashSystem 7200.
Rebranding Help Your Business Move into present success today. Business Development Teamwork standing discuss during a meeting conference about improve rebranding and strategy setting by focusing on the future target market in a modern interior business office.
Streamline workflows to accelerate productivity and global teamwork
Pixitmedia cuts IT costs by 75% and speeds file transfers from hours to minutes with IBM Storage Scale for faster editing and global collaboration.
Scientists in a Doppler on Wheels radar truck scan a tornado near Dodge City, Kansas with doppler radar, May 24, 2016.
Improve forecast accuracy to enhance planning and preparedness
The Danish Meteorological Institute optimized storage to handle 150 years of meteorological data, supporting both historical analysis and real-time forecasting needs.
Hi-tech data storage server hallway, cloud computing neon glowing design. Generative AI technology
