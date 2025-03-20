Unlock the value of data throughout your information supply chain with IBM Storage solutions.
Many organizations today are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to take advantage of the business opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics. They’re challenged by data and workloads that are scattered across the globe, by the increasing time needed by AI training and inferencing workloads and by the cost of scarcity and resources, especially graphic processing units (GPUs).
IBM Storage solutions for data and AI deliver data at scale while maintaining high performance, low latency and managed data access with limited to no downtime. Realize faster time to value for data with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services and integrates with existing IT investments.
Very little enterprise data is used to train the large language models underlying their chatbots and other AI assistants, limiting their business value. The content-aware storage capabilities in IBM Storage Scale address this challenge by extracting the semantic meaning hidden inside unstructured data so that AI assistants can automatically generate smarter answers.
Deliver data at scale while maintaining high performance, low latency and managed data access with limited to no downtime.
Consolidate more data and workloads on one platform capable of running at the edge, on-premises and in cloud environments.
Share data and workloads with the right people at the right time to increase workforce productivity, reduce copies and improve resource usage.
Centralize data and application services by managing them on a single, scalable platform that integrates with existing IT investments.
Reduce application and data sprawl with a unified, flexible storage platform that scales up or down and in or out without compromising performance.
Safeguard applications and data, enabling quick recovery from breaches and attacks, with integrated security and ransomware protection capabilities.
Leverage a scale-out file and object, software-defined storage platform designed for AI, ML and high-performance computing workloads.
Take advantage of an all-flash, hybrid elastic compute and storage building block to create high-performing clusters for IBM Storage Scale in a sustainable IT architecture.
Capitalize on an open source, software-defined storage solution designed to address the block, file and object storage needs of modern enterprises for general purpose workloads.
Experience the easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and harness watson.x's AI capabilities, while seamlessly integrating virtualization and containerization.
Accelerate AI and data-intensive workloads. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.