Many organizations today are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to take advantage of the business opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics. They’re challenged by data and workloads that are scattered across the globe, by the increasing time needed by AI training and inferencing workloads and by the cost of scarcity and resources, especially graphic processing units (GPUs).

IBM Storage solutions for data and AI deliver data at scale while maintaining high performance, low latency and managed data access with limited to no downtime. Realize faster time to value for data with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services and integrates with existing IT investments.