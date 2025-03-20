Storage for Data and AI

High-performance file and object storage for AI, ML, analytics and NVIDIA workloads.

Unlock the value of data throughout your information supply chain with IBM Storage solutions.

Many organizations today are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to take advantage of the business opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics. They’re challenged by data and workloads that are scattered across the globe, by the increasing time needed by AI training and inferencing workloads and by the cost of scarcity and resources, especially graphic processing units (GPUs).

IBM Storage solutions for data and AI deliver data at scale while maintaining high performance, low latency and managed data access with limited to no downtime. Realize faster time to value for data with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services and integrates with existing IT investments.
Content-Aware IBM Storage Scale
Unlock the hidden value of your enterprise data.

Very little enterprise data is used to train the large language models underlying their chatbots and other AI assistants, limiting their business value. The content-aware storage capabilities in IBM Storage Scale address this challenge by extracting the semantic meaning hidden inside unstructured data so that AI assistants can automatically generate smarter answers.
Solve your data challenges Realize faster time to value for data and digital transformation with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services.
Retrieve data faster

Deliver data at scale while maintaining high performance, low latency and managed data access with limited to no downtime.
Reduce silos

Consolidate more data and workloads on one platform capable of running at the edge, on-premises and in cloud environments. 
Improve collaboration

Share data and workloads with the right people at the right time to increase workforce productivity, reduce copies and improve resource usage.
Simplify operations 

Centralize data and application services by managing them on a single, scalable platform that integrates with existing IT investments.
Optimize costs

Reduce application and data sprawl with a unified, flexible storage platform that scales up or down and in or out without compromising performance.
Reduce risk

Safeguard applications and data, enabling quick recovery from breaches and attacks, with integrated security and ransomware protection capabilities.
Learn how you can transform your data center with IBM Cloud Object Storage
IBM Storage Scale

Leverage a scale-out file and object, software-defined storage platform designed for AI, ML and high-performance computing workloads.

 Explore IBM Storage Scale IBM Storage Scale System

Take advantage of an all-flash, hybrid elastic compute and storage building block to create high-performing clusters for IBM Storage Scale in a sustainable IT architecture.

 Explore IBM Storage Scale System IBM Storage Ceph®

Capitalize on an open source, software-defined storage solution designed to address the block, file and object storage needs of modern enterprises for general purpose workloads.

 Explore IBM Storage Ceph IBM Fusion

Experience the easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and harness watson.x's AI capabilities, while seamlessly integrating virtualization and containerization.

 Explore IBM Fusion
Storage for data and AI case studies 
Autonomous driving test track in New Stanton, Pennsylvania.
Smart data management, smart vehicles
Continental Automotive AG performs 14 times more deep learning experiments per month, while reducing AI training time from weeks to days for its autonomous driving solutions.
Lone female scientist looking at data on a computer screen surrounded by medical machinery.
Innovative research, simplified data compliance
The University of Birmingham helps thousands of researchers find solutions to critical issues faster, while cutting costs and supporting compliance mandates.
A scientist in the IBM Albany Lab working on new chip designs
Faster time to discovery, high-performance data fabric
The University of Queensland accelerates image-intensive and AI workloads for cutting-edge research, including a 74% faster runtime for medical imaging analysis.
TS4500 Rack 0298 FNL Front
Technological innovation, ultrascalable data platform
Baidu reduces costs and increases efficiency while meeting data compliance requirements by replacing legacy disk storage for cold data with IBM® TS4500 Tape Libraries and IBM Storage Scale software.
Resources Supercomputing scalability for AI
Learn about highly scalable data solutions necessary for the demanding environments of high-performance computing, AI and analytics.
IBM is once again an industry leader
Access the Gartner report that has recognized IBM as a leader in distributed file and object storage for the ninth time in a row.
Secure your AI data and recover in minutes
Learn how IBM secures file and object data to prevent it from being compromised, either accidentally or deliberately.
 
