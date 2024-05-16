IBM Cloud® Object Storage is a software-defined hyper-scale storage solution that runs on premises. This industry-leading storage solution integrates with data on the edge, in your data center or in the cloud.
IBM Cloud Object Storage excels at availability with up to 99.9999% availability and up to 99.9999999999999 of durability. It comes with local or geo-dispersed erasure coding to maximize efficiency and IBM-patented SecureSlice with S3 object lock, which can provide a secure solution for petabytes (PB) to exabytes (EB) of data.
Scales performance and capacity from terabytes to exabytes.
Protects with built-in encryption and policy-enabled lockable write-once-read-many (WORM) storage.
Allows accessing of data concurrently from any location and provides automatic failover, data rebuild, auto expansion and rebalancing.
Delivers geo-protected data with information dispersal algorithm (IDA) efficiency; available as software only or fully supported appliance solutions.
Offers custom search and insights to save time while creating custom metadata to enhance value.
Connects file-based applications to object storage with ease.
Reduce storage costs by up to 12% by using new 18 TB SMR drives. Increase throughput by up to 55 GB/s for a 12-node cluster, with a better performance of up to 300% for reads and up to 150% for writes.
Use S3 Object Lock to store objects with a WORM model. Object Lock can help prevent objects from being deleted or overwritten for a fixed amount of time or indefinitely. You can use S3 Object Lock to meet regulatory requirements that need WORM storage or add an extra layer of protection against object changes and deletion.
Store unstructured objects at petabyte scale and beyond with the dsNet® software within Cloud Object Storage that uses patented IDA. The dsNet IDA uses erasure coding rather than replication to meet data storage reliability and availability requirements.
Experience an object storage solution that lowers TCO and reduces the complexity of managing petabyte- or even exabyte-scale storage. This solution offers lower costs at start-up while delivering the scalability to ensure rapid growth in unstructured data will not outgrow storage capacity.
Access files efficiently with IBM Cloud Object Storage as it brings data from edge devices with a virtual machine that provides an SMB or NFS interface to object storage.
Learn why IBM was named a leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, for 5 years in a row.
Create a storage vault easily with a retention policy and lock down objects simply by putting them in the vault. WORM functionality allows data to be tamper-proof. The system supports strict SEC17a-4f requirements with a standard S3 interface for access and uploads.
Protect data with ease. The information dispersal technology requires only a single copy of information to be stored to support up to "8 nines" availability and continuous access to your data.
Find out how IBM Cloud Object Storage is a massively scalable and efficient storage solution for cloud native S3 applications.
Use your hardware and management tools with IBM software to lower your costs and simplify your environment with the massive scale and efficiency of IBM Cloud Object Storage.
Set a simple policy to automatically delete an object or objects from a bucket, with new data lifecycle management.
Accelerate AI and unlock value from your data.
Accelerate your global data platform for AI.
Operationalize AI with a data lake designed to improve as it scales.
Move and analyze file data from current Netapp, Dell/EMC or other file systems to IBM Cloud Object Storage in your data center.
Sync, share, protect and govern data securely by using IBM Cloud Object Storage.
Explore how IBM Cloud Object Storage can support your business.
Discover solutions by using support search or open a support case.
Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.
Meet IBM Storage users and share, discuss and learn online.