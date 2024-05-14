From autonomous vehicles to AI to the internet of things (IoT), Baidu is on the cutting edge of digital innovation. In addition to delivering China’s largest internet search engine, the company’s strategy includes self-driving, Baidu AI Cloud, Baidu Netdisk, and video streaming platforms.

Miao Yu, Senior Manager of the Cloud Storage Department at Baidu AI Cloud, explains: “As more industries upgrade their digital capabilities, our aim is to provide cloud products to customers in industries such as transportation, finance and government. Through the cloud and intelligence capabilities of Baidu AI Cloud, we can help companies unlock cost-efficiencies and create new sources of value.”

Across the Baidu platform, data is growing rapidly in volume, velocity and variety. The booming popularity of the company’s Baidu AI Cloud and AI offerings has triggered a massive rise in storage requirements. At the same time, uptake of Baidu’s smart city, smart home and vehicle automation solutions is rising sharply, further increasing the need for real-time data access and long-term data retention.

“Our data growth shows no sign of slowing,” continues Miao Yu. “The latest autonomous vehicles are equipped with far more sensors than their predecessors, and the amount of data generated per vehicle can be as high as 10 TB per day. Similarly, the fast growth of the smart home category and the widespread popularity of livestreaming in China all bring huge amounts of data, leading to storage challenges. Since 2019, our data volumes have more than tripled, and we now store approximately 100 exabytes [EB] of data.”

In the past, Baidu relied on disk storage for long-term data retention. However, its disks had a maximum capacity of 20 TB per drive, limiting storage density, consuming valuable floorspace and increasing costs. Recognizing that this approach was not optimal, Baidu looked for a more resilient, efficient and scalable cold data storage platform that could accommodate continued data growth.