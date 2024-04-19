More data resilience is in store. Monitor, protect, detect and recover across primary and secondary storage.
Keep your data safe and your workloads available with early threat detection, layers of protection, and rapid recovery.
Storage Defender is a storage software solution that can help protect your data and accelerate recovery in the event of a cyberattack or other catastrophic events. It includes immutable backups, early threat detection, data copy management, and automated recovery capabilities.
Key points:
Experience the quickest way to protect sensitive data and ensure business continuity
Storage Defender and Storage Sentinel: Protection for your VMware workloads
Protect critical infrastructure including virtual machines, containers, or IaaS and backup for SAP, Oracle®, IBM Db2®, Cassandra and MongoDB.
Access multiple sensors that use intelligent threat detection to continuously scan for anomalies, including sophisticated Zero Day attacks, enabling you to detect and resolve threats early.
Get multiple layers of protection including support for IBM FlashSystem as well as non-IBM storage offerings. Includes support for immutable copies, hardware snapshots, clean room, backup, and air gap to tape or cloud to help protect your data.
Restore your minimally viable company with an architecture that enables parallel operation across nodes to accelerate recovery.
Protect critical infrastructure including virtual machines, containers, or IaaS and backup for SAP, Oracle®, IBM Db2®, Cassandra and MongoDB.
Support integration of best-of-breed solutions from IBM solutions or 3rd parties with capabilities ranging from threat detection, recovery orchestration, alert export, API integrations, and advanced resiliency capabilities such as clean room scanning and recovery assurance.
Although the industry average to recover from a cyberattack is 23 days, the new regulations—NIS2, DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) and others—mandate recovery of critical systems within hours!
Find out how prepared your business is - and get ready for the upcoming EU DORA regulations.
Want to skip the assessment? Go straight to the workshop by registering here.
Keep your data safe and reduce costs with our advanced data storage technology.
Discover comprehensive workload-specific data protection for your business-critical SaaS applications.
Accelerate time to value with a cloud-native infrastructure and application data services platform designed for Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Discover how IBM Storage Defender can help you protect your information supply chain. Schedule a meeting with an IBM Storage representative.