Next-generation cloud storage solution that delivers high storage density and integrated management
Next-generation storage

The IBM® TS4500 Tape Library is designed to help midsized and large enterprises respond to cloud storage challenges. It incorporates the latest generation of industry-leading linear tape-open (LTO) and IBM enterprise class technology that will help organizations handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases.

These challenges include high data volume growth in cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures, increasing cost of storage footprints, the difficulty of migrating data across vendor platforms, and more.

Benefits Implement flexible growth

Grow from both the right and the left side of the first L frame, as models can be placed in any active position.

Support capacity on demand

Use support for entry-level, intermediate and base-capacity configurations.

Utilize dynamic storage management

Create and change logical libraries and configure any drive into any logical library.

Increase overall system availability

Help increase mount performance and overall system availability with dual robotic accessors.

Gain file-level access to data

Access data at the file-level without the need for proprietary applications.

Upgrade with a flexible path

Provide a flexible upgrade path when you want to expand your tape storage as your needs grow.

Features

Use Case
IBM TS4500 with IBM Enterprise Tape Drive

The IBM TS4500 with TS1170 tape library is a cutting-edge storage solution designed to meet the high-capacity needs of your enterprise. Offering reliable data backup and archiving with storage up to 50 TB (native) per cartridge that  allows seamless scalability so your business can accommodate rapid data growth. 

With its robust features, such as encryption, automation and simplified management, the TS4500 with TS1170 helps protect data, improve cost efficiency and streamline operations.

This solution helps to  face challenges such as high data volumes, growth of data centers, and the rising cost of storage footprints.
Resources ISV Matrix for IBM TotalStorage 3592 tape drives

Independent Software Vendor Matrix (ISV) for IBM TotalStorage 3592 tape drives and LTO.

IBM TS4500 Tape Library Documentation

Get all the support you need for your IBM TS4500 Tape Library.

IBM System Storage Interoperation Center

Visit the IBM System Storage Interoperation Center to see the possibilities the IBM TS4500 Tape Library can offer you.
Related products  IBM TS1100 tape drives, air-gap with increased capacity

IBM Enterprise Tape Drive Easy way to leverage high data density, improve security and a cost-effective long-term data retention infrastructure.

 IBM LTO Tape Drive

The IBM LTO tape drive delivers fast access to data, improves security and TCO for long-term data retention infrastructures with support for data encryption.

IBM Diamondback Tape Library

The IBM Diamondback Tape Library preserves and protects data with sustainable, cyber-resilient, ultra-high-density tape storage.

 IBM 3592 Tape Cartridge

Superior quality tape media, designed to preserve your storage at the lowest possible cost. View IBM 3592 tape cartridge.

 IBM LTO Ultrium Data Cartridges

The IBM LTO Ultrium data cartridge (LTO) provides 50% more storage capacity than previous generations for long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data.

 IBM Storage Archive

IBM Storage Archive gives you direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries by incorporating the LTFS standard.
Next steps

Get started by reading the IBM TS4500 R9 Tape Library Guide or talk to an expert to learn more about the IBM TS4500

