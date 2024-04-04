The IBM® TS4500 Tape Library is designed to help midsized and large enterprises respond to cloud storage challenges. It incorporates the latest generation of industry-leading linear tape-open (LTO) and IBM enterprise class technology that will help organizations handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases.

These challenges include high data volume growth in cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures, increasing cost of storage footprints, the difficulty of migrating data across vendor platforms, and more.