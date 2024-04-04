The IBM® TS4500 Tape Library is designed to help midsized and large enterprises respond to cloud storage challenges. It incorporates the latest generation of industry-leading linear tape-open (LTO) and IBM enterprise class technology that will help organizations handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases.
These challenges include high data volume growth in cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures, increasing cost of storage footprints, the difficulty of migrating data across vendor platforms, and more.
Grow from both the right and the left side of the first L frame, as models can be placed in any active position.
Use support for entry-level, intermediate and base-capacity configurations.
Create and change logical libraries and configure any drive into any logical library.
Help increase mount performance and overall system availability with dual robotic accessors.
Access data at the file-level without the need for proprietary applications.
Provide a flexible upgrade path when you want to expand your tape storage as your needs grow.
The IBM TS4500 with TS1170 tape library is a cutting-edge storage solution designed to meet the high-capacity needs of your enterprise. Offering reliable data backup and archiving with storage up to 50 TB (native) per cartridge that allows seamless scalability so your business can accommodate rapid data growth.
With its robust features, such as encryption, automation and simplified management, the TS4500 with TS1170 helps protect data, improve cost efficiency and streamline operations.
This solution helps to face challenges such as high data volumes, growth of data centers, and the rising cost of storage footprints.
Independent Software Vendor Matrix (ISV) for IBM TotalStorage 3592 tape drives and LTO.
Get all the support you need for your IBM TS4500 Tape Library.
Visit the IBM System Storage Interoperation Center to see the possibilities the IBM TS4500 Tape Library can offer you.
IBM Enterprise Tape Drive Easy way to leverage high data density, improve security and a cost-effective long-term data retention infrastructure.
The IBM LTO tape drive delivers fast access to data, improves security and TCO for long-term data retention infrastructures with support for data encryption.
The IBM Diamondback Tape Library preserves and protects data with sustainable, cyber-resilient, ultra-high-density tape storage.
Superior quality tape media, designed to preserve your storage at the lowest possible cost. View IBM 3592 tape cartridge.
The IBM LTO Ultrium data cartridge (LTO) provides 50% more storage capacity than previous generations for long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data.
IBM Storage Archive gives you direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries by incorporating the LTFS standard.